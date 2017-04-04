ASOS' (ASOMF) CEO Nick Beighton on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASOS plc (OTC:ASOMF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Nick Beighton - CEO

Helen Ashton - CFO

Analysts

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Andrea Ferraz - Morgan Stanley

Charlie Muir-Sands - Deutsche Bank

George Mensah - Shore Capital

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

Adam Cochrane - UBS

Simon Bowler - Exane BNP Paribas

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan

Pradeep Pratti - Credit Suisse

Nick Beighton

Thank you, Matthew. So, good morning and welcome everybody and welcome to everyone joining us on the -- live on the webcast today.

So, let me just start. The period we're currently operating in are some of the most economically and politically uncertain and have been for many years and customer behavior is changing fast. The ASOS has many structural advantages, being global, being online, being trend semi-focused and being low price points and we spent many years engineering nimbleness and agility into our model.

This ranged from strategy to technology, to buying and to our execution. I've told you regularly about the desirability, differentiation and defensibility of the ASOS model. While ASOS has always been desirable, is been built for the customer's eyes, is always being differentiated with its unique blend of fashion, content and technology. And is always and this is being underpinned by great logistics.

A key element of our strategy for the last two years is being enhancing these features, whereas significantly investing in customer pricing. As we entered FY '17, the different circumstances we found ourselves in through engineering of our model and interventions of ASOS gave us confidence and believe to go harder into growth, to back our core purpose and to accelerate with the objectives of emerging with a bigger, more global business, with of course increased dependability in the model, while amplifying our desirability and enhancing our differentiation and as these results show, it's been working out pretty well for us.

So on to the results. Over the last six months we've increased our group sales by 37% and we've continued acceleration since P1. In fact, P2 grew 42%. PBT growth on continuing basis up 14% and came in at £27.3 million. Margin ahead of consensus that was £27.1 million.

The rate of profit growth is behind sales growth due principally to the heavy frontloaded investment that I referred to earlier. In terms of guidance, we're pleased to upgrade our guidance again for the full year on a sales basis into the 30% to 35% range, but we're holding our PBT guidance flat. This is simply down to the lower investment we're making to drive growth, acquire more customers, improve the customer experience and the incremental cost associated with that growth, particularly in the transition and dual-running costs of the year in Berlin, which is now live.

In terms of customer stats, our active customers are now at £14.1 million. This has grown by 29% on the prior-year. This is the fastest rate of growth in nearly three years. UK saw 60% more customers while international increased by nearly 40%. At the same time, our social media followers continue to grow strongly, up 25% year-on-year with Instagram being comfortably the biggest channel approaching nine million users in its own right, clearly underpinning our engaging content with our customers.

In terms of investment, we're still planning to invest between £150 million and £170 million in CapEx this year, which incidentally was more than the --turnover of the business eight years ago when I joined and all these investments will enhance our capability and our differentiation and I am pleased to say all programs are on track.

Fashion integrity has always been a cornerstone of our business and is firmly in our thinking as we go forward. I also spoke to you a few months ago about velocity and the points of velocity in our business and in our model and in our space, what these metrics show is pretty clear we're achieving that and we plan to achieve more.

So on to geographical performance, our geographical strategy has been keeping U.K. hot, turbocharge the U.K. and accelerate the U.S., while still enhancing the global proposition for all our customers. This strategy determines principally where we focus on major capital revenue investments in the terms of price and proposition and I'm delighted with the progress we've made on all fronts.

The resurgence of growth particularly in the Rest of The World category, means we'll be reviewing our investment plans for future CapEx particularly in logistics going forward. The operational KPIs are included in the appendices and for everyone's attention I'll refer to those later.

Just the headline, they look fabulous. So, I am going to turn through the major markets right now. In the U.K., we've seen a much more promotional market over the last six months, particularly the Womenswear sector. We've chosen not to play in that space and as a fact, we've held our prices low down, mark down in promotional spend and we increased our stock turn at the same time.

You'll see that channel shift is accelerating again, principally driven by mobile for now and the U.K. consumer is leading that charge. The latest market estimates indicate that the U.K. clothing penetration is now around 26%. This is up from 15% four years ago. I still believe the 40% penetration for clothing in this sector is a possibility.

Our U.K. active customer's growth remains strong, up 16% taken sort of five million customers in the U.K. for the first time. Our premier numbers aided by the introduction of A-List have also grown by 41% over the course of the year. Within the EU, we've grown active customers by very healthy 35% and we also have over five million customers in the EU with 1.5 million customers in both France and Germany.

We've also seen order growth of 45% alongside significant increases in order frequency and conversion. Premier growth is also accelerating fast, albeit from a much smaller base and this has been aided by the introduction of Premier into the Italian and Spanish market also during the period.

In the U.S., we're seeing active customers grow by 43% a further acceleration from the level we reported last year and we now have over two million customers in the U.S. Our Premier offer is growing fast, following the price reduction we introduced through $19 last summer. Order growth is running at 50% and we've also seen a very pleasing 40 basis points improvement in our conversion.

We're of course looking for greater warehousing capability in the U.S. and I'll touch on that later on. Within the Rest of World where the growth has been stunning, our active customers have accelerated strongly by 40%, also taking this to over two million customers in this second.

Orders have grown by 48% and we currently only have the Premier offer in the Australian market. If you take a look at the market share stats at the bottom of the slide, particularly in the EU, U.S. the Rest of World, it is very clear how much headroom ASOS has going forward and now I'll hand you over to Helen, who will go through the financials in more detail.

Helen Ashton

Thanks Nick. Good morning, everyone. I would also like to say I am really pleased with our performance. The numbers really demonstrate the effectiveness of our playbook, thus discipline for the investment into price and proposition to feel strong topline growth, coupled with sustainable delivery of profit and strong return for our investors and we're carrying the momentum forward into the second half.

So, let's start with a look at the high-level numbers and the metrics which are the most important to us. Put simply, they show outstanding growth in sales, strong profit growth and growing returns on investment. As you can see, during the half, we've generated retail sales growth of 38%, that's ahead of our previous medium term reported sales guidance of 20% to 25% and it's also ahead of our previous full year reported sales guidance of 25% to 30%.

As you're aware, we took the opportunity to frontload further price investments at the beginning of the financial yeah, funded by the FX tailings generated by Sterling weakness. These investments coupled with those that you're yet to annualize have driven an acceleration in topline growth.

We've also delivered profit before tax of £27.3 million, that's up 14% and in line with where we expect it to be. Just to note, this results in after moving China losses of £2.7 million from the comparative reported results.

Our profit growth is lower than sales growth due to the investment in gross margin from the price investments that I've just mentioned along with the cost of the A-List Loyalty Scheme in the U.K., which annualized in the last week of February and finally you can see that as a result of our disciplined approach for investment, our return on invested capital increased 160 basis points year-on-year.

So, turning to our sales in more detail, overall, we grew retail sales by 38% or 31% on a constant currency basis, with currency tailwind a little stronger than the 5% I initially guided. Delivery receipts increased by 21% aided by a 55% increase in our premier customers.

This is behind retail sales growth as more customers took advantage of our notably faster free standard shipping options. Third party revenue increased by 15%, driven by marketing campaigns with brands.

So, looking at the regions in a little more detail, in the U.K. we increased retail sales by 18%. That's a strong result in a highly promotional market and is in line with where we said we would be in January for the full-year outlook.

Underlying this, our customer metrics have been strong and it shows how much customers engage with our offer. We've increased average order frequency and conversion, both supported by A-List launch scheme.

In the U.S., we've grown sales by 62% or 39% on a constant currency basis. This high growth was fueled by price investments made this year and those made last year, which are yet to annualize. Conversion and average basket size grew as a result.

We also continue to improve standard delivery speeds with orders now delivered in our four business days versus six days a year ago. In the EU, sales grew by 48%, which is 36% in constant currency terms. Again, the region benefited from price investments and proposition expansion, including the implementation of free returns across the whole of Europe las year, which are yet to annualize.

And finally Rest of The World sales grew by 59% or 53% in constant currency. That's a really strong acceleration from this time last year when our reported growth was flat.

Again, the story is the same, the growth being driven by further price and proposition investments during the period, investments yet to annualize from the last financial year. Russia deserves a special mention with growth of over 200% during the half and new customer acquisition at the highest levels that have ever been. Australia has also responded really well to price investment and the instruction of free returns.

So, turning next to gross margin performance, retail gross margin declined 40 basis points versus prior year to 47%. I think this is a good result given the breadth of the breadth of the investments we've made during the period and is broadly in line with our full-year guidance.

Taking a look at the bridge, we continue our trading stance of driving a stronger full price mix and as a consequence, we've had shallower markdown of clearance stock. This margin benefit, coupled with net FX tailwinds in the period have offset significant price investments made during the year along with the prior period price investments yet to annualize.

And the A-list loyalty rewards within U.K. segment as a scheme annualized at the end of February. We've also seen an impact from a higher branded mix, which has increased to 60% of total sales, driven particularly by the strong performance of the active wear brands.

So, following on from retail gross margin, gross margin as a whole decreased by a further 20 basis points, resulting in an overall 60 basis point reduction. This 20-basis points decline was due to more customers taking advantage of our extended range of faster and free delivery proposition offers as already mentioned.

In relation to operating costs, as a whole, we've maintained these consistent percentage of sales to last year. However, within here, we've continued to drive cost leverage, particularly within the larger cost lines to enable us to invest back into the business.

So, taking a look at the key operating cost lines in some more detail, distribution costs increased by 70 basis points to 15.4% of sales, driven by a significant expansion of our delivery proposition options, including more free returns and enhanced tracking.

These investments were partially offset by a continued carrier renegotiations as we scaled as well as U.S. duty savings, which are yet to annualize. Warehousing costs increased by 20 basis points to 8.2% of sales as we increased fulfillment from Eurohub 1 to circa 50% of EU orders during the half.

Eurohub is a new operation is currently more manual and less efficient than Barnsley, hence driving additional unit cost. Offsetting this in part with further productivity improvements in Barnsley as a result of further investment into our automation technology.

With another costs, which include payroll, production, IT, operating costs and depreciation, payroll and staff costs were the key driver of leverage with 100 basis points improvement as headcount grew less than reported sales growth.

Investment in headcount was focused in the areas of technology, retail and customer care and depreciation increased by 10 basis points due to the additional CapEx spend over the last few years, which was offset by other operating cost leverage of 10 basis points due to the fixed nature of these costs. A further breakdown of these costs along with more supporting analysis are available in your appendices.

The Group continues to enjoy a strong financial position, including a closing cash balance of over £150 million, which I'll cover on the next slide. The increase in net assets of around £47 million was driven principally by the continued fixed asset investments. It is also worth noting that the reduction of circa £27 million and the fair value of our outstanding forward contracts since yearend was due to hedges and then to pre-Brexit settle in during the period.

Finally, we closed the half with intentionally less stock than year-end. This is as a result of improved stock turn coupled with the important transition to Eurohub 2 over the last weekend in February. This required us to reduce stock levels to resist with the move and these levels have subsequently begun to rise.

So, turning to cash, strong EBITDA performance of £48.6 million together with an underlying working capital generation of £12.5 million have funded a significant increase in CapEx spend in the half to £62.4 million. The underlying working capital inflow of £12.5 million was driven principally by the lower stockholding as a result of the transition to the Eurohub 2 I just mentioned.

And on an underlying basis therefore, the Group was broadly cash flow neutral for the period and I think that's a strong result. The absolute reduction since yearend of £19 million was principally due to the impairment of last year's £20.2 million legal settlement in relation to trademark infringement disputes and as you know, this has enabled us to start to target the active wear opportunity.

So, moving on to CapEx, as planned we've continued to significantly invest to support the future growth of the business and Nick will touch on this a little later. During half when we added over £62 million of CapEx with 65% of the spend on technology projects and the remainder being on logistics and facilities infrastructure.

Technology projects included the rollout of our new digital platform across all of the territories. Delivery of new payment capabilities for our customers alongside continued design and buildout of our truly global retail and finance programs, which both launch in the next financial year and which we've discussed before.

In relation to logistics, our focus was on the buildout of Phase 1 of Eurohub 2 and further automation to drive capacity at Barnsley. Within facility spend was on the Greater London House transmission project, which we've also discussed previously. This program is now underway and will be going on for the next two to three years.

So, in summary, our programs are on track both from a time and a budget perspective. We're executing well on our peers as we head into the second half.

So finally, moving on to guidance for the full year, you've seen our impressive sales growth in the first half, but we're not getting carried away. We know as always; the second half is important especially in terms of profit delivery. On the basis of the strong international momentum we're currently seeing, we've revised our expected reported sales growth for the current financial year only to 30% to 35%.

We expect this to normalize this overtime and hence our medium-term target for reported sales growth remains at 20% to 25%. In terms of the FX tailwind within the reported number, at this point based on current rates, we now expect this to be circa 8% rather than the circa 5% flagged in January. This is incorporated into the reported sales guidance. We will update you again on this at the P3 trading update in July.

There is no change to full-year retail margin guidance and again I'll update you on this in July after we've gone through the main full price trading period.

In relation to PBT, we expect to deliver broadly in line with market consensus, despite continued investment and also absorption of a number of costs, including the one-off transition costs of move into our new Eurohub 2 facility. We'll see transition costs again next year in relation to the U.S. hub.

Additional fulfillment costs as we increased dispatch levels from Eurohub 2 as is currently a more manual operation with high labor cost per unit in Barnsley, our commitment to move our warehouse staff towards national living wage foundation recommendation by April 2018, the expected payment of Australian GST from July 2017 onwards and finally some sourcing inflation.

As noted, CapEx guidance remains unchanged at £150 million to £170 million for the current financial year and we remain comfortable with our royalty of over 25% for the full year.

So that's it for me. I'll now hand back to Nick.

Nick Beighton

Thank you, Helen. Right, I am going to show you a short video just summarizing some of things we've doing, some highlights for the last six months. So…

[Video Presentation]

Thank you. That was grew volume. That would have made you all feel a bit uplifted. Certainly, it will happen this time in a new office. Cool. Feel free. So on to great fashion at a great price. Being online, being on mobile is no longer enough.

You have to have amazing product newness and a connected experience anchored in a core purpose with tangible brand DNAs, tangible DNA that customers believe in. That's what the four pillars of our strategy aims to deliver.

Our office starts with great fashion at a great price, presented beautifully and this just gets better and faster each and every month. You know our offer is truly unique, is the combination of ASOS own brand with the most relevant creative idea of third-party brands.

We now launched 4,500 styles each week. That's a 10% improvement in velocity from a year before and we're building more studios in GLH to cope with this change and drive it even faster. In addition to the 85,000 styles on the main site and apps, which is broad -- mostly unique to us around 62% to 65%.

There is a further 100,000 items on our marketplace selected from a 1,000 boutiques. We're currently drawing our plans to how we can amplify the market experience and make it more connected by our customers.

And to ASOS own brand pricing, as I mentioned earlier, we've held the U.K. prices in the face of inflationary pressure, but we've invested it significantly in international pricing, most notably in the U.S. EU and Rest of the World territories.

I'm really pleased also about the category expansions we're planning, most notably in the period as being Tall within men's wear. This has received exceptional media and customer response. On ASOS third-party brands, we've added a further 100 brands including two from the Acadia Group for the first time and we've launched [indiscernible] brands and we launched that last week.

This is in addition to the Poland brand that we've traded for several years now. The very strong performance from sportswear brand in particular as a third-party mix of brands for over 60%. Third-party active wear collection has performed really well in its first season. We've started with product extensions from our existing branded partners, predominantly for the performance product arena.

This is from Nike, Adidas, Puma and Reebok and we're also planning further collections. This would include ASOS Training, ASOS Running, ASOS Gym, ASOS Serve, ASOS Ski, ASOS Snowboard, ASOS Stands, ASOS Yoga, everything that you want to do, we will have.

You also get the opportunity to have some exciting accessories to augment in that product. So, look out for the odd skateboarder or snowboard coming on the site scene. ASOS supports talent and fashion discovery too. We held our first ASOS fashion discovery competition in the last six months.

This was a great success and we all loved it. We found loads of young, exciting and talented designers and brands, a few of which were featured on the video you've just seen and you have to buy that product through the marketplace or through the ASOS main site shortly.

To support that, we put together number of packages that will help a greater number of young talent and young brands service that product. This advice will range from product and sourcing and some packages to give financial support where appropriate. Our ASOS's love doing this and it enables to present exciting, differentiated product and we know the output of which resonates really well with our customers.

On to fashion with integrity, fashion with integrity has always been a cornerstone of the ASOS brand and I promise you integrity matters for 20 some things and it will matter even more to the generation about to turn 20. This population almost socially connected and more socially wear than ever before.

Increasing I believe, customers will share their time, their money, their energy and their effort with brands and businesses where they can identify with core values and respect those values.

We've made loads of progress in the last six months. We've doubled the resource in this area to ensure we have processes that will improve our transparency through our supply chain, from cleanliness to manufacturing, ensuring no underage labor, health and safety and working conditions all observed, our minimum wages and working hours are also observed. This will be wherever the ASOS brand falls around the world.

So, for this journey also, we've accelerated the consolidation of our supplies. We reduced our supply base by 22% already and we've exited four countries entirely. You will know, we also recently published our [indiscernible] list being one of the first retailers to do so. Within that [indiscernible] list we published, we've also included the gender splits of all the people that work on our product.

So, in summary, our customers want businesses they buy from and engage with to some to something, to be better than the norm, to lead the way, to be more about just their own interest and their own profitability.

On to mobile, mobile has already disrupted desktop e-commerce for 20 somethings and that channel shift continues at pace. We've been at the forefront of that and you can see, we've been achieving some impressive stats too. Our call was right here several years ago, but it's become much bigger than any of us ever realized.

We've completed the rollout of the new checkout that we flagged to you six months ago, which has facilitated more change at a greater velocity, including new payment methods that now could be added in weeks rather than months and I’m going tender one to you shortly.

We are seeing over 780,000 downloads a month of our apps, which is fantastic and customer engagement on the mobile remains very strong. Eight times a month is average frequency and 80 minutes on the site or an app.

The app remains extremely highly rated based under the 200,000 reviews now. Overall mobile is 70% of our traffic and 58% of our orders. That's up from 44% of the orders 12 months ago.

As you'll expect, we continue to innovate in this arena and I’m going to download a couple of features for you now, including visual search, better images, better navigation and how we incorporated Apple's new Peak and Poke capability in our app. So just bear with me a second while I download this for you.

This is a live demo, should only do this; no, you shouldn’t do this with any of your children or technology, but I’m going to try one of those. So here is the ASOS app. So here we go. So far so good. Some of you might know with a bit of sneak ahead. So, let's go to men's trainers.

So, shoes first of all. First of all, look at the image quality that's been enhanced over the last -- the last 12 months with more cameras, betters studios and I'll show you even more how it’s improving when I blur it up. So, scroll down, how the customers do, here is the Peak and Poke.

Ops, goes straight to product, try it again. So, as you’re scrolling, you get a quick snapshot of the product. If you press hard, you go straight to the product, straight to buy. So that’s a Peak and Poke capability, some of you will see and that’s live now on the ASOS app.

So, let's refine, get some trainers. Trainers done, style, it’s got to be Nike, sorry it's got to be Nike I am afraid. Color, I'm wearing blue today. So, let's refine by color and as a product. We already have something you might save for later. Green, so we've also incorporated this live now, 360 spin set, which is an improvement from the previous visuals that we had on-site. So, let’s look at the 360-spin set.

You can move it at your leisure, which should go really quick if you want to. You can spend -- that’s how you can spend 80 minutes on site. So, within that Peak and Poke capability, a double tap, it blows up, you can do the pinch, which has always been the case or double tap again and blur it up and then move it around. This is where the image quality is really important. So, you can see the trainer, see the product as you want to.

So, let’s have that to bag. All good. Now, I’m going to do some shopping. I'll better buy Helen something. So, Helen likes bags obviously. There we go. Some lovely bags. Ah! Pop-up notification. Now you got to be very careful with notifications that you don't clutter the experience. So, these notification is designed to be intuitively simple and relevant, more personalized.

So, it looks like my premier membership has expired. So, common mistake, something that you often forget. So, let's upgrade my premier. Straight to bag, and to bag. There we go. Sorry Helen, you missed your bag.

So much more simple now. I said you, I was going to demo new payment method. Now Apple Pay is not new. It's been around for about 12 months, but we prioritize the platform ahead of this particular payment method. We did this so going forward, we can add many more payment methods at scale more rapidly. So, let’s pay with Apple Pay, you'll see in this.

From swipe, next day delivery of course, jumped in. Right, so I also mentioned to you, see how many steps are in there. Really friction free, really quick. Traditionally it's about 12 steps to pay. There is about three or four steps in that, which is the old rules of desktop e-commerce with three clicks to product. We're putting that back into mobile e-commerce too.

So, I mentioned to you about visual search and how that become far more intuitive and how it's very common for people to see what someone is wearing, take a click of it and then add it on site and search for it. Not yet, but now we can. So, I’m going to do some visual search. I’m going to buy a pair of blue Nike's, just like the ones I’m wearing. There is a picture of it upload it, blue Nike's.

Simple, none of that. No swiping around, visual search. Now girls will do that. Guys will take more time to get control that. The other thing you can use as visual search, you can take a photograph of an image you see. Something from a magazine, something from a newspaper, anything that you want take a picture of and choose that style and upload it on the product.

So here is one uploaded earlier. Ryan Gosling is my favorite. So, I’m going to look like Ryan Gosling. There's a picture of Ryan looking cool. So, I would like something to make me look just like Ryan.

There we go, printed t-shirt just like Ryan. That’s a bag, where we go? Obviously, on a medium. That's the fact for now and there we go. So that's visual search demonstrated on a product you're wearing or an image that you've seen in a magazine and so all those features on Peak and Poke are live now. Visual search will be coming in the next few weeks.

Right, I’m also going to show you a demo site. So, what we've done here is improve the navigation, improve the look and feel of the website to show more features, bring more content involved and make it more engaging. So, the first message here, Festival 2017, that is in, time to get those glow sticks out and dust off those willows. Okay. Let’s have a look at that view and there are some willows.

Take a look at the images there. Winking handbag, bit more fun bit more intuitive, bit more engaging. Go down, video content within the feet, moving images, lots more fun. So, let's have the willows of the handbag we're having then in the bag.

So, festival, I need some clothes. So, next thing back to the nav bar. The nav bar has gone from 80 individual searches to 15 and should be a bit more engaging and intuitive. You can see moving images bit more fun. So, I need a coat to go my willows, down to coats, take that one, that top white looks great. Same again intuitive, more engaging content moving images.

So, the new nav bar will be this new demo site will be live by the end of this financial year we think but it's coming soon anyway. That’s it. That just shows some of the features that we're building with our mobile. Round of applause for that.

Thank you. Just to know you’re still awake, right. So, once we engage in content and experiences. We are prolific publishers of content and this content supports our experience. Our people, our customer accessed and we know what engaged our customers. Our content and our experiences are designed to be relevant, engaging and to delight and being intuitively simple.

The validation of that can be seen through the customer engagement stats through the bottom of this slide, but we stepped up our content again. We now produce, publish and share over 80,000 piece of content every single month. That’s up from 60 a year ago. Our global and social audience has grown by further two million people in the last six months to just over 21 million followers. As I said earlier, Instagram is now the stand out performer.

We’ve also cemented our position of early adopters of emerging content formats, such as shoppable Instagram Stories, Instagram Live, Facebook Live, Facebook Canvas and Snapchat lenses across many key channels. This enables us to connect with our audience in a way that feels fresh and relevant to them and involves as quickly as they do.

We’ve also continued to roll out the ASOS magazine to more customers, with the U.S. version which contains the spoke content, as well as global stories launching to over 100,000 readers from November last year. Our magazine is now available in U.K., France, Germany and U.S. and the ASOS magazine remains the highest circulated fashion magazine in the U.K. totally free to ASOS customers.

I would also like to just touch on A-List here. The program has just reached its one-year anniversary and was designed to drive long -- is designed to the long-term initiative to reward customer behavior and drive a different level of engagement and we're still learning with it.

Whilst it has the effect of diluting gross margin in the first six months, we’ve seen some excellent engagement stats to enhance frequency and reduce customer churn. We continue to explore and treat this proposition including trying different ways to win points for example choosing different points for different delivery methods at checkout and we're awarding customers by advising to look behind the scenes ASOS HQ and enjoy the catwalk experience.

On to delivery service, sorry on to delivery solutions. This continue to be a key area of focus for us and we’ve been relentless in improving our delivery returns proposition to customers. There's been over 100 enhancements in the six months alone and I’ll just pick out a few for you.

In the U.K., we improved our standard delivery proposition from four to three days, completing our Click & Collect rollout with all $79 store in the U.K. Internationally, we’ve continued to extend our free returns proposition launching in Hong Kong, New Zealand and Switzerland. Now all orders to Switzerland, Finland, Slovakia and Slovenia are being sent by fully tracked mail solution.

In addition, we've launched standard mail tracked mail solution to further 10 countries. We've improved the standard deliver lead times in 76 countries and spend up their express delivery to further 11. We’ve also launched a duty paid delivery solutions into Switzerland. So, the friction of paying duty is being removed for our Swiss customers.

On to technology, I have got another short video to show you here, but before I do that, tech of course has always been at the heart of our business. It's fundamental to our growth plans, and is a critical enabler to how we constantly adapt to our customer's changing shopping behaviors. Our technology was always good. It's now truly great. Much of the work you’re about to see in the video has been delivered in the last six months, but has been planned and worked upon for many years.

Over the past six months, we’ve taken a major step forward in setting up technology to underpin our future plans. At cloud base, micro-service architecture was released in November just before peak trading. This platform will form the backbone of our entire customer experience of our site and our apps. It's fast, it's reliable and its flexible and it performed brilliantly for its first ever Black Friday.

Over 100 engineers, architects, analysts, platform, product managers and user experience designers have worked on this platform over a number of years. Lending is one of the most technologically complex things we've achieved to date.

So, I’m not only really excited about how the platform is being designed and built, but critically more excited about how it forms the foundation to build on our digital product visions. So, let’s play the video.

[Video Presentation]

Well, good. So just to pick up a couple of those points and evidence some the things I mentioned earlier. We've done over 600 tech releases and so far in the six months to date, we're expecting over 1,000 for this financial year. That’s over three times more than we do in the prior-year.

We’ve got great people working on tech and our digital products and today they total around 850 and will grow more. We’ve also got major core operations systems transformation underway. This includes new wins merchandising and planning systems for our retail teams. We call this truly global retail, plus the new finance system that support our ability to buy, sell and account the stock in multiple locations and in local currencies.

We're also growing our people systems to support a better, more connected service for all our ASOS's. The new systems are multiyear investments and will enable our teams to operate at even greater scale and are all proceeding to plan. We'll start through the output from these new systems by the end of this financial year.

In warehousing, our boundary warehouse continues to perform brilliantly. During H1, a second dispatch order was brought on stream in Barnsley, which help set another new dispatch record over Black Friday. New inbound conveyors has also allowed for additional intake and throughput capacity. We also completed the fifth packing module by the end of this financial year.

XPO, our partner who operates the Barnsley precision on our behalf also entered into a voluntary recognition agreement with a community union during the last six months, a decision we fully endorse.

Turning to the Eurohub. Phase 1 of Eurohub 2 was completed on time and on budget. It has more than doubled our stockholding capacity in Continental Europe and almost quadruple our throughput capacity as well as providing us with great capability and the opportunity to improve our customer proposition in this area.

Over the next three months, operations will continue to ramp up, increasing the stockholding and the order constancies shipped throughout the EU. In parallel to Phase 1 ramp up of Eurohub, Phase 2 has also commenced and Phase 2 will further double the square footage of the fulfilment center. In fact, we broke ground on that initiative last month. So Eurohub 2 will end up being like a Barnsley in Europe.

And finally, with respect to the U.S. Our U.S. operations continue to fill around 25% of all U.S. orders with the remainder still being fulfilled from the U.K. The U.S. is our third largest market and we're looking to gain efficiencies both in cost and time to serve our current and future U.S. customers.

We've recently completed an extensive network modelling exercise based on total end of cost, customer density and optimized customer service goals and also identified the optimal regions of opportunity to where the U.S., where the U.S. where it can establish the size of operation.

Our work indicates that we'll need an East and West Coast facility. We’re starting with the East Coast first, and the facilities that it can hold around 10 million units of stock. That’s 10 times greater than the current capacity we have in the Midwest and we've narrowed down the search to three East Coast locations all of which are built.

I know some of you might been expecting a little bit more detail on our plans for the U.S. warehouse this morning. I'm just asking you to be a little bit more patient. We are still in the final deliberations and negotiations and of course we'll update you soon as it's practical to do so.

So, in summary, we've had another strong six months. We continue to focus on what defines us and differentiates us, harnessing the combined talent, the passion and the enthusiasm of our ASOS team. Internally we call that the power of 3,000.

We've been brave on making significant decisions and we’ll continue to do so. Our major programs in tech and logistics are on track. We have accelerated our growth, improved our internal capability and increased our levels of investment and in doing so, we've improved the size of the mode around our business or its defensibility.

The four pillars of our strategy are working, fashion with integrity is core and will continue to be a focus as we grow and we’re looking forward to the future with confidence.

Thank you very much and I’d like to hand over for questions. And as usual, could you just put your name and bank and wait for the mic to arrive. Thank you. I know you're Anne.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Anne Critchlow

Thanks, its Anne Critchlow from SG. You mentioned that you’re going to review maybe future CapEx plans in the light of Rest of World development. I’m just wondering which countries you have in mind and whether there is a case for perhaps reprioritizing completely and taking some investment away from the U.S. and to Rest of World given the current political uncertainties in the U.S.?

Nick Beighton

Good question. Thank you. No, we're not intending to take any capital away from the U.S. The U.S. is a critical market for us and is growing fast. So, we're very close to finalizing which location we go into the U.S.

But you can see the resurgence of growth in the Rest of World area and that's being led by Australia and Russia, both of which are helpful for warehousing decisions but also there is a lot of growth coming from the Asia-Pacific region. So, we need to be looking at where our next facility to support and drive that growth.

So somewhere around the Asia-Pacific region we'll be looking which could serve as the growing Asia Pacific market and also Australia, which is back in strong growth.

Anne Critchlow

And a quick follow-up on the Eurohub 2. When will automation come into that facility please?

Nick Beighton

Eurohub 1 is already -- got a level of automation in it, not quite the same level as Barnsley. You remember as part of our accelerated CapEx we brought forward lots of mechanization, but there is more to come in Phase 2.

Anne Critchlow

Do you have a date for automation in Phase 2?

Nick Beighton

It's mechanized now with some automation. It goes automation and mechanization heavier in Phase 2 which will be over the next 12 months and almost 12 months from now.

Anne Critchlow

Thank you.

Andrea Ferraz

Thank you. Andrea Ferraz from Morgan Stanley. Two questions for me please. In the U.K., you mentioned that online penetration is now 26% and there is no reason why it shouldn’t get to 40%, but presumably within your core sort of 20 something group, the penetration is already likely higher. Do you agree with that statement and how do we think about growth beyond 2017?

And then the second question is on distribution cost. Can you give us an idea of the level of the inflation you’re seeing there? Thanks.

Nick Beighton

Sure. So, I don't agree with your statement, yes, I do, on the penetration of the 2017 because the 26% is all demographics. They don't cut the data by 20 somethings regrettably. So, we do some internal surveys with all ASOS and all new starts to ASOS.

Every time they come in, we ask them how much of their online fashion pound -- how much of their fashion pound they spend online? There is very few that now say less than 50%. Now when you survey the ASOS GLH, they all stay around 75% that they’ve got amazing discount and access to the best wardrobe on the planet. So, they would do.

So, I'm expecting and as the demographics to drive through a high level of penetration online which is why I talk about 40% being a possibility for clothing and your second question?

Helen Ashton

The distribution cost or the warehousing costs?

Andrea Ferraz

Sorry, the input cost…

Helen Ashton

Right, into cost of goods so, right okay. So yes, we are starting to see some input cost inflation in our cost of goods line and we expect that to continue into the second half. I’m not going to give you the actual amount. I think it's in relation to two things. So, its firstly where we would buy goods not in Sterling, where we buy in currency but also the fashion with integrity that Nick talked around as well.

So, for us it's really important that we buy our goods from the right factories. So, if that means we need to pay a little bit more to make sure that we’re happy with where that’s coming from, then we’ll do that. Over time, we’ll get the benefits as we start to consolidate the factories down, but in short term we night take a bit of extra cost inflation from that. So, we’ll see how that pans through in the second half.

Nick Beighton

Great.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Thank you. Charlie Muir-Sands from Deutsche Bank. My first question is just try to understand the reconcile, the guidance. Clearly revenues have been stronger and stronger than indeed you anticipated. The currency tailwind is greater. A number of things you mentioned in terms of Australia and GST and Eurohub transition here were known about quite a long time ago.

So, I wondered what is it that is meaning that you’re only going to broadly meet profit expectations? Is it an element of cost to surprise or is it a specific area of accelerated investment that you previously budgeted for the year? That’s question one.

Helen Ashton

Okay. Yes. So, we're really happy we all have revenue I think and that's going absolutely where we needed it to which is fantastic. And we’ve always said I talked about a range of 78 to 80. I've talked about that right from the beginning of the year. I’m still comfortable with that number and every pound of renewable, we'll be looking to reinvest back into the business to drive the topline growth of the business.

And yes, we knew about Australian GST, I mean within my numbers this year, I’m assuming we don’t pass that on to customers. That's still a decision to be made if we choose to pass it on to customers then potentially we'll do some more reinvestment back into the business.

On the Eurohub transition and the ongoing Eurohub cost, yes absolutely, we had forecast of what they were going to be, but actually until you make the transition and until you get a new hub up and working, you actually don’t know what those costs are going to be.

So, we've got an estimate, but we're in the middle of that transition now. It’s going to be in other one to two months before we threw that and we really know what those costs are going to be. So as far as I’m concerned, I have a forecast, but actually I need to see how that shapes through in the next couple of months.

So, we'll see, we'll continue to drive those costs hard for any extra pound that we can drive out that we'll be putting back into drive that topline growth.

Nick Beighton

If I can add to that. Also, I’ll get back to some of the things I said in October when we met with you. So, there is a currency dislocation right now, which we don't know when that will end. So, we've taken the ability to scale the organization faster than we actually possibly could have imagined several -- nearly a year ago.

And so, we will meet our market obligations and will continue to make sure we do that, but in the meantime every incremental pound that we do over about with the currency tailwinds that we're investing, we’re going to reinvest right back into the customer acquisition, do it faster, do it harder.

So, at some point in the next two years, we'll emerge with a much bigger more defensible business, more capable of soaking up whatever gets thrown at us in two years. So that’s our core mission for the next two years.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Great, thank you. And specifically, on the GSC, only two months of headwind in this financial year and therefore obviously another 10-next year might cost, I don't know £50 million or the customers £50 million or something in that range. How are you thinking about some offsetting that or passing that on?

Helen Ashton

I think that’s something, we're only half way through the year. We're about to start thinking about the number for next year. We’ve got budgets to go. It's a decision we will come back around and have a look at thinking about next year at this point. I’m probably comfortable with the consensus numbers that there are, but we've got half to go and we’ll come back in and update you again at the full year.

George Mensah

Good morning. Shore Capital at Shore Capital.

Nick Beighton

George. There you are.

Helen Ashton

Hi George.

George Mensah

Just a quick question on the U.K. gross margin, just looking at the 200 Bps investment. How much you've thought is weighted towards inflation cost pressures you mentioned earlier and how much is linked towards promotional activity A-List etcetera.

And in terms of the A-List, what is the differential between A-List customers in terms of their spend and non-A-List customers.

Helen Ashton

So, the majority of the gross margin is in relation to A-List rather than inflation. So that is majority. We're seeing good uplift in metrics. So, we're seeing against looking at engaged and unengaged customers as control group. We can see increased frequency. We can see reduction in churn.

So, we're seeing some real meaningful move in the KPIs. We're only 12 months in and expect larger schemes or kind of long burn but we're comfortable with reinvesting back into our engaged customers. I think that’s a better way to go than promotional. So, we want to keep our full price trading stance and actually we're going to invest in margin. We're going to invest into our engaged customers and make them even more engaged.

George Mensah

Right.

Richard Chamberlain

Good morning. Its Richard Chamberlain from RBC. On the U.S., I know it’s a little bit delicate at the moment, you talked about the final negotiations and so on. But can you just say roughly what proportion of fulfillment you're hoping to have done in the U.S. once the new arrangements are in place and assume that it will make Click & Collect potentially it will be easier as well over in the U.S. once these new facilities are in place. Can you just touch on that thanks?

Nick Beighton

So, this is very similar to the transition that we went through with Eurohub. So, we'll find a points that we think the majority of the fulfillment becomes a critical mass. We'll then switch the U.S. website to be fulfilled purely from the U.S. distribution center.

So, we'll be looking for almost the entire product range that is being fulfilled in the U.S. to come from the that U.S. side. So, in the transition it means that we have truncation in the product offer and then growth will fulfill and build out that product range. So that makes sense.

So, the critical mass is normally around 80% and so we'll get to 80% of the orders they filled in that warehouse and we'll make the switch and then we will allow growth to build up and fulfill more out of that warehouse. But I’m quite away from that. So, at the moment it's 25% and the facility will give us 10 times more operating space than the one we've got and the Eurohub is around 50% currently but on the way back up again.

So, when we get to the critical mass of around 80% of the orders being shipped from that facility we'll then make then flip.

Richard Chamberlain

Just one more maybe Helen you can comment, sorry if I missed this, but what does medium-term mean in terms of sales guidance is that three years, five years.

Helen Ashton

Yes, I’m probably thinking about the year after the next financial year. So, as a fact, FY '19, yes so I think we got good momentum coming through this year or I think you'll see some of that coming into next year and then I think it will normalize over time.

So, I think we're still comfortable from a medium-term perspective about 20% to 25% to circa 4%, it’s kind of the way that our operating model works.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay. Thank you.

Adam Cochrane

Hi, its Adam Cochrane from UBS. When you’re talking about the A-List gross margin drag having now annualized, as we look into H2, are we expecting this 200 basis points to this sort of H1 to be significantly less in H2 or are you continuing to sign up new customers to the scheme so that they’ll will still be a sort of bigger drag then maybe just a full utilization.

And then secondly, one of FX, when you reinvested all of these FX gains that you've had, if the pound would have strengthened for whatever reason, does that now create -- if you haven’t left any buffer in terms of you've given all back to the consumers, you've grown the top line, if the pound strengthens, will you have to then pass those prices back to the consumer? Thanks.

Helen Ashton

See I suspect that the gross margin, the U.K. gross margin will come back a bit in the second half now that we’ve annualized. So, my full year gross margin guidance is unchanged at broadly flat.

In relation to the currency, you know that we hedge out 24 months. So, we will still get some benefit from currency going into the next year, but the key thing for me is to get to a point where we’ve got natural hedging within the business and we’re making really good progress on this.

So, in FY '15 85% of our purchases were in Sterling. At the end of FY '16 it went down to 80% and at the end of this year, we think it will be about 75% and now it will move again as the Eurohub 2 ramps open in the U.S. ramps up.

So, for me over time getting those natural hedges in place, are the place we need to get to. So, we don’t have as much volatility. So that’s where I would like to get to as we see the currency benefit start to tail off.

Nick Beighton

In terms of the A-List sign-ups you'll see in the U.K. performance 41% increase in Premier. So, Premier is now all A-List as well. So that’s growing at pace. That sign up is growing faster in the U.K. and so is run rate. So, I'm really pleased with that and you see frequency in the U.K. was up 8% with a market that’s been -- could be referred to as where it definitely in the longer. So, an 8% increase in frequency and a 41% increase in sign up is pretty exciting A-List.

Simon Bowler

Hi it's Simon Bowler from Exane. Nick, you hinted during your presentation about incorporating the marketplace off more into the main offer, just anything you can share any kind of further thoughts on what that might look or feel like at this stage?

Nick Beighton

Yes can. So regrettably the ASOS marketplace hasn’t had the level of investment as the rest of their proposition, but its growing beautifully as well. And so, at the moment it’s almost a disconnected experience within our main sight. You have to come out of the net borrowing and straight back into it. The payment methods are strong. The mobile web and the app hasn’t gone up. Mobile web is not strong.

So, our first mission will be to improve the mobile experience, develop its own apps, improve the payment methods and how we connect into the main site, I don’t think you'll see marketplace product alongside the main site and the main apps, but you'll see it for more readily accessible so it can dive in and out a bit easily.

So that’s something we're working on. There are many businesses that have a huge business which is a purely marketplace. So, I'm looking at it. We're looking at it as a better advantage that we haven’t yet taken out to spin.

And we know customers love it. You can get unique vintage product from lots of good boutiques and enriches our offer. So, we'll be looking to see how we can augment that and fold up again with better tech, better payment proposition and something that's more folded into the user. Does that makes sense?

Simon Bowler

Yes absolutely. And second question if it's okay. Some of the engagement stats on the app is very impressive.

Nick Beighton

Thank you.

Simon Bowler

So, to what extent is that kind of self-selecting -- your best customers that get the app more extensively causing their behavior change as and when they actually download the app and start engaging in that way?

Nick Beighton

It's not self-selecting because a 2017 customer will have six shopping apps on their device. You have to survive the cup and the other six apps that they’ll have and so you wanted to be -- there is normally their favorite brands. It's normally an Amazon or eBay and I wanted to be ASOS. And so, our mission is to ensure we get our six, one of the six apps that the customers choose is ASOS, otherwise they cut it.

So, it's not self-selecting. They keep the app and they download the app because the content and the experience is engaging from relevant, quick, intuitive all of those things. So certainly, not self-selecting. Thanks. Those were three questions. I feel that way all the time Simon.

Simon Bowler

Helen, you mentioned transition cost also from next year across the U.S. warehouse. So, should we read into that -- you mentioned a lot of progress is going on in the U.S. warehouse, but it would likely be launched at some point in the next fiscal year?

Helen Ashton

I think that's probably likely and so you'll know that in January I brought forward CapEx partially in relation to Eurohub automation, but also for the U.S. into this year and I’m guiding the same this year's CapEx. So, I am still expecting to spend the same in the U.S.

And so, the sites that we're looking at in the U.S. and not Greenfield sites. They are sites with building. So that means that when we're in there, we can actually just get on and start kicking it off and still expecting to spend the CapEx this year and then potentially launch into next financial year.

Simon Bowler

Thank you.

Georgina Johanan

Thanks. It's Georgina Johanan from JPMorgan. Just two brief ones from me please. First of all, you talked quite a bit about beauty in gifting at your Capital Markets Day. If you could just give us a quick of update on how that’s going and any senses of proportion of sales would be really helpful.

Nick Beighton

It will be helpful but I’m not going to give you that. And it’s going really well. I hadn’t -- we are -- I am glad you asked that. It's one of my favorite ranges and it’s another embedded advantage that we haven’t yet taken out to spin.

So, it’s something that we can get bigger amplify. We got some very small technology of how you can see the make-up and the beauty products in a better more intuitive way, but that's something we're scaling up now.

So, we’ll have to trade it in different way. You can’t beauty products from the same stock turn as you can. We're reconsidering how appropriate that is because beauty and grooming come as a package rather than just a net.

And we are getting close to signing up some major brands online that were previously not chosen to go online. So that’s something that we will store out when we pass that landmark.

Georgina Johanan

Thank you. And then the second one was just on the speed to side really and label because obviously, we are hearing other retailers increasingly talk about this and you guys always been pretty fast and I think you've said that you'll sort of fast as a meaningful proportion with sort of six weeks or so…

Nick Beighton

No, two weeks.

Georgina Johanan

Is that just U.K. manufactured product.

Nick Beighton

No, so we got -- our fastest is two weeks because we got U.K. manufacturing and if chose you product anything that’s more pretty predicate in heavy work and it tends to be further filled. Turkey, you can turn on four to six weeks. Again, that’s normally denim, jersey some tailoring.

Mauritius can do four to eight weeks and we've got an increasing proportion of our sourcing in Mauritius around 16% in total, air-freight for Mauritius and there is duty is freight services from the Mauritian Government to do that as a part of the African growth initiatives.

So, they're happy to do that. So, you can air-freight product from Mauritius almost the same speed as you can at road freight from Turkey, but it all depends on the product. We got quicker we have, I cannot give you an average cost of the product. There is 500,000 styles in the warehouse. It's meaningless at that level, but yes, we've got quicker on all those things.

And I actually expect a growing resurgence of close to onshore manufacturing, certainly with a currency dislocation and I hope that is the case. Given the earlier by mixed feeling. So, I hope this is a good one.

Georgina Johanan

Thank you.

Pradeep Pratti

Pradeep Pratti from Credit Suisse. One for Helen on CapEx, following up on someone, so you brought forward some CapEx into this year, but now you're like starting work on your Hub 2 Phase 2 and potentially in one two years in Asia warehouse and potentially a viscose warehouse. So how should we think about CapEx for the next two three years. Is in the £150 million to £170 million the new normal?

Helen Ashton

So, I don't see over the next two to three years CapEx being any less than the £150 million to £170 million. I think if we can bring forward work, we will do that particularly to build out hubs and so I think if you are going to use these numbers as guideline, I'll take that as guidance for the next few years.

Pradeep Pratti

And second one, if you can comment on the return rates and how they’ve evolved by geography?

Helen Ashton

Yes, so we won't give you that level of detail, but high level returns rates have improved by 10 basis points. So, the key difference that we've seen in the first half is we've seen returns rate significantly reduce in the U.K. So, I think some of that's the product mix, some of that is our focus on making sure that we manage returns in the best way.

We've seen the U.S. returns rate kind of plateau out as well and also when you look at the acceleration of sales in the rest of the world returns rates and the rest of the world just a quite small as well. So, we've seen a good move in the minimum returns rate.

Nick Beighton

That's the first time, returns rate has reduced year-over-year in eight years. We're going to look at those numbers. So that's great news. Great. One more.

Nick Beighton

No. All right guys, thank you very much for joining us this morning. Helen will be around some questions and so will on there are some questions and so will Greg and see you all soon. Thank you.

