The Case For Alpha From Homebuilders

A focus on D.R. Horton as well as Toll Brothers is presented, though builders tend to trade as a group.

The case is also presented that a shortage of used homes on the market may lead to more interest in new homes.

The case is made herein that both the economy and interest rates may continue to act well in the months ahead, helping the builders sell more homes.

They are also trading normally based on old price:book rules of thumb.

Homebuilders represent a small market segment and is one of the few sectors trading far below pre-recession prices.

Background - how I came to be a big bull on homebuilding stocks

As many readers know, I've mostly been one of the big bond bulls writing financial reports and opinion pieces on the Internet. That posture began in May-June 2011 after the U.S. got bin Laden, silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) crashed, and the EU's troubles signaled deflation. Interim trading strategies aside, that bullish posture lasted slightly over 5 years. After the Brits voted to leave the EU, the Brexit vote, global stocks including domestic US stocks sold off sharply and fears of a deflationary recession knocked interest rates down globally. I took that drop down to record low US interest rates to say bad things about Treasuries, both in a June 30 article suggesting that a top in bonds (bottom in interest rates) might well be in, and in mid-August, with rates still extremely low.

In exchange for taking trading profits in long bonds, I wrote such articles as Buying 2 Airlines And An RV Stock On Oil's Weakness. The airlines were Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and Delta (NYSE:DAL), and the RV stock was Thor (NYSE:THO).

After turning cautious on stocks as well in mid-August (but very bearish on bonds in the same article), I took advantage of a mild 2-3% drop in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and my variant perception of the political climate to write a Sept. 19 article that suggested Time To Think Through Trump-Era Investing.

That article focused on cyclicals, defense stocks, and energy stocks, among others, that did very well when Mr. Trump became President-elect Trump.

Moving along, when all the focus of the rally post-election was on rising rate strategies, I wrote an article on a homebuilder Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) on Nov. 25. This acknowledged the Trump trades but took them in my view to their logical conclusion, thus the title of the article was Markets Think 'MAGA' - So, Buying Builders; Focus On Toll Brothers. (For people perhaps out of the US, the acronym MAGA referred to Donald Trump's campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, which he borrowed from Ronald Reagan in 1980 as well as Bill Clinton in 1992.)

When that article was written, TOL had closed at $30.05. It's now near $36 and has achieved about double the total return of the SPY.

Soon after, in January, after rates had risen further (as had TOL), I explained in a series of articles that I was not joining the bond bearish crowd beyond the current rate rise. Rather, I was in the "lower for longer" camp for rates. The third of those summed up my investment conclusion, which was no longer to buy bonds for appreciation. Instead, in February, I wrote two articles that were bullish on housing. The first of them, on Feb. 14, said this on housing stocks, which summarizes a lot of the macro views on the sector I hold today:

The major need that's not priced in on Wall Street that yours truly sees is affordable housing for Millenials. A truly better economy should, in my view, lead to an upturn in fertility rates and, in turn, to increased demand for homes, including starter homes. My research has led me to go long D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Toll Brothers, and an ETF, iShares US Home Construction (NYSEARCA:ITB). I am also long Home Depot (NYSE:HD). A second thematic reason to go long the builders, as well as the banks, is that while burst bubbles are not common enough to even draw firm conclusions based on history (which can be misleading in any case), I like the idea of buying into them. They can be washed-out sectors. I believe that "tech" was washed out by the time of the Lehman panic into the teeth of the Great Recession. The homebuilders peaked in 2005; they may be similarly hated and depressed. Only NVR (NYSE:NVR) of the builders I follow has exceeded its pre-crash peak.

That article was followed by another on TOL, following its institution of a dividend, Toll Brothers Makes More Moves To Reward Shareholders. The major bullet points introducing the article read this way:

TOL has been shrinking its float and now is looking to operate with less capital to produce higher ROIC. These are shareholder-friendly moves that are reminiscent of NVR, and include focusing more on optioning rather than purchasing land. With NVR's stock having far outpaced its profit growth, perhaps TOL's actions may finally lead its stock to escape trading near book value. With TOL's order book accelerating in January, I've added to my holdings as the stock rises.

TOL has beaten the SPY since that article was written, as well.

ITB has also performed well.

TOL remains in my portfolio; I have rotated some funds from it to a relative laggard, DHI.

Given this review above that shows that my bullishness on the homebuilders arises from two out-of-consensus views that so far have worked out - the Trump trade beginning in September when no one was doing them and a lower-for-longer approach to long-term interest rates (not fed funds) - in the following sections, I want to present my thinking on homebuilders that are more oriented to first-time and first-time move-up buyers than TOL, which is a specialist in high end homes.

The case for the builders requires economic growth and a favorable interest rate picture; plus good sentiment toward future employment prospects and a home as a valuable asset is helpful in addition to hard cold cash flow amongst prospective homebuyers.

Mortgage rates are behaving and may continue to do so all year

There are so many mortgage products, the old benchmark of the 10-year T-bond (^TNX or TNX) may not be perfect. One may also look at the 7-year bond or even perhaps the 5-year. The closer one gets to the 1-year Treasury, which the Fed directly influences/controls with its open market activities, the more the trend is not lower for longer so long as the economy behaves reasonably. But for sake of discussion, I'll focus on the 10-year.

First, a general comment. I felt so strongly about the importance of the lower-for-longer thesis that I wrote two long articles on the underlying case, one on January 17 titled, You Can't Kill Mr. Bond, and a follow-up article the next day. The most popular ETF that owns the long bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) had closed at $121.31 when I submitted the Jan. 17 article; it closed Monday at $121.67. The 10-year Treasury closed at 2.33% when the article was written; it is at 2.33% as I write this. (The SPY is up 1% since then.)

So over the past about 10 weeks, in a seasonally weak time for bonds, rates have surprised nearly all traders and held steady. Now, we are coming into a seasonally strong time for bonds; see the linked chart from Trading Academy or a similar one from 1982-2012 from Seasonal Charts.com. In addition, historically, interest rates tend not to vary more than 40% yoy, and we are entering a period where the comparisons to 2016 will be to the 10-year spent a full 3 months largely in the 1.4-1.6% range. That alone would argue for a "gravitational pull" to or toward the 2.0-2.1% range. Mortgage rates would tend to follow.

More controversially, the major downtrend in rates has not been broken:

Now, I'm no longer pointing to this trend as operative, but you never know.

So, on the one hand, mortgage rates may be poised to be friendly to homebuyers and therefore homebuilders.

The other side of the Goldilocks-type scenario is the economy.

Classic cyclical upturn in the economy in progress

This is the first upturn since the Great Recession that was fueled intrinsically, not by Fed money printing/QE. Because it's early and strong, it's not typically at risk of being derailed this year or by gradual, restrained, pre-announced Fed tightening. Most of you probably have seen this sort of chart, in this case from Doug Short's blog:

Regional Fed Manufacturing Overview: Regional Average Highest Since 2004

And this, from economist Ed Yardeni:

And this denser one from the National Ass'n of Mfr's:

The summary from this quarterly report includes the following data:

New results from the NAM Manufacturers' Outlook survey show manufacturers' optimism rose to a new all-time high in the survey's nearly 20-year history. This corresponds with a pickup in manufacturing activity and is a welcome turn of events given the challenges the sector has endured over the past two years. The rising confidence stems from the belief that the new administration in Washington, D.C. will bring much needed regulatory relief... In this latest NAM Manufacturers' Outlook Survey, 93.3 percent of manufacturers are either somewhat or very positive about their own company's outlook, up from 56.6 percent one year ago and 77.8 percent in December. As a result, the NAM Manufacturers' Outlook Index also soared to a new high, up from 53. 3 in December to 63.7 in this report.

Not bad at all! Rising wages and rising inflation, but under control and not inconsistent with the 10-year bond trading at 2% for a while.

The fabled American consumer may well be back. Gallup tracks this daily, obtaining a never-revised proxy for discretionary consumer spending. In February, this metric was $101, up massively from $84 in February 2016. In March, this relative strength continued:

Americans' daily self-reports of spending averaged $100 in March, about the same as the $101 average in February. This is the highest spending estimate for any March in Gallup's tracking since 2008, topping the $89 from March 2013 and 2016.

Finally, a monthly spending total has exceeded that from the Great Recession, when in its early months, spending plunged to $81.

In addition, Gallup's polling is consistent with that of U. of Michigan and others, tracking a surge in economic optimism since the election, with its U.S. Economic Confidence Index post-election ranging from about 0 to (PLUS) 20, up from a multi-year range in the 0 to (negative) 20.

Additionally, the Leading Economic Indicators released on March 17 were strong, up 0.6%. Especially for the bears, here's the non-partisan Conference Board describing these data in mostly ebullient terms:

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI)for the U.S. increased 0.6 percent in February to 126.2 (2010 = 100), following a 0.6 percent increase in January, and a 0.6 percent increase in December. "After six consecutive monthly gains, the U.S. LEI is at its highest level in over a decade. Widespread gains across a majority of the leading indicators points to an improving economic outlook for 2017, although GDP growth is likely to remain moderate," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at The Conference Board. "Only housing permits contributed negatively to the LEI in February, reversing gains over the previous two months." The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® for the U.S. increased 0.3 percent in February to 114.9 (2010 = 100), following a 0.1 percent increase in January, and a 0.4 percent increase in December.

Presumably, the housing permits related to the prior rise in mortgage rates; note that February is a slow month for home buying and therefore volatile.

As the Conference Board indicates, moderate economic growth appears to be ongoing (coincident indicators), with a favorable prognosis going forward based on the LEI.

Note: ECRI concurs, with its Weekly Leading Index growth rate at a solid 7.9%.

In addition...

The housing industry is feeling bullish

On March 29, the National Association of Realtors announced (link may not work):

Pending home sales rebounded sharply in February to their highest level in nearly a year and second-highest level in over a decade, according to the National Association of Realtors®. All major regions saw a notable hike in contract activity last month.

NAR's Pending Home Sales Index hit its second highest level since 2006. And the signs of a growing frenzy for housing could be brewing, as the press release noted:

Looking ahead to the busy spring months, Yun [NAR's chief economist Lawrence Yun] expects to see continued ebbs and flows in activity as new supply struggles to replace listings that are going under contract at a very quick pace. This is especially the case at the lower- and mid-market price ranges, where choices are minimal and prices are being bid higher by multiple offers. "The homes most buyers are in the market for are unfortunately the most difficult to find and ultimately buy," said Yun. "The country's healthy labor market is translating to greater job security, but affordability is not improving because home prices in some areas are still outpacing incomes by three times or more because of tight supply.

The above commentary is important and favorable to builders of new homes, and is consistent with the WSJ's reporting that Buying a Home This Spring Will Be Hardest in Years.

The WSJ noted that inventory of pre-owned homes has gotten tight, pointing out, among other things, that inventory in Minneapolis in February was down 25% yoy while prices were up 7.6%.

Builders are happy as well, reporting the following on March 23, all sounding good but not frothy:

New Home Sales Rise 6.1 Percent in February Sales of newly built, single-family homes continued to expand, rising 6.1 percent in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 592,000 units, according to newly released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau. "February's increase in new home sales is consistent with builders' growing confidence in the housing market," said Granger MacDonald, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a home builder and developer from Kerrville, Texas. "Builders are encouraged by heightened consumer activity and by the expectation that regulatory costs will decline in the year ahead." "The uptick in mortgage interest rates is having a minimal effect on new home sales thus far," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. "Ongoing job creation, rising household formations and affordable home prices should keep the market on an upward trajectory in 2017." The inventory of new home sales for sale was 266,000 in February, which is a 5.4-month supply at the current sales pace. The median sales price of new houses sold was $296,200.

All the above is consistent with a strong environment for starter and first-time move-up homebuilders.

One of the small public homebuilders I own, Century Communities (NYSE:CCS), has a strategy of going to middle class or working class communities where many people are renters, and informing the renters that they may be paying $1,200-1,300/month for a rental, but may only have to pay $800-900 monthly mortgage to own a home. It sounds like a persuasive argument to people who feel as though they can live in a specific area for long enough to make ownership a sensible alternative.

The inflation that the Fed and the government created to bail out the banks after the Great Recession eventually has to work its way into housing, and during cyclical upturns in the economy, swing factors in the economy are not really the upper income people who buy TOL homes, but rather those who buy starter homes.

Homebuilders: the last depressed group post-recession?

While it's only about 60+% homebuilders, the rest including HD, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and suppliers to the trade, etc.; the ITB ETF tracks homebuilder stocks reasonably well. Here is its long-term price chart, with almost no subtractions along the way for dividends paid out:

If there is really a reasonably and ongoing recovery and expansion these many years from the Great Recession, with such bank stocks as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) at all-time highs, shouldn't at least the strongest builders join the rest of the market?

Valuing the builders

In the housing bubble, Smith Barney housewares analyst Stephen Kim became a prominent cheerleader for the "this time is different" bullish crowd on the builders. He propounded the idea that they could easily trade at 3X book, and eventually they moved up toward those new valuation levels just as the bottom was actually falling out of their business.

The old dictum was that builders basically owned their inventory and land, and little else, so given some real growth and some inflation, they should be valued between book value and 2X book. That's how they are valued now. TOL, for example, may finish its fiscal year with a book value above $29/share. Its homes take a long time to complete, and it does relatively little speculative building. If it trades "normally" around 1.4X book, that would project that it could rise about 17% this calendar year from near $36 to slightly above $40.

Similarly, the small player CCS has had a strong stock market performance over the past 12 months, but at $25.40, only trades at about 1.16X book.

My personal favorite now is DHI, "America's builder," which specializes in starter and move-up homes. It's an S&P 500 member and recently saw its debt upgraded to investment grade. The stock has beaten the SPY since going public, an impressive achievement in such a difficult industry (not log scale):

In addition, DHI is trading below the high price it reached last July and around its 2015 high, even though business has been strong. Per Yahoo! Finance, it has had EPS "beats" 2/4 earnings reports and has seen modest increases in consensus estimates:

Earnings History 3/30/2016 6/29/2016 9/29/2016 12/30/2016 EPS Est. 0.47 0.66 0.77 0.48 EPS Actual 0.52 0.66 0.76 0.55 Difference 0.05 N/A -0.01 0.07 Surprise % 10.60% N/A -1.30% 14.60% EPS Trend Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year Current Estimate 0.59 0.74 2.74 2.99 7 Days Ago 0.59 0.74 2.74 2.99 30 Days Ago 0.59 0.74 2.74 2.99 60 Days Ago 0.59 0.74 2.73 2.99 90 Days Ago 0.56 0.75 2.67 2.95

I project a fiscal year-end book value around $21 and more like $23 in FY 2018 (ends Sept. 30). Based on consensus sales projections of $13.7B this FY and $15.2B for FY 2018, I have a $40+ target price for calendar 2018. Since DHI pays a modest dividend of 1.2% based on a $33.37 stock price, I don't mind waiting. The stock frequently has traded at some time during the calendar year corresponding to its fiscal year at 2X that fiscal year's ending book value. If that occurs next year off of a book value of $23, then a $46 target, or about a 40% total return, would be projected.

Since builders tend to trade as a group, I do not want to go into great detail in comparing stocks, rather to present the above names that I own and like.

Risks

The stock market is at elevated valuations on many criteria. Based on S&P's data, I project that at $234, the SPY is trading at about 23X TTM GAAP EPS based on a March 31, 2017, earnings year (historical P/E). This is perhaps 50% above historical averages, and many years have seen the S&P 500 trade at half this P/E. So, with the Fed more hawkish now, anything can happen to stock prices even if there are good economic data. Then there's always the possibility of a recession, or a severe one.

Concluding remarks - searching for value and some growth in a richly-valued stock market

Periodically, since beginning to contribute to Seeking Alpha in 2013, I would write an article on homebuilders and say that I expected to turn bullish on them on the theory that the housing bubble/crash would burn itself out, and that the investing public would likely go through a phase of neglecting a sector that was essential to even a modestly prosperous, functioning society.

I think something like that may be happening now. I see homebuilding stocks, a very small part of the SPY and the overall market (MUTF:WFIVX), as trading normally even though the SPY is trading near 3X book, a very high level.

The optimistic views on this year's economy and interest rates do not have to come through for the builders to outperform the market. If there is unexpected economic weakness, long-term interest rates will likely drop. That drop will do nothing for sales of heavy equipment, iPhones, or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) revenues, but it will support housing prices and interest and ability to buy a new home. In the opposite direction, if inflation runs hotter, right now it is homes that are leading the inflation cycle as they did a decade ago, so that will help pricing for homebuilders.

With supply of occupied homes tight in many parts of the country, competing rental costs high almost everywhere, and a need for Millennials to begin the home ownership cycle and possibly have more babies, my view is that the homebuilding industry may be poised for both cyclical and secular growth. If so, a buy-and-hold strategy, and/or a trading strategy, may generate alpha for appropriate investors.

Thanks for reading and sharing your views if desired.

