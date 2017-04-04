InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/3/17: Cara Therapeutics, Delek Logistics Partners, Kingsway Financial Services, Synalloy Corp.

Includes: AMBR, AON, APO, CARA, CPRT, CPS, CRM, DKL, EGRX, EXR, FB, FN, HQY, KFS, OSG, RHT, RPT, SYNL, VTVT, WIZD
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/3/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are entering a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL), and;
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL), and;
  • Kingsway Finl (NYSE:KFS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Wizard World (OTCQB:WIZD);
  • Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT);
  • Vtv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT);
  • Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR);
  • Red Hat (NYSE:RHT);
  • Overseas Shipholding (NYSE:OSG);
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR);
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), and;
  • AON (NYSE:AON).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY);
  • Eagle Pharm (NASDAQ:EGRX);
  • Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);
  • Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS), and;
  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Rho Ventures Vi BO Cara Therapeutics CARA B $9,095,700
2 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO B $8,594,166
3 Privet Fund Mgt BO Synalloy SYNL B $314,670
4 Kessler Paul L CB,DIR,BO Wizard World WIZD JB* $289,605
5 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL AB $287,712
6 Dillon Adrian T DIR Healthequity HQY B $202,637
7 Wojcicki Susan DIR Salesforce Com CRM AB $99,984
8 Gershenson Dennis Earl CEO,DIR Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust RPT B $69,345
9 Savas Paul G DIR Vtv Therapeutics VTVT B $64,965
10 Stilwell Joseph DIR,BO Kingsway Finl KFS B $60,695

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $52,499,432
2 Adair A Jayson CEO,DIR Copart CPRT S $12,411,280
3 Proquest Inv Iv BO Eagle Pharm EGRX S $7,589,015
4 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $3,870,930
5 Mitchell David T CEO,CB,DIR Fabrinet FN AS $3,100,028
6 Kaiser William S DIR Red Hat RHT S $2,150,878
7 Cross Atlantic Cap BO Amber Road AMBR S $1,969,193
8 Lieb Peter M VP,GC AON AON AS $1,956,749
9 Kirk Spencer DIR Extra Space Storage EXR AS $1,503,060
10 Bluemountain Cap BO Overseas Shipholding OSG S $1,174,052

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

