Wynn: Macau VIPs Should Rip Stock To $155

As proven by the March Macau Gross Gaming Revenue figures released this past weekend (+18% YoY) Macau gaming is back. Based on the strong VIP gaming revenue growth seen over the last few months, the best way to invest in the rebound is Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).

WYNN is a leading developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts. It currently owns and operates properties in Las Vegas and Macau with a property under development in Boston.

The company's Macau operations generated approximately 65% of revenue in 2016 and will continue to be the growth engine going forward I wanted to do a deeper dive into recent developments in the Macau market and get a better understanding of Wynn's competitive position.

In this article, I will provide a brief update on the Macau gaming market and contend that Wynn is undervalued given the strength of the Macau market, its dominance of the VIP segment in Macau (VIP room pictured below) and the company's recent focus on gaining mass market share. Based on my estimates of Macau market growth and WYNN's market share which is outlined herein, I believe WYNN is worth $155/share, ~35% higher than current levels.

Macau Overview

The past few years have been tough for casino operators in Macau. During 2015, the market saw a 34% decline in gross gaming revenues ("GGR") which was driven by challenges and/or the perception of challenges in the Chinese economy and the Chinese government's anti-corruption crackdown.

In 2016, Macau continued to weaken albeit at a slower pace. However, towards the end of 2016 and the 1Q2017, the market has seen a rebound in activity as evidenced by eight consecutive months of YoY Macau GGR growth. This past weekend the DICJ released the March figures, which showed YoY growth of 18.1%, beating consensus estimates for 15% growth.

Although analysts have recently been raising their GGR growth rate assumptions in response to their channel checks over their past few months, it seems the rate of growth in March still took many by surprise. As the Wells Fargo chart shows below, Macau Seasonally-Adjusted Average Daily Revenue spiked at the beginning of the year and given the most recent data release it doesn't seem it should be slowing down any time soon.

Underlying the recent strength in the overall market is a resurgent VIP market. As shown in the Deutsche Bank figures below, the VIP market has seen strong YoY GGR growth beginning in 4Q2016 and it is expected to accelerate into 2017. Following the VIP market, Deutsche Bank analysts also expect the mass market to pick up steam during the 2Q2017.

In analyzing the Macau gaming market, and specifically WYNN's Macau operations, understanding what drives VIP demand is very important. As mentioned earlier, one of the main reasons the VIP market saw consistent double-digit GGR declines over the last few years was the Chinese government's anti-corruption campaign that began in December 2013. As seen in the chart below, the number of investigations has decreased, which many industry sources cite as the driver behind increased VIP demand beginning in late 2016.

While the slowdown of the government anti-corruption campaign surely is boosting VIP demand in Macau, there are additional drivers behind the recent surge. Economic growth and confidence have always and will always be the driving force behind Macau VIP GGR growth. However, recent analysis by Deutsche Bank analysts indicates there are two specific economic indicators that are highly correlated with Macau VIP GGR: Chinese domestic coal prices and third-tier Chinese city real estate prices.

While it may seem logical to look at first-tier property markets in China as an indicator, there is in fact no correlation according to Deutsche Bank. As seen below, historical analysis shows that Macau VIP GGR is actually correlated to real estate prices in third-tier Chinese markets. While first-tier real estate markets have seen prices cool over the last year, prices in third-tier cities have remained strong, which Deutsche analysts argue has driven Macau VIP GGR.

In addition to third-tier Chinese real estate markets, another indicator that has proven to be correlated with Macau VIP GGR is the price of domestic Chinese coal. Similar to the strength in third-tier city real estate prices, Deutsche Bank analysts credit surging domestic coal prices for some of the rebound in VIP GGR over the past few quarters.

While there will always be debate as to the variables that impact Macau mass market and VIP GGR, it is clear that there are multiple tailwinds behind the market. In addition to favorable political and economic tailwinds blowing in from the mainland, the completion of a series of infrastructure projects will also benefit traffic and drive GGR across the board.

Infrastructure Projects

The better the infrastructure in place to deliver players to Macau, the better GGR growth Macau will see. Luckily for casino operators such as Wynn, a variety of large-scale projects underway will vastly reduce the time it takes to get to and/or travel around Macau. Major projects and/or improvements under construction include the Guangzhou-Zhuhai high-speed railway, the Macau Light Rapid Transit system, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, Macau International Airport and the Pac On ferry terminal.

The Guangzhou-Zhuhai high-speed railway is expected to improve travel time from Guangzhou to Macau to 40 mins, down from 2-3 hours by bus. The Macau Light Rapid Transit (pictured below) will transport visitors between 12 stops on the Macau peninsula as well as 11 stops on Cotai and Taipa. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, expected to be completed by 2018, will connect Hong Kong to Macau and cut the drive time from 4 hours to 40 minutes. Upgrades to the Macau International Airport, expected to be completed during 2017, will expand annual capacity to 12 million travelers per year, twice the current capacity of 6 million. Finally, the Marine and Water Bureau recently announced that the Pac On ferry terminal, which is expected to have capacity of 400,000 daily passengers, is scheduled to be operational by May.

Wynn Macau Overview

As mentioned earlier, the Macau region is the growth engine for Wynn, contributing approximately 65% to the gross revenues in 2016, with Macau VIP Table Games alone representing 31.4% of total revenue.

Source: Trefis

WYNN's original flagship in Macau, the Wynn Macau (pictured below), consists 1,008 hotel rooms along with 284,000 square feet of gaming casino space. The casino has 458 gaming tables, 708 slot machines and poker rooms.

In 2016, WYNN opened its newest casino, the Wynn Palace (pictured below), which features 250 tables and more than 1,600 hotel rooms.

As Wynn's newest project in the area, the Wynn Palace is located on the eastern edge of Cotai (see map below). While the Wynn Palace is a magnificent property by almost all accounts, it has had a disappointing opening. One of the reasons cited by the company and analysts is the fact that there is a significant amount of construction on-going in its immediate area including the light rail system and the construction of two neighboring properties, the MGM Cotai (owned by MGM) and the Grand Lisboa Palace(owned by SJM). While it may seem counter-intuitive, it is expected that Wynn will actually benefit from the completion of the MGM Cotai (2H17) and Grand Lisboa Palace (1H18). The opening of other casinos is expected to shift the center of gravity in Cotai further east and give Wynn a more central position in the sub-market. As outlined in the map below, the Wynn Palace is currently rather isolated on the eastern edge of Cotai. Once the MGM and the Grand Lisboa Palace open, that will no longer be the case. While it may seem superficial, having massive construction zones on either side of your project isn't great when your core customers are VIPs. For those VIPs, having construction dust on your Bentley is never a good look. After a relatively weak opening at Wynn Palace, I believe the completion of the on-going infrastructure projects and opening of other casinos in eastern Cotai will allow the property to accelerate its revenue generation and deliver the world-class experience gaming customers have come to associate with Wynn.

Given the expected acceleration of VIP GGR over the next few months and the expected completion of construction around the Wynn Palace, the company is well positioned to drive significant revenue growth over the next 12-18 months. However, to meet management's goal of 15%-19% overall market share shared at their recent analyst meeting and to reach my price target of $155/share, the company must also gain share in the mass market.

Mass Market Strategy

Recently, the company has taken specific steps to attract mass market players and is positioning the brand to increasingly cater to the mass market in addition to their traditional niche, VIP gaming.

First, Wynn has joined the Cotai Connection, a joint shuttle bus operation that travels between Galaxy Macau, Broadway Macau, Studio City, Venetian, Sands Cotai Central, City of Dreams, and as of recently the Wynn Palace. Given Wynn Palace's current location outside of the main Cotai area, this was a good move and the company believes it is driving an incremental 1,000 visitors per day to the property.

Second, after a relatively weak opening, the company has reconfigured and reduced the casino floor at Wynn Palace to make the property feel more intimate until demand picks up. They also added two slot sections and an additional poker area in an effort to market directly to the mass market.

Third, WYNN recently hired the former SVP and Director of Operations at Venetian & Plaza Macau, Ciaran Carruthers, as well as hiring ex-slot industry executive, Craig Billings, as CFO. Both of these regional hires reflect a corporate focus on expanding mass market share in Macau.

Finally, the company has been allocating resources towards and aggressive promotional and marketing campaign. While marketing gaming to Chinese players is illegal, Wynn has been marketing packages centered around entertainment, dining and other activities at their Macau properties. According to analysis by Morgan Stanley, the aggressive marketing campaign being run by Wynn seems to be gaining traction. According to Google search market data, seen on the graph below, Wynn's campaign has presumably lead to increased search traffic related to their properties.

As a follow through indicator, it appears that during the 4Q2016, Wynn increased its share of the mass market from 8% to 10%. While it will take subsequent quarters to confirm this trend, it appears that Wynn is executing well and poised to gain additional share of the mass market.

Valuation and Market Share Expectations

After a few tough years for the Macau gaming industry, the analyst community has seemed slow to recognize the renewed opportunity in front of the company.

With a brand new casino in the market, the strong VIP GGR growth rates in the near-term and the company's successful focus on further penetrating the mass market, it is surprising to see that the consensus total market share expectation for Wynn in Macau is 13.8%, a mere 0.30% above its 4Q2016 market share. While the opening of the Wynn Palace has been disappointing thus far, I believe the dramatic lowering of expectations has created an opportunity for investors.

With consensus market share expectations for 2018 continuing to be sub-14%, it is even more interesting that management has stuck by their Investor Day guidance of 15%-19% for 2018.

To value Wynn, I first assumed that total FY2018 Macau Gross Gaming Revenue to be $33.6B, 20% higher than 2016. Based on the market tailwinds evidenced by the positive trends seen in GGR growth rates since 4Q2016, the upcoming completion of infrastructure projects shortening travel times and renewed confidence in the Chinese economy, I believe achieving GGR of $33.6B in 2018 is quite achievable.

With my total GGR assumption set at $33.6B, I next focused on what I expect WYNN's market share to be in 2018. Based on WYNN's leverage to the surging VIP market, management's focus on the mass market penetration and the completion of projects adjacent to the Wynn Palace, I believe WYNN should be able to ramp the Wynn Palace into an improving environment and increase total market share from 13.5% to 17% by 2018. At 17% market share, WYNN would generate $5.7B of revenue during FY2018 and assuming a 25% EBITDA margin, $1.4B of EBITDA in Macau. After applying a 15x multiple at EOY2017 to Macau's 2018E EBITDA, the Macau operations would be valued at $21B. After completing similar exercises for Wynn's Las Vegas operations and corporate expenses as well as accounting for other liabilities and assets of WYNN, I arrive at a share price target of $155 per share.

At the end of the day, the analysis above boils down to A) how much higher is GGR in 2018 vs. 2016 and B) how much market share does WYNN control. With that understanding, I created the sensitivity analysis below for investors who may have different opinions as it relates to overall growth or WYNN's ability to gain market share.

In addition to the fundamental growth I believe is probable for Wynn in Macau, the stock has recently broken out of a nearly 52-week base pattern on relatively strong volume. For all you chartists out there, this appears to be a powerful breakout in the making.

Risk Factors

Like any investment, there are risks involved with an investment in WYNN. First, the risk that the tailwinds driving increased GGR (Chinese economic and political factors) could reverse is quite possible and would materially impact WYNN's prospects. Specifically, should the Chinese government renew its focus on anti-corruption efforts, this could lead to a slowdown of VIP customers and in turn hurt WYNN's main business.

Second, should any of the major infrastructure projects be significantly delayed, it may delay the expected GGR recovery and negatively impact WYNN.

Finally, should WYNN's Macau management team be unable to increase the company's share of the mass market or be unable to successfully ramp up the Wynn Palace, the company's growth prospects would be negatively impacted.

Summary

I believe we are in the early innings of a gaming recovery in Macau. Given the strength of the recent data and the surge in VIP GGR, I see WYNN as an attractive way to play the Macau resurgence story. In addition to the expected growth on the ground, it appears that the street is underestimating the company's ability to gain market share over the next few years and thus discounting the stock. As a result, I believe continued market strength and upside surprises from management could drive the stock up 35% by the end of 2017 to $155 per share.

