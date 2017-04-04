Can Peru Power Higher Still? Yes!

Expansionary government policy is leading the way and can be easily monitored to enable a quick exit if any plans change.

The population is growing and the number of employed persons is rising.

To assess this question, one applies a balance of national accounting framework.

The national accounts can be summarized in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is located and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that private credit creation has been steadily rising and has added 6000 PEN Million in the last year or about 500 PEN Million a month.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The chart indicates that the stock market is volatile and is on its way to attempt another crack at old all-time highs after two failures in 2012 and 2013. Third time lucky. On the plus side, it has made a higher bottom since 2009.

The chart below shows GDP.

GDP looks to be rolling over and heading down after peaking in 2013. This is not a good look and no doubt the reason for government support covered later in this report.

The following chart shows the M2 money supply. Broader M3 money supply records are not kept however one can get a sense of the general trend from M2; it means that M3 is a bit higher.

The chart shows the money supply is rising. In tandem with falling GDP inflation must, therefore, be rising. The chart below shows that inflation has indeed ticked up but at 4% is not by any means high.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions. The chart below shows population.

The chart shows that the number of Peruvians is growing to provide both supply and demand-side actors to buy and sell from each other.

One must also have jobs for this population with which to earn income and makes sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals that the numbers of employed persons are steadily rising providing more people with pay packets with which to buy more things and drive the economy along.

The unemployment rate has recently ticked up to 8% as the chart below shows. Plenty of idle capacity to absorb going forwards. The long term trend is down too and an end of the year tick up is seasonal and normal for Peru.

It is not just people that suffer unemployment. Plant capacity can be unemployed too. The chart below shows capacity utilization.

The chart indicates that capacity is very low and falling after decades of running steady at around 60 percent.

Before real inflation can set in, an economy must exceed its productive capacity, and Peru has not done this yet. Inflation has been achieved by decreasing GDP and not by outrunning productive resources through full employment and capacity utilization.

The bottom line is if the private is generating a positive income flow from private bank lending and the answer is yes. Also, the population is growing, and there are more employed persons and plenty of spare capacity to drive the economy forward into. All good positive factors.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports and also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows that the balance is positive and trending upwards. This is a positive outcome and trend.

The chart shows that the current account has shown a sudden recent improvement and have moved from a net drain to a net add to the private sector. Up until the last quarter, the external sector was a net drain on the private sector of up to 2B USD per quarter. More recently it has moved to surplus and added 155 Million USD per quarter. (496 PEN Million)

Important for the external sector is the exchange rate shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the exchange rate has been steady at about 3.5 PEN since 2000 and then strengthened to 2.5 PEN and has more recently returned to 3.5 PEN. A weaker exchange rate is good for the external sector and helps explain the recent move to surplus. Sell the same but earn more money.

Overall the external sector plays a small role in this economy.

Government Sector

The government budget value is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows the government has been net adding to the private sector since 2012.

The government is injecting on average about 2000 PEN Million per month in into the private sector. This is about 24000 PEN Million per year.

The table below shows tax rates. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets. For a currency sovereign, this is like returning seawater to the sea.

The tax rates are moderate by world standards.

The corporate tax and personal rates are relatively balanced. Both pay an additional 18% consumption or value added tax to all they buy and sell. Also, such a tax complicates transactions immensely and creates large dead weight collection and administration losses.

The high unemployment and low capacity utilization levels in the private sector show that the government deficit is not high enough, in the absence of private sector employment opportunities, to employ those unused resources. While this remains the case, aggregate demand and GDP cannot grow.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result.

Private Sector Credit Creation External Sector Government Sector TOTAL Yearly 6000 M PEN 1984 M PEN 24000 M PEN 31984 M PEN

(all in PEN Millions)

One can see the government budget makes a critical difference to the private sector flow results. This is important as private credit flows are determined by the general population and international flows by overseas players and are market driven. Government expenditure flows are a planned choice and not driven by market forces. Government spending can be used to guide the overall outcome to an intended result. Government spending can also be seen ahead of time from the budget.

The external sector plays a small role meaning the economy is not vulnerable to external shocks such as a trade war.

The bottom line is that the Peruvian private sector does have a positive income flow allowing all private financial assets in the sector to grow in value. Stocks and bonds trading on the local stock market have fiscal space to expand into at the macro level, as do other private financial assets and one can have a bullish attitude to investing as the stock market makes a third attempt to enter all time new highs.

The critical component to watch is the government budget and policy decisions. Should these change and talk of budget cuts and austerity start then one would be well advised to exit any exposure to Peru.

Investors having a bullish view of Peru could use the iShares MSCI All Peru Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) to participate in the Peruvian stock market.

Should the government change, or its expenditure policies change, the ETF would make a great short. This is easy to gauge, one just has to follow the government budget announcements.

I will update this table and forecast as new numbers become available.

