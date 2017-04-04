Retirement Strategy: There Are Times When A New Risk Position Makes Sense For A Retirement Portfolio

What does risk mean to an investor? Well, it is hard to give risk one meaning that fits all, so let me give some of my thoughts about risk for the individual, and what might cause a stock to have a higher risk profile:

If an investor cannot sleep at night, then taking on risk could exacerbate this obvious issue. To me, this is the ultimate test for any individual. If you cannot handle price fluctuations and questions about dividend reliability then any particular stock is not for you, and quite frankly, perhaps investing in the stock market at all is not for you.

If a company has a less than reliable track record, both in its growth performance and dividend payment record, is a risk factor to consider. The ups and downs of any company can cause an investor a higher level of grief. Please ask yourself how YOU feel about this.

If debts far outstrip the company's ability to use its cash flow to easily pay its debts and operating expenses while at the same time turn a profit and pay its dividend is a risk factor to consider. Any business faces good and bad times and as an investor, knowing that any money invested is put at risk to some degree is crucial in considering your risk tolerance.

If management of a company has been called into question about its accounting principles or operating procedures, that can be a risk factor that comes out of the blue sometimes. Actually, if the company has just about ANY dark clouds hanging over it in which the SEC has begun an investigation, that can give some investors heartburn. If you hate seeing negative stories made public, then you might not have a high enough risk tolerance.

If analysts who cover a stock are negative not only about current prospects, but also future prospects of any particular company. I myself am a contrarian and embrace the old saying that when others are fearful then it is time to be greedy. What about you?

Interest rates will vary of course, will rising or falling rates affect the outlook of a particular company and impact its earnings, sales and its ability to pay shareholders its dividend. Some companies, such as banking, could flourish as rates rise, other sectors such as consumer products and housing could be negatively impacted by rising rates. Can you handle the fluctuations?

Can you handle the loss of all or some of your principal in any particular investment? For me, I will not allocate more than I can afford to lose, towards any stock.

If an investor has a short-time horizon and cannot afford to lose any portion of principle. This should also factor into your risk tolerance level.

Those are just a handful of my own risk factors that I take into consideration, and so many other investors have even more! I think this article really encapsulates it best.

There is no such thing as a risk-free stock or business. Although every stock faces these universal risks and additional risks specific to their business, the rewards of investing can still far outweigh them. As an investor, the best thing you can do is to know the risks before you buy in, and perhaps keep a bottle of whiskey and a stress ball nearby during periods of market turmoil.

For those nearing retirement or in retirement, it is essential to evaluate your own personal risk tolerance level so that you can afford to continue living your lifestyle and paying your costs of living! If you are queasy about this at all, then you have a low risk tolerance level and should consider safer investments such as CDs, government issued treasury bonds, or even money markets and bank savings accounts.

All of this being said, if one has a well-rounded portfolio of relatively reliable, well-known companies that have navigated just about every business climate or issue and have paid and raised their dividends with regularity, and if one has enough emergency cash to pay living expenses for the inevitable market downturn, so as NOT to sell in a panic, then one might have room for a small allocation of investable funds into a riskier stock.

What Can A Somewhat Higher Level Of Risk Do For Your Retirement Portfolio?

For my purposes I like to add a bit of "spice" in the form of higher than average dividend yields to bump up the dividend income I receive. Even if it's for a shorter period of time than my aristocrats. I guess I look at it as a bonus if my research tells me it is worthwhile!

Here is a short list for me:

More income from a higher yield.

Potential for overall growth of the portfolio value.

If the investment works out, I can take profits and redeploy them into my less risky dividend aristocrats, which will also increase my income!

With all of this being said, I have taken actions that I am comfortable with for this model portfolio.

What I Have Done

Over the weekend I did a complete update on the Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio, and decided to take some actions.

To review:

The model portfolio currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Ohio Valley Bank (NASDAQ:OVBC), and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT).

Here is the chart again:

I decided to add shares of XOM, O, and a completely new stock, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

Here is my thought process:

1) XOM is selling near 52-week lows and I believe a bottom has been formed as a base, and at some point will break through. XOM is not going anywhere in my opinion, and it pays a 3.70% dividend yield which has been rock solid for 34 consecutive years. At the current price, I can increase my income at a relatively fair price. After all, that is what this model portfolio is all about, right?

200 shares have been added Monday morning at $81.90/share.

2) The only REIT I feel comfy about for increasing the dividend income here is the aristocrat, Realty Income. A rock solid 4.25% dividend yield paid monthly, even at a price that while it might seem pricey, is solidly within my buying range for this portfolio. I cannot think of another REIT that has increased its monthly dividend as often and as consecutively as O has. It truly is a "Dividend Machine."

250 shares have been added Monday morning at $59.10/share.

3) Finally, I am adding another stock, APO, that I feel comfortable with for a risk allocation. Its dividend yield is currently at 7.40% but fluctuates, and I believe capital appreciation could add value to the portfolio.

The next earnings report is due around 4/18/2017 and as you can see by the volume and price action of late, lots of folks are thinking the report will be very good. Take a look at this balance sheet:

OK, now for the "key statistics" from Fidelity Investments:

Growth, cash, nice payout ratio even at higher yields, and the potential to grow further as good news keeps coming in.

07:38 AM EDT, 03/30/2017 (MT Newswires) -- Apollo Global Management, LLC ((NYSE:APO)) said Thursday that certain of the funds it manages and Chisholm Oil & Gas LLC have formed a strategic partnership to invest in oil and gas properties in Oklahoma. Chisholm, headquartered in Tulsa.

Plus this:

March 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday cleared Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp (TOSBF) , to borrow an initial $350 million to support the company's global operations while it restructures operations....An affiliate of Apollo Global Management (APO) has agreed to provide the loan to Westinghouse, which can seek court approval to borrow up to $800 million.

A pretty safe loan at potentially higher rates will mean more profits and cash flow for APO!

Without a crystal ball I don't know anything for certain, but I like it enough for this model portfolio to buy 400 shares at $24.60 per share.

So What Have I Done

I have used $40,995 of the cash reserves to purchase XOM, O, and APO. I have increased the annual dividend income to $13,595 from $11,642 and still have $63,296 left in cash reserves.

Here is what the portfolio looks like right now:

Hopefully these actions will pan out for this portfolio, but I feel pretty good about it. Now it is up to YOU to do your research and decide what YOU would do, if anything!

The Bottom Line

I like APO and I happen to own the stock in my personal portfolio at about $23.70/share as well. Perhaps the information I have given here has piqued your interest enough to take a look at it.

Not To Bore You, But ...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

