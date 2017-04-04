Archer Daniels Midland: 3 Reasons To Expect New Highs

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is an agricultural company that has referred to itself over the years as "the supermarket to the world." ADM is involved in the production of quality foods, feed ingredients for livestock, alternative fuels, and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional chemicals. The company is one of the world's leaders in agricultural processing with a global reach.

ADM is one of my favorite picks these days when it comes to the potential for growth and the shares provide an attractive level of income while waiting for future price appreciation. ADM shares are close to 52-week highs which always presents a challenge when it comes to dipping a toe into a new investment on the long side. However, I believe that this company is not only on its way to a new 52-high, but it will also rise to a new all-time peak given the demand for food around the world which is a certainty in the uncertain world of agricultural production. Each year growing conditions and weather determine the ultimate size of crops. However, the growing number of people around the world each year requires nourishment to live and energy to power their lives which will support the price of one of the world's leading suppliers and processors of food and biofuels.

Close to 52-week highs

The stock market has been rallying without abandon since the lows in February 2016. However, the agricultural sector has had a rough time given low prices for corn, wheat, soybeans, and other crops after four straight years of bumper crops. Bumper crops are a mixed blessing for companies like ADM; more soybeans mean more processing into meal and oil, but lower prices put pricing pressure on the agricultural sector. In 2012 the price of bean rose to all-time highs at just under $18 per bushel, but these days that price is almost half that level. Massive supplies of corn mean plenty of availability for processing into ethanol in the U.S., but the price of corn at $3.67 per bushel on April 3 is less than one-half the price seen in 2012 when it hit an all-time high of $8.40 per bushel. Meanwhile, as of Monday, April 3, ADM was trading within 4.5% of its 52-week highs. Source: Barchart

As the chart over the past year highlights, a price of $45.62 per share is close to the 52-week highs of $47.88 established on November 2, 2016.

There are three reasons why ADM is likely to rise to a new 52-week high before the end of 2017. At its current price, the company is trading at around 21.17 times earnings, and it pays a dividend of 2.78%. While the valuation is steep on a historical basis it remains below the CAPE ratio, the average for all shares on the S&P 500 index, which stood at just under 29 times earnings at the beginning of April.

Reason one- Demand for agricultural commodities is rising, and supplies are up

Each month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The market tends to watch supplies which dictate the path of least resistance for prices in the short-term. However, over past years, there has been one consistent in the monthly missive from the USDA, and that has been that demand for grains like soybeans, corn, and wheat is growing by leaps and bounds, and the increase in consumption is a direct function of population growth around the world. Source: www.census.gov/popclock/

In 1960, there were fewer than three billion inhabitants of planet earth and told the number stands at 7.382 billion. More people mean more mouths to feed and that is good news for ADM and companies involved in processing basic staples like grains.

After four straight years of bumper crops, inventories have grown to record levels which are also beneficial for ADM's business as there are more grains to process. The addressable market for ADM's products has been experiencing exponential growth for decades, and that is likely to continue. Moreover, with supplies growing because of cooperative growing conditions and technological advances in farming, there are more crops for processing creating the best of both worlds for ADM which will bolster their future earnings.

Demographics and Mother Nature have been supportive of ADM's business, and two revenue verticals are likely to experience growth over coming months.

Reason two- The ethanol processing spread will move higher

Processing spreads, or the margin for refining or manufacturing one traded commodity from another, are real-time indicators for the profitability of Archer Daniels Midland. Revenues at ADM are a direct function of the spread between the price of an input and a finished or processed product. Therefore, it is not the price of corn or beans per se that impact earnings but the differential between the grains that the processed products the company sells to global markets.

When it comes to their biofuel earning vertical, ADM buys corn at market prices and sells ethanol at market prices. However, the margin for refining that corn into the biofuel is what determines profitability. In 2016, the price of corn was down 1.88% while ethanol rose 7.9%. The cost of the input fell, and the value of the output rose increasing profit margins for ADM. During Q1, corn was 3.48% higher but ethanol sunk by 0.37% which tells us that margins declined, but they are still over 5.5% higher than at the start of 2016 which continues to be good and profitable news for the company.

Moreover, gasoline prices have been rising over recent weeks. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of RBOB gasoline shows, gasoline prices have been on the rise for two reasons. First, we are now exiting the season of weak demand and entering the time of the year where demand peaks, the driving season. Second, and perhaps more importantly, economic conditions in the U.S. have been improving causing an increase in demand for fuels like gasoline.

There has been some uncertainty when it comes to the future of the ethanol mandate in the U.S. which requires a blend of at least 10% of the biofuel in gasoline for vehicles. The new administration in Washington D.C. ran on a platform of energy independence, and the big oil companies have been lobbying against the mandate. However, some of President Trump's strongest supporters were from the farm belt that relies on the ethanol mandate as the U.S. is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn. Therefore, it is likely that a continuation of the mandate will remove uncertainty and the price of the biofuel will rise increasing the margin for companies like ADM.

While the corn processing business is likely to provide a boost to ADM's earnings in the months ahead, soybean crushing margins are also showing signs of improvement.

Reason three- Soybean crush spreads will move higher

ADM crushes raw soybeans to create soybean products which are meal and oil. The oil is a critical ingredient in many manufactured foods. Additionally, bean oil is a cooking oil for people and businesses all over the world. Soybean meal is the primary ingredient in the production of animal feed. As demand for more complex proteins like beef, pork, chicken, and turkey grows around the globe, ADM is one of the major companies that produces the animal feed that is a significant input in raising animals that wind up on dinner tables all over the world. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread highlights, the spread has been making higher lows since 2013 which means that ADM's crushing margins have been increasing adding to earnings from that division of the company.

My analysis of the processing spreads that fuel profits for Archer Daniel Midland lead me to believe that not only will the shares surpass the 52-week highs achieved in early November but will move to new all-time highs sooner rather than later.

New all-time highs possible in 2017

The long-term chart dating back to 1997 shows that the all-time highs for the stock were in 2014. Source: Barchart

In December 2014, ADM peaked at $53.91 per share. The prospects for the company's agricultural processing businesses bodes well for the future at this time, and with the stock less than $10 below all-time highs, it may be just a matter of time before ADM leaves those record highs in the dust.

If the administration decides to support the current ethanol mandate and soybean crush spreads continue to make higher lows, earnings at ADM will continue to attract investors to the company.

The agricultural sector continues to be one of my favorite areas for investment. When it comes to grains, four straight years of bumper crops have created an almost perfect bearish storm. However, each year is a new adventure when it comes to the weather, and huge inventories will provide companies like ADM with plenty of feedstock for their processing business in the months ahead. Moreover, demand for food around the globe will continue to increase, so the addressable market for the company makes ADM a growth business and a candidate for investment even though the shares are under 5% off their 52-week highs.

