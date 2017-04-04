I Owe You (And Sharon) An Apology

Because as a new study from Goldman concludes, it's not retail money that's driving this rally.

As it turns out, you may not have been "buying the dip" after all.

It looks like you (and Sharon) may have been wrongfully accused!

And not just by me, but by pretty much all of Wall Street.

For any Heisenberg newcomers, "Sharon" is my neighbor who I overheard discussing stocks on her Bluetooth earpiece whilst walking her spaniel on the beach earlier this year (you can read the exceedingly popular post in which she makes her first - but not her last - appearance in the linked article above).

Sharon proxies for retail money. My contention - and everyone else's contention for that matter - has generally been that Sharon and the retail crowd, emboldened by headlines touting "record high stock market" and "Dow hits milestone topping 20,000," have been largely responsible for the insatiable equity bid that helped the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) and other risk assets put up an impressive Q1.

To be sure, there's a lot of evidence to support that contention, both anecdotal and empirical.

Have a look, for instance, at the following charts from BofAML which suggest that in the days following the selloff which presaged the bungled attempt to "repeal and replace" the ACA, institutions were sellers while retail was busy frantically buying the ubiquitous dip:

(BofAML)

But wait!

That was just one week. As it turns out, a closer look at flows and their relationship to consumer confidence data paints a profoundly different picture.

Consider the following out first thing Tuesday morning from Goldman (my highlights):

Household and small business sentiment has surged since Donald Trump won the US election. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index reached a 13-year high, and last week the Conference Board's index of consumer confidence rose to its highest level in 16 years. The NFIB's small business optimism index is at a 12-year high after having recorded its largest-ever two-month increase in November and December. Markets have shared in this optimism. The S&P 500 is up 10% since the election and the VIX recorded its lowest-ever quarterly average in Q1. Mutual fund flows have surged as well. In the week following the election, EPFR data show that flows into North American equity funds rose to approximately $30bn. Since then, equity funds have seen an additional $60bn of net inflows. It is tempting to draw a connection among these facts by concluding that the sentiment of households is translating into the sentiment of retail investors and thus supporting equity markets via strong mutual fund inflows. Indeed, we ourselves assumed such a link between consumer and investor sentiment. But this link does not stand up to scrutiny. Exhibit 1 below plots the weekly mutual fund flows from EPFR (for institutional investors and retail investors, respectively) vs weekly data on the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index (BCCI). Splitting mutual fund flows into institutional vs retail reveals that since the election, the institutional component of these flows (Exhibit 1, left) has been more important than the retail component (Exhibit 1, right). This is perhaps not surprising since institutional investors account for roughly three-quarters of the ownership of the EPFR universe of equity mutual funds. But it is more than mere ownership shares, because while institutional inflows amounted to 0.86% of AUM in the week following the election, retail investors were actually sellers. While the market has clearly been rallying on 'animal spirits', it is apparently the professional investors, not the retail money, who have been feeling bulled up.

How about that? Interesting, no?

So maybe Sharon wasn't bullish after all. And maybe you weren't either. Maybe it's the "smart" money that's "dumb" - in that kind of way where "dumb" means riding a 10% rally.

And see that's the rub. While retail may have been partially exonerated regarding the charge of buying a market that's overvalued, it also means that perhaps all the people deriding Heisenberg for "missing the boat" might have in fact missed the boat themselves.

Who knows. All I know about boats is that, as I wrote in the original "Sharon" post, "our places are separated by a couple of sand dunes between which sits an old, wooden skiff that's been there since I was a teenager and thus well before I actually bought this place."

It's still there. And so is my concern for whoever it is that's buying this rally.

