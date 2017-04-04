Market Volatility Bulletin: No, I Won't Back Down?

We see what's brewing in the ES with volatility and track our trade.

Interesting commentary on yesterday's swing lower and subsequent recovery from Heisenberg with a larger lesson on what justifies today's equity multiples.

The VIX appears to want to push higher, but "the trade" has been to beat it down on any pops. The volatility of volatility seems to be quite high here.

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are off about ten handles in the overnight session, posting a low of 2344.75 at the time of this writing. Today is relatively light on news as investors begin weighing expectations for this Friday's jobs report.

Gold is up 0.75% overnight, with oil up just over 0.50%. The VIX is attempting to hold the 13-level while up over 5% before the opening bell.

Though stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) recovered quite strongly from their lows, all four major indexes finished lower yesterday. Consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) sectors were the biggest sector drags on the market, while health care (NYSEARCA:XLV) and real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) did their best to hold prices up.

Spot VIX opened the day up over 3%, but fell off significantly as stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) rallied into the close.

Today we feature a relatively brief piece from The Heisenberg, published on Seeking Alpha yesterday evening. The title of the article is "Monday's Stock Market Bailout Mechanism Is Revealed", and in it the author discusses how in his view, yesterday's afternoon market rally was due in no small part to the volatility crush we saw.

Heisenberg then moves to discuss why low volatility is so important to stocks at these elevated valuations.

Originally sourced from Goldman, the graphic above shows that the only way the probability of a 10%+ sell-off in stocks stays below 21% is if volatility remains in its 0-20th percentile. Suppressed volatility is critical to equities remaining positive at these extremely high valuations.

We could not agree more with this argument.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday we noted the flattening of the contango between first- and second-month VX futures; that pattern has continued to extreme levels this morning.

From just under 3% yesterday morning, M1-M2 contango is essentially flat this morning. In fact, for a short period of time yesterday, these two futures were backwardated. Good job to Ian Bezek for bringing this to SA readers attention. They quickly reversed back into a more traditional contango structure, with M2 prices higher than M1, but it remains that anything close to backwardation is virtually unheard of at such depressed VIX levels.

Source: The Balance of Trade

M1-M2 VX futures weren't the only interesting bit of price-action in the VIX complex yesterday, either. Observe below, the spot index closed the day slightly lower, while the April expiry VX futures finished up almost 1.50%.

Combined, these two market observations show the extreme unease in the markets over the short-term. For those carrying short positions with short-term VIX ETPs, consider that the performance in the near-term may not be what you're expecting. With M1 and M2 futures prices so close, you are earning virtually nothing in roll yield, you will only make money if futures prices continue lower. For those with the inclination to be long volatility, you may find this to be a timely entry, as any roll yield you will now pay is minimal.

As always, we encourage those that do participate in the volatility market to fully research their chosen product, and to consider how it will operate under different dynamics than the spot index. Given yesterday's M1-M2 futures movement, participants may also do well to consider how their chosen product will operate differently if VIX term structure were to suddenly shift.

Before we move into ES territory, a special mention to one of our more regular readers, DDIV, for bringing the following observation to the comment section yesterday:

We really want the comments section to be a place where readers post updates and thoughts to share that can help inform and benefit others. Thanks for doing that yesterday DDIV!

Organic vol stayed pretty mellow, not moving much from yesterday. The attempt to crush vol from last week appears only half successful. Certainly prints for one-week ATM at 8.9 is quite different from the 15+ we saw last Monday morning. On the other hand, it doesn't appear to want to die off the way that it has over the last several months.

Call us crazy, but it feels like ES vol has some fight to it down here. And we must emphasize that this is a divergence from the pattern.

Now what would give us more clearance would be if vol shot higher and the one-quarter vol (currently end-of-June) confirmed it by moving alongside the more sensitive one-week and one-month expiries. That in our mind would signify a shift in how the market was viewing the sustainability of change for vol.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Tuesday we began a new trade to track for a predefined time window. We will be working around the following characteristics:

Trade End Date: Apr 7, 2017

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: modified call spread sale

As always, we will track this trade daily to examine its characteristics and study any modifications.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Mar 28)

The US equity markets have finally taken a tumble. The VIX doesn't seem to want to go back into its ten-handle range from a few weeks ago, but also is quite resistant to a big rise. We think investors will have a strong urge to buy the dip at 2335 where we initiated, but this attempt could well be thwarted. We therefore believe ourselves to be in a bit of a holding pattern, where temporary moves to the upside are highly likely.

Given this belief, we want to choose a tactic that earns some time value, and with some overall negative delta but with a bit of relief thrown in.

We will trade the near-dated call spread ("CS") with an offsetting put sale in case of a liftoff.

Note: As of one week later, our thesis looks pretty good, though of course our trade still has time to succeed or fail. The ES is at 2347.50, and it seems to be struggling.

Tactics

The particular legs we opened with were as follows:

Sold the Apr7 2335 2365 CS

Sold the Apr21 2250 Put

Source: Interactive Brokers

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the Apr7 expiration.

Last Thursday we closed out our profitable Apr21 2250 put and sold in its place an Apr7 2300 put for a $1.50 debit. This touched up the theta at a time when ES was right at the 2365 mark (our long strike).

On Friday, with ES at 2360, we sold the Apr7 2340 50 70 80 iron condor, profile shown below, so that we could earn more theta (once again, we were nervous of hanging around too long at that 2365 region). The iron condor pays theta, and it we discussed on Friday (tactics and mechanics sections) why this spread dually acted as a way of doubling down and also cutting exposure under the correct circumstances.

The iron condor mod looks as follows:

"How's the trade look now?"

Here's the current profile:

This visual has the Apr7 2300 put instead of the Apr21 2250 put, and so our adjusted basis for this spread is a $17.25 credit. The base spread is modestly profitable.

The iron condor is currently profitable to the tune of about $1, so the overall spread is looking pretty decent.

The theta on this spread looks pretty tasty at this point, at $1.20 per day between the base spread and the mod.

"So what could go wrong?"

To the upside we feel pretty good for now. We'd likely buy back that upper cs on the iron condor so that we could resell it if the market takes another stab higher. Generally speaking, for moves higher, we would repurchase the iron condor and say that it has served its purpose.

The downside on this trade (as in ES way down) is not hot. Now we personally don't live our lives glued to our monitors, but we do pay attention. This trade was put in place as discussed more for educational purposes. Past ES 2325, we'd likely be removing (at least reducing) our exposures both the 2335 call line and more importantly the 2300 put.

"Why?"

Let's look at the delta (and corresponding) P&L on a very large move:

Observe that our delta (exposure to changes in the price of the underlying) gets pretty flat for high levels of ES… that's the Apr7 2365 at work blocking our exposure.

Our delta exposure for much lower levels of ES, however, is essentially unbounded. Observe the Delta and P&L rows (Rows 2&3) in the scenarios table: very high and positive deltas when the market is tanking (that's a bad thing) - which is the culprit behind the negative P&L. That's more risk for this overall spread than this one put is worth.

Recall that we wanted to trade a thesis in a reasonable way: failed rally attempt. We wanted to make time our friend on this position, which it is for a good number of ES handles. If ES gets down to the 2325 area, I'd say we played that thesis correctly, and it is time to move on or at least tone down the risk profile.

Mechanics

No moves for today. You know our mantra: don't overtrade.

"But couldn't you lock in some winners or reload for further action?"

Sure. But these segments are meant to be educational in nature. Too much action encourages overtrading. It also gets more confusing. Some Tracking-the-Trade segments we run have more going on. This one we want to be more mellow, so that you can focus on what's happening with the Greeks. Our options sensitivities look pretty good for right now, so we're going to chill.

Closing Thoughts

We believe the market dynamic is gradually shifting from being a place where investors will regret raw positive beta (or delta) to the market. That doesn't mean that there couldn't be more room for markets to rally; it does mean that traders should consider alternative approaches to gaining the exposures they seek.

Now is a great time to methodically education oneself in preparation for more turbulent times.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

