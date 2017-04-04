Transocean Can Afford To Wait

There's a lot of negativity on this stock from investors, but it's one of the few offshore drillers that can actually afford to wait out low crude prices.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has seen quite a few interesting developments over the past month and the offshore drilling industry continues to change every single day. The company did just divest its jack-up assets for $1.35 billion to Borr Drilling, which is a welcomed boost to liquidity after these rigs were underperforming. Additionally, the company also bore witness last month to Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) file for bankruptcy and is now witnessing Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) nearing that same conclusion. While it's a tough time to be an offshore driller, with dayrates low and contracts scarce, this is one of the few companies that can afford to wait and investors need to be cognizant of that.

Leverage: How Much Is Too Much?

I want to answer the question, "How long can Transocean afford to wait?" To do that, a sound understanding of the company's leverage, as well as the company's current liquidity position must be present. This year, the company has a $750 million bond due on October 15. It carries a coupon of 2.5% and are currently trading about a point above par. This principal has also already been amortized, so there's $484.9 million remaining to be paid down. Next year, the company has two separate issuances, due at different points in the year. This includes:

$1 billion 6% notes due March 15, currently trading at 102.367

$246 million 7.375% notes due April 15, currently trading at 103.592

Then, there's no debt due until late 2020. It's possible that there's about $120 million in debt due plus interest in late 2019 considering two separate 2024 bonds are callable/sinkable, but that represents a small maturity relative to the company's liquidity position and shouldn't pose a problem. Also, it should be noted that on the March 15 2018's that the principal is also slightly amortized, with the remaining outstanding balance being $754 million. On the April 15 2018's, there's also slight amortization, with the remaining outstanding balance being $210 million.

So, the company has $1.45 billion in debt due over the next twelve months. In terms of a liquidity position, the company has $3.05 billion in cash (at YE 2016), which is subject to change considering the company's recent asset sale. It just depends on how the company uses the $1.3 billion in proceeds to determine the residual amount that flows directly to cash assets. They also have a $3 billion untapped credit facility and broke even on free cash flow in 2H 2016. The company is in a really strong position, financially, to meet its short-term obligations and then has a large amount of breathing room through 2020. That's more than enough time to let the market for crude oil rebalance and for offshore drillers to once again see some financial strength. The total liquidity position, according to the company, is $6 billion.

In fact, a majority of the issuances Transocean are trading above par. That's a strong signal to me that the market expects this company to keep being able to meet its obligations in full. In terms of leverage ratios, the company currently has a debt/EBITDA of4.22x on $8.46 billion of total debt amount and $2.03 billion in FY 2016 EBITDA. That makes net debt/EBITDA about 2.71x. Both of these leverage ratios are manageable, especially considering the company's well-spaced debt distribution. On a forward-looking basis, however, the company's leverage is higher. With a projection for FY 2017 EBITDA being $1.21 billion, the company's leverage is 6.6x. That's incredibly high, but when viewed net of cash, it's down to 4.14x. So, investors should expect an increase in leverage this year based upon current EBITDA projections.

Negativity Present

I wanted to take a look at few negative items currently surrounding the stock. First, the company's short interest as a percentage of the float has begun to increase. This is a YTD trend and it's increased by close to 20 million shares. On a trailing fifteen month basis, this short interest is heavily down from the 132 million shares short in the middle of Q1 2016. The fact that the short interest has gone up tells me that investors are more negative than they were at the start of the year on offshore drillers and that they're relatively cheap to short since the cost of borrowing isn't weighed up by a dividend. However, should crude oil prices post a solid second quarter, we should see this short interest retract.

From the analyst community, there's a lot of negativity present. There's only six buy ratings, relative to 15 holds and 16 sells. The average twelve month price target is $14.17, which while that implies upside of 13.7%, isn't nearly enough to compensate for the risk that these analysts are suggesting in their reports.

Here's the thing: it's not all doom and gloom with this name. Statoil (NYSE:STO) just awarded Transocean with two rig contracts. One will begin in the summer and is worth about $18 million for three fixed wells and the other is for $95 million on six fixed wells, to begin in late 2017 or in Q1 2018. These dollar amounts are small relative to the level of income this company needs to generate to stay afloat, no pun intended. Nonetheless, they are positive signs that this company is an industry leader, gaining new contracts when it's a difficult time to be in the offshore business. Additionally, once the tide starts to turn for crude oil, the company will see higher EBITDA levels, which will help to lower the leverage on the company. I would be far more worried if the company had a debt wall in the short-term and the company was on the edge of being able to meet the obligation, which has been the case with other offshore drillers.

Taking a look at the stock, it's been underperforming for the better part of four months now. After seeing a solid Q4, the company has gone on a strong downtrend from $16 to its current level at $12. The downtrend is clear, as the 50 EMA has been sloping downward for the last two months. However, it does seem as though the stock has seen temporary support above $12, in light of crude rallying back above $50 barrel on the WTI and $53 on the Brent. The 200 DMA is right at the $12 support level as well, acting as key support. Downside risk in the short-term looks to be $9, which would be a 25% dip, but upside looks to be $16, which would a 33% return.

Conclusion

The reward outweighs the risk, in my opinion, especially considering this company has one of the best liquidity positions in the offshore drilling industry. The two new contracts signed today help to revise EBITDA estimates up and may spur more contracts in 2017, provided crude oil prices can continue to hold ground above $50/barrel and finish the year higher. The improved liquidity management is really a highlight here and investors should take note that this company can afford to wait as prices remain lower for longer.

