Would A New Hemophilia Approval Turn Around Novo Nordisk's Fortunes?

Moves from the FDA suggest they are on the precipice of providing a final decision on Novo's developmental Hemophilia B drug.

Since July of 2016, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has experienced a steep decline in share price as management shakeups and failure to launch several hotly anticipated agents fell through.

Now, shareholders and potential buyers are looking to alternative franchises to help recoup losses in revenue and rebuild confidence. Now, they may have landed on that platform in the Hemophilia B space. NVO announced that the FDA would convene a panel to discuss some concerns identified in the preclinical data for its lead candidate, Refixia, a pegylated form of Factor IX, on April 4.

Factor IX is a crucial component of the coagulation cycle, driving the formation of thrombin in the cascade. Hemophilia B is caused by a lack of production of Factor IX, and the current standard of care for these patients is to simply supplement the body's production, either to prevent bleeding episodes or to stop them once they start.

The differentiating factor of NVO's product

Currently, there are two other competitors in the Factor IX supplementation space: Idelvion and AlphaNine. The latter has been available since 1990, and Idelvion was approved just last year. Unsurprisingly, Idelvion is the more advanced of the two products, as it fuses Factor IX with albumin, which helps to improve the half-life of the drug.

NVO's entry into the fray is nonacog beta pegol, a form of purified Factor IX that is modified with polyethylene glycol (NYSE:PEG) to allow for long-acting use. This modification distinguishes itself from albumin fusion by allowing for shielding in the body against proteases.

A look at phase III trials for the two agents, however, does not paint a picture of stark contrast between the two agents. In paradigm 2, the half-life of nonacog beta pegol was between 93 and 107 hours, whereas in PROLONG-9FP, albumin-fused Factor IX had a half-life of 102 hours. Both of these agents improve upon the half-life of naked recombinant Factor IX by four or five times, allowing for long-term maintenance of trough levels.

The news

NVO announced that they're received notice from the FDA about a few concerning pieces of preclinical data, namely that the PEG moiety accumulates in the choroid plexus (the group of cells in the brain that make cerebrospinal fluid) upon repeat dosing in mice.

This didn't cause any obvious safety issues. However, the FDA is concerned that the amount of neurologic monitoring may have been insufficient in the three phase III trials to detect adverse events that would be associated with PEG accumulation in the brain. As such, it seeks to understand as much as it can before reaching a decision.

The use of PEGylation is not unprecedented for the management of chronic conditions. PEG-interferon is used as part of therapy for management of chronic liver disease, for example. The issue of brain toxicity has not come up in these settings.

Therefore, it appears to me that this will likely end up a non-issue when it comes to the FDA's decision. This would follow logically on the heels of the EMA's decision to back the drug in Europe.

Conclusion

Drug approval for this new formulation of Factor IX would give Novo Nordisk a significant stake in the new generation of Hemophilia B treatment. Considering we're talking about a market size that currently nets around $560 million in the US (Factor X treatment), there are huge inroads to be made with respect to revenue, especially as we enter a new era of long-acting Factor IX treatments. It would appear that this new finding bodes well for NVO, even if they can only capture a portion of the market share.

