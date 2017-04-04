Mitra Adiperkasa: Turnaround Story Partially Baked Into Share Price

The Indonesian F&B sector, an area where Mitra has concentrated its expansion plans in, is expected to grow by 7.4% to 7.8% in 2017.

Operating margins are expected to improve in the next few years as Mitra executes several strategic initiatives with the support of global PE players (CVC, General Atlantic).

Description

Listed on the Jakarta and also traded over the US OTC markets (stock: OTC:PMDKF; ADR: OTCPK:PMDKY), Mitra Adiperkasa (Mitra) is one of the largest retailers in Indonesia. Targeting the middle-to-high income Indonesian consumers, Mitra has multiple retail concepts in Indonesia (including departmental and specialty fashion). The company operates approximately >2.1k retail outlets across Indonesia and carries global brands within its retail portfolio, including Zara, Sephora, Topshop, and Marks & Spencer.

Besides its retail operations, Mitra is a leading and fast-growing F&B player in Indonesia. The firm has more than doubled its store count in the last five years and operates >330 stores across Indonesia. The segment has been Mitra's strongest performer in the country (based on Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG)).

Mitra's outlets are located in 66 cities (including key cities such as Jakarta, Surabaya, and Bali) across Indonesia, with a key focus on Java. It accounts for >30% (on average) of retail space in popular malls across the country's most populated cities.

Highlights

Execution of restructuring plans expected to support margins in the next few years

In the last few years, Mitra had focused on addressing its inventory build-up issue via aggressive discounting across all brands, which affected profitability significant. Since 2015, Mitra has removed the blanket discount, which has strengthened margins.

Alongside its clearance efforts (which is expected to end soon), Mitra has improved its inventory management. The company has implemented a new IT system to monitor purchases, aging, and discounts. Furthermore, it has instilled purchasing discipline and also discounts its products based on inventory's age. With prudent purchasing and a close inventory monitoring, the risk of massive inventory accumulation and subsequent impairment is reduced.

Going forward, Mitra is introducing multiple initiatives to improve its profitability.

Firstly, the company is taking steps to improve profitability for its departmental stores. The departmental store business is space intensive (one store occupies 6k sqm, equivalent to 26 specialty/F&B outlets), allowing Mitra to enjoy preferential rental (due to its status as an anchor tenant) in a number of malls. However, SSSG (-2% in 9M16) and profitability are lower than its other retail /F&B operations.

Mitra is currently rationalizing underperforming departmental stores. It ceased operations of one store (Debenhams) in 2016 and plans to close two more in 2017. Furthermore, the firm is considering converting loss-making stores into its more successful formats. A successful execution of its store rationalization plans would improve operating margins.

Secondly, Mitra has revamped the layout of some of its stores to improve sales productivity. This is done via stores resizing and tailoring its product mix to cater to the local preferences.

Thirdly, Mitra (with the support of its strategic partner CVC PE) has expanded its presence in the private label products market. The firm has obtained the licensing rights for Airwalk and Diadora, allowing it to produce these brands locally rather than importing them under the previous arrangement. Manufacturing in Indonesia reduces costs and removes the currency mismatch risk, allowing Mitra to price its products competitively.

Fourthly, Mitra has commenced outsourcing some of its logistics requirements to 3rd Party Logistics (3PL), improving the efficiency of its inventory logistics. This reduces the time taken for inventory to reach its retail outlets.

Lastly, Mitra plans to vary the prices of its Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) outlets in Indonesia depending on the location and demand, with a deviation of ± 10%. This has been practiced by Starbucks in other parts of the world. To illustrate, outlets at airports and toll roads will likely charge higher prices for its products. Such initiatives would likely improve sales productivity and margins further.

Expansion plans concentrated in the attractive F&B sector

Alongside its restructuring initiatives, Mitra plans to concentrate its expansion on highly-profitable brands in the fast-growing Indonesian F&B sector. We like the fact that the company has tied up with a global PE player (General Atlantic) to facilitate its growth plans as it will be able to leverage on the PE's strong operational expertise and its own understanding of the local market.

In 2016, General Atlantic had subscribed for IDR1.08 trillion in zero-coupon bonds issued by Mitra, which are convertible into shares in its F&B business. Approximately IDR50 billion of the proceeds will be used for CAPEX, while the rest will be used for debt repayment.

Going forward, Mitra plans to add 60 Starbucks outlets annually in shopping malls, key transport nodes (e.g. airports) and office buildings (versus 20 to 30 in the last few years). This allows the firm to build on its dominant position in Indonesia, illustrated by the fact that the coffee chain has been able to pass on cost increases without significant revenue fall. We believe this would support revenues and profitability growth in the next few years, as the brand has constantly experienced low-teens SSSG in the last few years.

Attractive growth of the Indonesian F&B sector expected for the next few years

In the longer term, the Indonesian consumer sector is on a secular growth phase. The country has the fourth largest population globally (258 million) and the median age is only 29.9, which is supportive of consumption. Furthermore, Indonesian consumption patterns are trending towards modern and aspiration lifestyle brands.

Driven by the rising middle class and changing habits, the Indonesian F&B industry is expected to enjoy strong growth, especially in big cities. The sector is expected to grow by 7.4% to 7.8% in 2017.

Mitra's plans to expand the footprint of its F&B stores network align well with these secular trends, allowing the firm to capitalize on the strong position of its brands in the country.

Loyalty card program expected to provide multi-faceted benefits

Mitra launched its loyalty program (MAP Club) in January 2016 and has since garnered >400k members. The program rewards customers who spend more and frequently.

Customers can earn and spend points at most of the shops under Mitra. With regard to Starbucks and Zara, customers will only be able to spend the points earned.

Via promoting its strong portfolio of both retail (e.g. Zara) and F&B brands (e.g. Starbucks) as an integrated platform, we believe that Mitra would be able to attract more members to join, and customer stickiness will increase. The rebates may incentivize members to shop at Mitra's stores in order to earn points for purchasing Mitra's leading brands products. This will likely have a positive effect on SSSG and revenues.

Secondly, Mitra will be able to gather data (e.g. profiles, shopping behaviors) of its customers. This will be beneficial for the firm to be up to date with the market trends for specific brands and products, segmented by areas and relevant demographics (e.g. age, gender, income). We find this invaluable as Mitra will have a clearer understanding of consumers' preference, improving the sales productivity, profitability, and inventory turnover.

Furthermore, Mitra is able to leverage on the program to create further touch points with its customers (via email/SMS marketing). Tailored discounts and promotions could be made available for customers, which could potentially improve inventory turnover and sales.

Vietnam presents another growth opportunity in the middle term

Mitra has been selected by Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY) to manage its Vietnamese retail business, further building on the decade-long partnership between the two in Indonesia. Zara has a huge customer base in the country and Vietnamese customers have usually purchased its products online and shipped them to the country.

The growth of the Vietnamese consumer sector is backed by a 92 million strong population (of which >50% is under 40 years old) with rising middle-class consumers. These demographics will contribute to the rising discretionary spending in the country. Via the arrangement between Mitra and Inditex, we believe the former will be able to benefit from the consumption growth in the country, providing another growth driver in the middle term.

Select Risks

Weakening IDR

>60% of Mitra's merchandise is imported. 18%/24% of its COGS is in US$/EUR, respectively. Hence, a weaker IDR will affect its margins adversely as it may not be able to fully pass on the impact to customers, especially in a weak consumer sentiment environment or amidst stiff competition. Furthermore, inventory churn could be lower should Mitra increase its ASP to reflect the impact of a weaker IDR. Conversely, a stronger IDR will be beneficial as the company could either improve its margins or discount its products to increase sales volumes.

Competition from e-commerce

Internet retailing only accounts for <2% of total retail sales, despite enjoying a 45% CAGR from 2011 to 2016. The primary growth catalyst has been the strong penetration of smartphones.

With inadequate internet infrastructure and a >70% unbanked population in Indonesia, we think that internet retailing is still in the early stages. However, we have witnessed the explosive growth of the sector in other emerging Asian countries (e.g. China/India). Furthermore, we expect the internet retail players (and also other adjacent sectors) to expand aggressively.

Currently, competition from internet retailing remains relatively small in the upper and upper-middle retail segment. Furthermore, Mitra has also entered the e-commerce business via MAP EMALL, selling most of its key brands exclusively. This brand exclusivity and Mitra's main target markets (middle-upper income group) serve to insulate Mitra from competition against the existing online retailers in the short term.

Weakening consumer confidence

As mentioned previously, Mitra targets the middle-to-high income Indonesian consumers. Hence, the company is highly susceptible to negative economic developments in the country (e.g. slowing growth, high inflation and macro uncertainties) as its target consumers tend to cut down on discretionary spending during these periods.

Conclusion

Incorporating the above factors into our analysis, we are attracted to Mitra's turnaround story and believe that margins are likely to improve in the next few years as the firm executes its restructuring initiatives, supported by highly experienced PE partners (General Atlantic/CVC). This should support its earnings growth in the near term. Our key concern is part of its recovery has been incorporated into the price. The firm's share price has increased 20% in 2017 so far and currently trades at close to 30x FY17E PE, approximately 47% higher than the median of its peers. We look favorably upon Mitra's near and middle-term future, but are not attracted due to its valuation. We would look for entry opportunities during share price corrections.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by following me on a real-time basis by clicking "Follow" button near the title. This article is intended to provide information to readers and does not constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.