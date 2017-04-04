Out Of Favour GameStop Drops Into Bullish Territory

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has fallen out of favor in the eyes of the stock market and this has been heavily reflected in its price of late. Recent news has dragged it down to trade at around $22 per share, 10% below where it traded before Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) announcement and GameStop's own earnings release. However, in this article I will explain why I feel bullish on the stock and believe that this dip is providing a good opportunity to buy.

Last week, Microsoft announced that it would be releasing a Netflix-like (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscription service for the Xbox One console that would allow users access to over 100 Xbox One & 360 games, as well as a 20% discount on their retail prices. GME investors reacted badly to this news, which saw a 10% dip in share price, because they saw it as an extension on already dropping physical video game sales for GameStop.

However, I believe that this wrongly disregards GameStop's active approach to diversify away from a reliance on physical sales. GameStop are aware of the declining tendency to go out and physically purchase games and they have addressed the fact that they need to cut back the proportion of revenue that they expect to derive from this area of trade. Currently, physical game sales add up to about 70% of their revenue but they are seeking to cut this figure down to below 50%; a goal which they are already making tracks towards.

This drop in hardware sales was shown in an unimpressive holiday period for GameStop, however, there is potential for GameStop to see traditional holiday period-like growth during different seasons in the year. For example, in-store hardware sales are expected to be maintained for new console releases, such as the Nintendo Switch, in future. The Switch flew off of the shelves following multiple re-stocks and future console releases should see a similar fate as gamers prefer the reliability of in-store purchases of this nature, rather than online orders that could face delays.

The second piece of recent bad news for the stock was the company's own earnings release. GameStop reported declining same-store sales that were down 16% QoQ and 11% YoY. Investors reacted badly to the news but seemingly haven't priced in any of the company's positive prospects; the Technology Brands segment [containing the likes of AT&T (NYSE:T) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)] reported $90million of adjusted operating earnings for 2016, showing an increase of more than 200% from 2015 and hitting the top range of its projections.

(Source: GameStop Investor Relations)

GameStop has also cut down on over 100 non-profitable stores which will help to reduce operating and overhead costs; these store closures are expected to continue in order to streamline the business and help maintain profitability.

GameStop is a company in turn around mode and I believe that their current stock price factors in no future growth prospects which is providing a great value buying opportunity. The company's price-to-earnings ratio is currently below 7, making GME a very cheap stock at its current level and if they were to complete this prospective turn around then there will be a significant upside growth potential for the stock. GME have said that they are aiming to cut their reliance on hardware console and games sales to under 50% by fiscal year 2019, and as it is common knowledge that this is a declining sector, it is important that GME are aware of and act on their need to cut back. Management clearly have an eye for the current environment and are aware of what needs to be changed in order to keep the company afloat, they are also attempting to maintain strong relationships with their loyal shareholders, shown by their increasing dividend which has grown from 0.80 USD (in 2012) to 1.52 (currently), with an enormous 7% yield.

I believe that between this large dividend, which looks to be sustainable whilst the company is in transition, and the large room for potential growth at their current p/e, there is currently a lot of value in the GME stock. There is potential risk with an out of favor stock but there can also be a significant upside if management's recent decisions pan out as effectively as they would like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.