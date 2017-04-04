Instead Of Looking For Income Out Of RICs - Consider Credits With Less Risks

This article offers an alternative, most probably better, way to generate income than solely sticking to investment in RICs.

While equity-related types of income-generating instruments may seem more attractive, they aren't supposed to be the first priority for income seekers.

Too many investors try to cater to their income needs by taking excessive, unnecessary, risks.

Many SA authors - including your loyal servant - cover the income space, while mostly focusing on the Regulated Investment Companies ("RICs") arena. Consequently, you can find many names belonging to RICs' sub-segments, such as Equity-REITs ("eREITs"), Mortgage-REITs ("mREITs") and even Business Development Companies ("BDCs"), among SA's most covered names.

While RICs are definitely a legitimate way to invest in income-generating instruments, it seems like many investors forget that in spite of their income element, RICs are, in essence, equities. As such, they are exposed not only to changes in rates and yields but, first and foremost, to the overall market trend.

Similarly, many investors look at Preferred Shares ("Pref.'s") as perhaps an even better way to benefit from both worlds: Income instruments, on one hand, without the risks associated with common stocks, on the other hand. While this is technically true, it's important to keep in mind that, at the end of the day, Pref.'s are still, well, shares (even if they are preferred).

What you find very little coverage on around here are bonds. The most obvious-pure form of income-generation isn't getting too much attention on SA, mostly because articles focusing on bonds usually don't attract as many page views as articles focusing on equities do. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that if you are truly a conservative investor - someone who is mostly and perhaps solely looking to build a reliable income stream with as little risk as possible - bonds must be your first stop; the "go to guy" within the income squad.

It seems to me that (way too) many SA readers that are indeed solid-genuine income seekers, have somehow "forgot" that the most natural-simple way to buy into a stream of income is thorough fixed income instruments, i.e. public-trading debts ("Credits").

Let's take a closer look at the total returns of various-relevant instruments over the past 3 and 5 years periods:

Naturally, the income attribution is greater when it comes to credits than RICs.

Specifically, we can see that:

1. HY credits (HYG, JNK) are far more dependent on the income attribution than IG credits (AGG, LQD); over the past three years the income attribution has been x-2-3 more important for HYs than it was for IGs.

2. The income attribution is the least significant when it comes to eREITs (VNQ, IYR); income explains only about half of eREITs total returns over recent years.

3. Unlike eREITs, when it comes to other types of RICs - mREITs (REM, MORT) and BDCs (BDCS, BIZD) - (the return out of) income is the sole driver of the total returns. As a matter of fact, the price attribution is actually negative.

This by no means is an attempt to say that credits are better than RICs in absolute terms. Instead, it's an attempt to show/claim that credits are more pure income solutions than RICs. Furthermore, it's clear that if you're a true income seeker, the more significant the price attribution - the more likely you're not in the most suitable place for you.

In more simple words, it's beyond my grasp how so many investors are galloping towards eREITs while credits must be the immediate suspects for anyone looking to build an income stream with as little risk as possible.

The following table illustrates the main differences between three main types of income vehicles:

Aside of their essential/main trading (equity vs. debt) character, there are few more advantages to investing in credit versus investing in RICs or Pref.'s:

Credits, on average, hold Investment-Grade ("IG") rating while most RICs and BDCs come are High-Yield ("HY") rated. The level of risk/volatility associated with credits is lower than the one associated with RICs and Pref.'s. Due to their specific features - mainly the duration and final maturity - credits allow for better visibility and clarity.

While RICs offer the potential for price appreciation (or, admittedly, depreciation), if you are only looking for an income stream with as little risk as possible, why do you need those (equity-type of exposures) in the first place?

Now, don't get me wrong: I'm far from recommending on bonds (generally speaking) at this stage. As a matter of fact, I'm shorting long-duration credits myself (by being long TBT as well as by shorting few other-specific credits). Nonetheless, like most things in life - the generalization shouldn't prevent us from taking advantage of the exceptions.

When it comes to credits, the key word - the one that also separates the exceptions from the generalization - is duration.

As I already highlighted many times before, long-duration credits should be avoided. If you ask me, any credit with a duration of over 7 years - and most of those with even as little as 5-6 year duration - should be avoided. Completely.

It's not even a matter of "right" versus "wrong" as much as it's a risk management decision. When interest rates are going up and when long-term yields seem to be heading up (more than they seem to be moving down) - there's very little justification to take the huge tenor risk associated with long duration credits.

Surely, you can bet on long-term yields and if things go your way, i.e. yields head south - you'll make money but that is undoubtedly not a trade/bet suitable for conservative-solid investors/retirees. If your main goal is income and/or to preserve your wealth rather keep increasing it (with extra risk than you actually need) - you should neither fight the Fed nor try to gamble on the shape of the curve going forward. Instead, you should stick to a very simple rule: Creating the income stream I need with the minimum risk required to do so.

An attempt to get more income/return than you actually need would mean you also take more risk than you need or can afford. Instead, you should simply play it as safe as possible subject to your real income needs and personal targets. Obviously, if you wish to get an income stream you must also be willing to accept some sort of risk. The higher the income you're looking to generate - the higher the risk you'll need to take. Nonetheless, why take more risk than is really required once you meet your needs and targets? That's the question I keep asking myself when I see many investors drawn to the allure of equity-exposed instruments while abandoning the relative safety and much better clarity of credits.

Although my general stance is "avoid credits," here are the exceptions to the generalization:

Certain-specific IG credits, especially at the lower end (around the BBB level) still offer both value (decent yield/income) and protection (against a market correction and/or increasing levels of fear/volatility).

(decent yield/income) and (against a market correction and/or increasing levels of fear/volatility). Many HY, short duration (up to 5 years), credits not only offer high yield (goes without saying) but also - and most importantly - a better clarity and an easier way to measure the risk and follow it through.

Allow me to elaborate a bit about this, to make sure we are all on the same page.

Diversification is key and by no means we wish to imply that it's not/less important. Nonetheless, sometimes diversification comes with a twist. That is true when it comes to many ETFs and that is true when it comes to many Close-End Funds ("CEFs").

Let us say that I'm looking for a HY credit, short duration, exposure. It's most likely that I'll be looking for a nicely-looking CEF that offer a nice yield. If I'm also a bit more knowledgeable and also minded of duration, I'll try to buy a CEF with a short-medium duration. So far - everything according to the book.

Now, let's assume we found a nice CEF that pays a fantastic 10% annual yield with an average duration of, say, 6 years. Six years... not too long... We can still live with that duration which represents our maximum tolerance (for duration) at the moment.

The thing is that many investors forget two very important things:

The mechanism of a CEF. A CEF (or a REIT for that matter) is an entity that supposes to live forever. There is neither expiry nor maturity date attached to it. This means that the entity is rolling over its assets (whether those are different credits or long-term leases), constantly, over and over again. This mechanism not only involves (sometimes very significant) costs (study vehicles like VXX or UVXY to get a better understanding of this) but it also means that the exposure never ends/dies. The risk/exposure is ongoing, no matter what. How an average works. An average is a number expressing the central value in a set of data, calculated by dividing the sum of the values in the set by their number. While the average itself might look attractive, it's the set (=the diversification, remember?) that might cause a problem because the set includes values that are much greater than the average itself!

An ETF - for example the SPY - provides the investor with an exposure to many great companies but also to at least some names that are not so great (Surely there are few less attractive names among the S&P 500 index, aren't there?).

Similarly, A CEF provides you with diversification and an attractive enough average duration but what about all those not-so-great credits that come along with a much-greater-than-the-average duration? Why do we need those in the first place?

True, when you buy a single bond you are losing the diversification that a CEF (loaded with credits) provides you with. Nonetheless, the ability to track, analyze, measure and quantify both the issuer and the risks, is far better. So is the clarity, because unlike the CEF - the specific credit has a fixed maturity. You know exactly what you get into but you also know when the journey is going to end.

This feature is a very important feature. Important? crucial! It allows a much better planning ahead as well as reducing the associated risks.

To make a long story short, it's quite inconceivable that so many investors who are looking for a safe stream of income are rushing into RICs as if there is no tomorrow, while the immediate suspects that are better equipped to fulfil this income-thirsty are being left behind.

Let me tell you loud and clear: When you look for an income stream - you should first look under your nose. It's most likely that what you really need is located just under the "credit bricks" rather within the more risky RICs!

Focusing on equity-like type of instruments bring along more risk and more volatility. Even an IG-rated REIT won't offer a shelter if and when a market crashes. An IG-credit most probably would!

Chasing yields is one problem; chasing diversification can be as bad! We advise investors who build a truly-focused income portfolio (with no equities whatsoever) to have a minimum 14-15 positions without any of those exceeding 10% of the portfolio-worth.

What we try to do at our newly-launched premium service, "The Wheel of Fortune," is to come up with investment ideas, across as many sectors as possible, so that investors can judge for themselves the risk/reward potential and adopt those ideas that best suit their risk tolerance, time horizon, specific goals and needs.

When it comes to income seekers, there is more than one path to walk through and there's no one-ultimate truth. We are committed to try and expose as many paths as possible.

Through our careers we've seen may investors turning from income stream seekers into yield-chasing suckers. Similarly, we have seen many investors choosing (what they thought to be) the "right" product when looking at it from the outside, only to realize later on (usually when it's too late) that this is the wrong product when you look at it from the inside.

Remember: Don't judge a book by its cover; the product - any product - must meet your needs, not only meet your eyes!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBT, SPXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.