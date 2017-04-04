Care.com Stock Needs To Settle Down After Recent Gains

A funny thing happened to Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) on its path to being a first-class inductee into the Dot-Com Bubble 2.0 Hall of Fame:

CRCM data by YCharts

A seemingly terminal short that one contributor on Seeking Alpha compared (with good reason) to Pets.com and eToys has righted the ship. CRCM is up 150% off February 2016 lows. Non-GAAP net income and free cash flow were both solidly positive in 2016. Even the shorts that crowded the trade have moved on:

CRCM data by YCharts

The recent gains do make some sense - but above $12, I'm not sure they make enough. At the moment, CRCM's valuation still implies pretty reasonable growth going forward - which leaves the bull/bear argument for the stock largely based on the long-term viability of the business model. From a 'feel' standpoint, I remain unconvinced, and from a fundamental standpoint, I still see one significant concern with the stock.

The Growth Story Is Playing Out

In terms of both sentiment and the stock chart, it's probably tempting to consider CRCM a turnaround play - but that's not necessarily the case. The 2014 acquisition of Citrus Lane - a subscription provider of children's products - was an unmitigated disaster, to be sure. Per filings, Care.com spent over $40 million (including milestones paid under a settlement last year) to acquire the business in July 2014; it was shut down in October of the following year.

That aside, however, on a fundamental basis CRCM seems like a rather standard growth story. Revenue has increased nicely over the past few years. The higher sales have allowed for leverage of sales and marketing - 45% of 2016 revenue against 67% of 2014 sales - and turned EBIT margins positive in 2016. CAC (customer acquisition costs) in turn have declined, from $142 in 2014 to $121 last year, and length of time on the core consumer matching platform has increased from 8.4 months to 9.5 months over the same period.

Growth is decelerating, to be sure, dropping from 68% in 2013 and 43% in 2014 to 19% in 2015 and 16% in 2016, despite the benefit of a 53rd week. (All growth numbers to this point exclude Citrus Lane, and come from CRCM presentations and filings.) But that's not necessarily unusual, or surprising. And even the sub-20% growth, of late, has been enough to deliver substantial operating leverage, and push Care.com into profitability.

What has changed for CRCM is the narrative surrounding the stock. CRCM shares dropped like a rock after its January 2014 IPO, and there were legitimate questions on this site and elsewhere about the very viability of its business model. A lawsuit against the company in August 2014, filed by the parents of an infant who died in the care of a babysitter found on the site, added more negative publicity. It wasn't entirely clear how the subscription-based model was going to have any legs: presumably, parents would find a sitter or caregiver, then shut off the subscription. As recently as late 2014, per the company's investor presentation [pdf], the best cohort (2010) had an average subscription length of just 7.4 months.

So there was a simple bear case: the model simply wasn't going to work. High churn and high acquisition costs would limit per-customer lifetime values. It wasn't at all clear if Care.com even filled a real need: babysitters tend to be a "word of mouth," unofficial economy. Bringing some of those transactions into the light (and onto credit cards) raised financial compliance concerns. I personally looked extensively into the CRCM bear case during that time; but a high borrow and questions about the ultimate reward kept me from taking a short position in the stock. Still, I tended to agree with the bears - and I'll admit to being surprised by the 2016 results. The company's move into profitability has negated a key pillar of the bear case, while a mid-2016 investment by Google Capital (now referred to as CapitalG) spiked the stock 38%. There are good reasons why shorts have retreated, and why CRCM has better than doubled off its lows. But I'm not sure there's enough to drive further upside.

Looking Forward

In terms of the core matching business (the platform that puts together customers looking for child care, senior care, home care and pet services with providers), I'm not 100% convinced on the long-term viability of the business. The numbers are improving, to be sure, with Care.com on the Q4 conference call citing a lifetime gross profit value of $442, against acquisition costs of $122. That ratio improved from 3.2x to 3.6x just in one year. Membership continues to grow nicely, with Care.com closing 2016 with 12.9 million families against 7.6 million at the end of 2014. And that's come with sales and marketing spend held basically flat (actually down slightly) over that period, with word of mouth and organic search traffic providing clear benefits to membership and CAC.

But I'm still unconvinced this is a great business. Consumer complaints remain rather high, including an odd number of unexplained cancellations from both providers and those seeking care. Anecdotally, care.com seems to push the limit on catching customers unaware, through auto-renewal and other practices. (Auto-renewal laws are mentioned in the company's 10-K as a risk factor as well, and are the subject of an increasing focus in Europe, where Care.com is looking to expand.)

And while the company touts the number of family memberships, its number of paying families isn't growing at nearly the same rate. In 2012, 3.79% of registered families were paying customers; last year, the number was just 2.12%. Put another way, Care.com has registered nearly 9.4 million families in the past four years; on a net basis, however, it has added just 141,000 paying families, about 1.5% of the incremental registrations. And some of those 141K have come from the HomePay business, not the core matching platform.

Length of stay has extended, but appears to have come in large part from the company offering discounts on longer plans. As such, the company is guiding for little to no growth in ARPU in 2017. Meanwhile, paying families increased just 3% in 2017, and likely at an even lower rate in the matching business given solid growth in the other initiatives.

To be fair, Q4 was better in terms of paid growth, and the company is guiding for an improvement as 2017 plays out. Mobile conversion has been a major roadblock - and the need to pay Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) fees has pressured gross margin. Care.com seems to be making some progress on that front, and seems to be expecting a re-acceleration in growth in the back half and into 2018. (The 53rd week in 2016 also impacts comparisons, making 2017 look a bit worse than it is.) But the company is guiding for just 8% revenue growth in 2017, excluding the impact of the extra week, which implies an even lower rate in the core business. Ancillary moves into senior care and pet care may help, but haven't yet, and there is existing competition in both areas. Notably, the merger of Rover and DogVacay creates a more likely "winner take all" platform in pets.

So, I retain a healthy amount of skepticism toward the core business. Care.com's most recent presentation suggests an addressable market in the U.S. of 46 million households. Current family registrations thus imply about 30% penetration on a registered basis. ARPU is going to be tough to move; trading length of stay for pricing may be a wise strategy, but it's not a growth driver. Incremental conversion rates sub-2% aren't going to move the needle much, either.

So the bull case rests on two pillars: a re-acceleration in the core business as Care.com solves it mobile problems, and the ancillary initiatives. I'm still skeptical on the first pillar - but I'll admit some of the new businesses have some potential. The international potential is intriguing: per the 10-K, non-US sales were 9% of total revenue in 2016, growing 45% last year. A decent chunk of those sales are from the Care@Work initiative, however (the split is ~50/50 consumer/business, per the Q3 call); core matching revenue from overseas grew 20% for the year per the Q4 call. And while I don't love the U.S. business from a growth or valuation standpoint, it is profitable, and adding another profit stream over time from the current footprint in Western Europe and potentially other areas could add future value.

But where CRCM gets interesting is in the Care@Work and HomePay businesses. Care@Work is a benefits program offering, not unlike that of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM). The business still is small, with 2016 revenue appearing to be just over $10 million, based on commentary from the Q4 call and the 10-K. But there are some headline clients here, mostly in tech, including investor Alphabet. Revenue grew 58% in 2016, with 100%+ retention, and there's a possible tailwind from immigration clampdowns (the same goes for the core business as well).

Meanwhile, HomePay is the rebranded version of Breedlove, which Care.com acquired in 2012. That business offers tailored tax services for household employees. Admittedly anecdotal research on my part suggests that HomePay is popular, though pricey, and largely targeted toward high net-worth individuals with multiple employees. (A Morgan Stanley (MS) report estimated revenue per user of about $1,000 annually, and that seems to jibe with both CRCM ARPU numbers and my own research.) As tax compliance becomes a greater issue, growth should continue - and it appears that HomePay has grown nicely. According to the 2013 10-K, Breedlove was at about a $7 million annual revenue run rate in the five months after its August 2012 acquisition. HomePay contributed $22 million in revenue in full-year 2016, though it did benefit by taking users from Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), which shut down its household business.

Care.com is trying to integrate HomePay into the matching business, though that might be a tougher sell, and pricing is going to be a concern. But on its own, HomePay is likely a reasonably valuable business, with a solid base of sticky, somewhat price-insensitive customers, and further growth possibilities. And there is a virtuous cycle behind its growth: the more household employers become compliant, the less of a wage gap there is between tax-impacted wages and those paid under the table. At $22 million, HomePay isn't exactly supporting a $400-million market cap - but it's a viable, growing business, with real value. And there's potential to augment its growth through better integration with both Care@Work and the core matching business.

Valuation

The problem at the moment is that the current valuation still requires a level of trust in the core business that I just don't have. Care.com's headline numbers look pretty reasonable: the midpoint of 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $20 million against a reported enterprise value of about $290 million suggests a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of about 14.5x. That looks pretty enticing, depending on the comparables used. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is in the high teens, and Angie's List (NASDAQ:ANGI) somewhere around 14x (with its profits declining in 2016). BFAM appears to be in the mid-teens range on a forward basis as well.

Cash flow numbers look even better. Capex was $200K in 2016, after $3 million and $4 million the year before. There's no debt and thus no interest, and $133 million in federal NOL carryforwards and $110 million in state NOLs suggest little in the way of tax payments for the foreseeable future. In other words, the $20 million in EBITDA implies something like $19 million in normalized free cash flow - and a 15-16x EV/FCF multiple, implying little post-2017 growth.

The problem is that those easy numbers aren't quite right. The Google investment in preferred stock represents 4.54 million shares as-converted; it also includes a 5.5% annual dividend paid in additional liquidation preference - and thus additional as-converted ownership. 2017's share count should be above 35 million, and its pro forma market cap thus about $440 million. And the ~$2.6 million in dilution from preferred stock dividends is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA - as is dilution that should equal ~$7 million or so next year.

If you back out dilution and the pro forma impact of the Google investment, the EV/EBITDA multiple suddenly looks closer to 35x, and the EV/FCF figure nears 40x - both on a forward basis. And the reliance on a post-2017 acceleration becomes more clear.

That acceleration isn't impossible - it's possible the core matching business makes further inroads, and there is potential in the Core@Work and HomePay initiatives. But it's not guaranteed, either, nor is there a compelling catalyst on the horizon in the first half. And from a broader perspective, 2017 guidance highlights one key concern in the business: the slowing revenue and expanding margins. Guidance suggests a 12% EBITDA margin, against a 20-25% long-term target.

But the nature of the platform business, particularly in a winner take all/network effects/etc. type of model as Care.com, is that margins generally take care of themselves. It's the revenue growth that's more difficult - and more valuable. And if margins are going to double, then significant revenue growth is needed: the current revenue profile at the upper limit of peak margins only suggests something like $30 million in free cash flow ex-dilution, or under $1 per current share. That's not enough to drive real upside from $12+, given that those margins are years off.

I do think the short case is off the table, however: the stock price in the near term largely is an argument over long-term prospects, and it's difficult to see any sort of catalyst to the short side, particularly given modest expectations in the first half of 2017. And I do think if CRCM can get back under $10 - admittedly 20% downside, and a lot to ask - the case gets a bit more compelling. That's a 'true' mid-teen EBITDA/cash flow multiple, and there the argument that there's "hidden" value in HomePay and Care@Work becomes more sustainable. But at current levels, CRCM seems to have priced in the noticeable change in sentiment toward the business. To drive upside, however, that business has a lot of work left to do.

