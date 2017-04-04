Potash: Just Too Much Supply

Investors used to be paid much more to wait, but if still keen on this industry recovering, investors have to stay long.

As the months roll on and Potash (NYSE:POT) continues to trade sideways, investors have to wonder whether or not the fundamental situation is changing. In my opinion, there's a lot of data to weigh right now, from low crop prices against historical averages to a large amount of capacity coming online over the next five years, offsetting demand growth.

There may be cooperation with major global producers in the near term; however, we've yet to see anything materialize. It seems as though the fundamental environment lacks a catalyst to bring fertilizer prices up significantly higher and it's because of the supply overhang. Once that happens, investors can expect strong outperformance from Potash, but it may be a few more quarters.

Sideways Trading

The stock is down about 6% on the year and traded around the $17 level for the majority of March. The only thing that may have changed in the last six months is that the trading range that POT has been in has edged higher from the support side. The previous trading range saw $15.50 as the core support level, while $18.25 was the resistance. Now, it seems as though $17 is the support level, with the upper bound yet to be defined. One peak at the beginning of the trading range looked as though it failed to edge above $18, so perhaps that will be the key resistance level in this new trading range.

It's interesting to take a look at momentum on this stock. The RSI has a current reading of 39, which is decently close to oversold. It did reach oversold at the beginning of March, when the stock first entered its current trading range. Momentum has been sub-50 for the entirety of March, after a large slide from above $19. The moving averages are rather flat, but the 50 DMA did just cross the 100 DMA to the downside. It looks as though this bearish tone could continue for the next couple of weeks, where momentum stays low and the stock trades sideways.

If you're a shareholder, the recent trading developments are nothing more than frustrating as it seemed that back in early November, the stock was finally ready to break out of its trading range and move significantly higher on the back of recovering fertilizer prices. The twelve-month return has been just 4.93%, with the total return being just over 7%.

Yet, the reason why I remain long this stock is because I'm looking at the longer-term investment horizon. This is a stock that has been heavily challenged in recent years, falling from nearly $45 five years ago to its current $17 price. The bottom that the stock has put in looks to be at $15 and a small uptrend has started to form over the last fifteen months. Yet, that's a very long amount of time for the stock to only add $2/share or just 13%.

The long-term capital gains potential can't be disputed, in my opinion. While the company has had to scale back production to help provide less of a glut to the market, it still has the capacity available, so it's not as though the company has divested core production away. Rather, it's simply offline for the time being, until the market looks as though it can handle more supply. Over the long term, I expect this stock to more than double.

The trading over the last fifteen months would be fine if investors were being paid a larger sum to wait. Recall that the company cut its dividend twice since late 2015, first from a $0.38 quarterly payout to a $0.25 quarterly payout, then down to the current $0.10 quarterly payout. The current yield is 2.36%, and while that's better than the broader equity market average, there's supposed to be a capital gains component that complements this dividend, rather than range-bound trading. If the $0.38 quarterly payout were still online, the effective yield would be 8.94%; however, that dividend was unsustainable.

Looking forward, the company generated $367 million last year in free cash flow on operating cash flow of $1.26 billion. Capital expenditure is expected to decrease this year by nearly $600 million, so if fertilizer prices stay flat, we should see an uptick in free cash flow for the year.

The annual dividend expense based on the $0.10 quarterly payout is just over $800 million, so I really don't see room to grow the dividend at the moment, considering the size of free cash flow relative to that outflow. Perhaps a 10% increase in the dividend is warranted; that would bump up the obligation by about $80 million, but again, I'm not counting on it. Additionally, that would only bump the yield up to 2.58%.

Is The Fundamental Situation Changing?

To provide an update on the fundamental situation surrounding this company, Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) stated that it would see a negative impact on sales volumes by about 200-300k next quarter due to an issue with their Esterhazy K2 Mine. While that's a small positive, another competitive, CF Industries (NYSE:CF), has had its price targets lowered as analysts believe urea pricing for the remainder of 2017 will be challenged. Goldman Sachs did raise the price target on CF stating that nitrogen prices should start to rally later this year and that the YTD dip in that stock is a solid entry point. We're just seeing little efficacy of that trade at the moment.

That note on urea pricing comes directly after RBC analysts said that nitrogen prices will decline until the middle of 2017 because of increased capacity. That "increased capacity" theme is really a tough overhang on the market right now. Potash Corp. stated last week that it expects 6 million mt of non-Canpotex capacity to enter the market from through 2021.

Demand growth is also expected to be around 6 million mt, which effectively means there isn't a supply deficit, and, if Potash chooses to scale materially, they could continue to create a supply glut. It also doesn't help that Potash Corp. is expecting to scale operations at Rocanville, which the company dubs as the "largest and lowest cost potash mine." This increased production will be online starting in 2H 2017.

Every year, producers have to pick up contracts with China and India in order to secure shipments. Last year was a difficult year and contracts were delayed heavily, which clearly weighed on the stock and offset the optimism surrounding a merger of equals between Agrium (NYSE:AGU) and Potash Corp. As a result, Potash Corp. traded sideways and fertilizer prices across the board were stalled. Cornbelt fertilizer prices continued their decline in 2016, down from about $400/mt at the start of the year to below $350/mt. However, on a YTD time frame, we're seeing those prices make up some ground, currently at $365/mt.

These fertilizer prices are at cyclical lows; there's no other way to slice it. Back in 2011 and 2012, these prices were in the range of $500-600/st, but now they're just about half that. That's an opportunity, in my opinion, especially for the long term. However, it is going to take a large catalyst in order to rebalance the global market and to allow those prices to edge a few hundred dollars higher over the next five years. If that happens, Potash Corp. outperforms and puts up sizable capital gains.

Right now, all the more importance must be placed on crop prices, in particular corn and soybeans. Potash Corp. looks at the basket of corn, soybean, sugar and palm oil prices in terms of gauging demand each year, but corn and soybeans are undoubtedly the most important considering their global volumes. These prices are also at cyclical lows, to no surprise. Again, the opportunity looks clear here and capitalizing on cyclically low commodity prices, like the ones below, could create outperformance over the long term.

In terms of company-specific fundamentals, we really haven't seen much development. The Agrium and Potash deal is still expected to close sometime in mid-2017 and should generate synergies upwards of $500 million. There is a regulation speed bump in that India believes it will be anti-competitive.

Perhaps investors are discounting the fact that fertilizer prices, while at cyclical lows, are seeing minimal help from crop prices, that there is too much supply in the market, especially with the projected increases from major producers, and contracts with China and India are not as robust as they have been in recent years.

The confluence of those fundamental factors does warrant sideways trading and even could mean there's short-term downside in store for fertilizer stocks. But, there's also an optimistic note regarding fertilizer cooperation between Russian and the Belarus. This has happened before, where the two say they will cooperate and nothing amounts from it, so investors should view this as a non-event right now.

Conclusion

Potash Corp. will report earnings at the end of the month on April 28. In my opinion, it's going to show another challenging quarter for the company based upon how low fertilizer prices are for the company since the market is still glutted with supply. I'll be interested to hear the company's guidance on supply levels for the next five years, considering they expect demand to be offset by new low-cost supply. An update on the merger with Agrium will also be of critical importance. For now, waiting with a decent yield is the core thesis, as the market has to rebalance before we see significant buying power in this stock.

