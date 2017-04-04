InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/3/17: Cara Therapeutics, Delek Logistics Partners, Kingsway Financial Services, Synalloy Corp.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are entering a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Wizard World (OTCQB:WIZD);
- Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT);
- Vtv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT);
- Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR);
- Red Hat (NYSE:RHT);
- Overseas Shipholding (NYSE:OSG);
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN);
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR);
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), and;
- AON (NYSE:AON).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY);
- Eagle Pharm (NASDAQ:EGRX);
- Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);
- Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS), and;
- Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Rho Ventures Vi
|BO
|Cara Therapeutics
|CARA
|B
|$9,095,700
|2
|Tiger Global Mgt
|BO
|Apollo Global
|APO
|B
|$8,594,166
|3
|Privet Fund Mgt
|BO
|Synalloy
|SYNL
|B
|$314,670
|4
|Kessler Paul L
|CB,DIR,BO
|Wizard World
|WIZD
|JB*
|$289,605
|5
|Delek Us
|BO
|Delek Logistics Partners
|DKL
|AB
|$287,712
|6
|Dillon Adrian T
|DIR
|Healthequity
|HQY
|B
|$202,637
|7
|Wojcicki Susan
|DIR
|Salesforce Com
|CRM
|AB
|$99,984
|8
|Gershenson Dennis Earl
|CEO,DIR
|Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust
|RPT
|B
|$69,345
|9
|Savas Paul G
|DIR
|Vtv Therapeutics
|VTVT
|B
|$64,965
|10
|Stilwell Joseph
|DIR,BO
|Kingsway Finl
|KFS
|B
|$60,695
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Zuckerberg Mark
|CB,CEO,BO
|FB
|AS
|$52,499,432
|2
|Adair A Jayson
|CEO,DIR
|Copart
|CPRT
|S
|$12,411,280
|3
|Proquest Inv Iv
|BO
|Eagle Pharm
|EGRX
|S
|$7,589,015
|4
|Silver Point Cap
|BO
|Cooper Standard
|CPS
|S
|$3,870,930
|5
|Mitchell David T
|CEO,CB,DIR
|Fabrinet
|FN
|AS
|$3,100,028
|6
|Kaiser William S
|DIR
|Red Hat
|RHT
|S
|$2,150,878
|7
|Cross Atlantic Cap
|BO
|Amber Road
|AMBR
|S
|$1,969,193
|8
|Lieb Peter M
|VP,GC
|AON
|AON
|AS
|$1,956,749
|9
|Kirk Spencer
|DIR
|Extra Space Storage
|EXR
|AS
|$1,503,060
|10
|Bluemountain Cap
|BO
|Overseas Shipholding
|OSG
|S
|$1,174,052
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.