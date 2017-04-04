Exact Sciences Leveraging Coverage Wins And Volume Growth

While Exact Sciences' pipeline deserves some consideration, it's hard to argue that the shares are undervalued after a big run over the past year without more aggressive adoption curve assumptions.

The company's sales and marketing efforts look like money well-spent, but 2017 will be an important year for per-doctor volume increases and early signs of growth independent of DTC spending.

Small-cap diagnostics company Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has had quite the run since I last wrote up the company. While I thought the Street was too negative on the prospects for insurance coverage and uptake/usage of the company's Cologuard colon cancer test, I didn't expect the shares to shoot up over 350% in only about a year.

Exact Sciences remains a controversial name, and with a short interest close to 34%, I expect the debates about the company and the shares to remain heated. Nevertheless, the company's direct-to-consumer TV campaign has stimulated volume, and the company's now up to about 80% of eligible/targeted lives covered by insurance. Ongoing uncertainty about health insurance laws in the U.S., usage trends, and cost-benefit analyses will keep the volatility simmering, but the company does now at least have a credible pipeline beyond Cologuard to debate.

A Year That Was

I would argue that Exact Sciences had a pretty successful 2016. From around 55% coverage of its target market in December of 2015, Exact Sciences now has close to 80% of its target market covered by insurers. While UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) does not cover the test (yet), Aetna (NYSE:AET), Humana (NYSE:HUM), and Cigna (NYSE:CI) have come on board, and the broader coverage from commercial insurers has helped push up the company's revenue per kit.

Exact Sciences came in about 4% higher for testing volume in 2016 than I'd expected, and the company's TV ad campaign seems to be working to drive awareness - increasing test kit volume and the number of prescribing doctors. The company has also done a good job of reducing its test costs, driving a higher gross margin than I'd expected. Better still, at least from my perspective, is that the company managed to achieve better revenue growth than I'd expected on slightly less sales & marketing and general & administrative spending than I'd modeled.

Compliance has also been better than I'd expected. Although the increase in kit volumes throughout 2016 was accompanied by declining compliance rates, fourth quarter compliance was stable with the third quarter number at 67%, with Medicare compliance in the 70%s. This comes with effort on the company's part, though, as follow-up calls are an essential part of getting the compliance rates even to this level. Given that the compliance rate has a meaningful impact on the cost benefit of the test, this will be an area of ongoing surveillance and effort.

The Debate Won't End, But It Will Transform

Getting included in the final USPSTF colon cancer screening recommendations and in HEDIS, getting recommended by eviCore, and getting a positive review from Blue Cross Blue Shield's Evidence Street are going to quell the debates on the utility of Cologuard. At this point, the "is/isn't worth it" arguments are pretty much fossilized on both sides, and I'm not going to bother devoting much more time to it.

For my part, I continue to believe that the test is sufficiently accurate for its intended use and cost-effective, while Cologuard is not cost-effective when patients are 100% complaint across all test options, that doesn't (and never will) happen. Provided that Exact Sciences can keep compliance rates in the high 60%s to low 70%s, it is a cost-effective option.

There are still plenty of debates to be had on Exact Sciences and Cologuard. Management believes that there is now a mandate for insurers to cover the test (based on the USPSTF determination), but clearly, not all insurers agree. What's more, there is room to debate whether that mandate will even remain in place, as it appears that the new administration is still looking to ultimately repeal the ACA and replace it with a plan of their own design.

Even if the insurance situation is resolved, there's still more room to argue. Relatively soon, I expect analysts and investors to start focusing less on new doctor adds and more on volume-per-doctor measures, and I think the company is still looking at a long period of market development before it penetrates 10% of its addressable market. As this goes on, there will be ongoing concerns over how much the company is spending to drive that revenue. I expect SG&A spending to get to more sustainable levels (levels that can sustain an operating profit) in 2019/2020, but Exact (and its investors) may find that volumes are more sensitive to marketing spending, reducing the long-term margin leverage potential.

A More Credible Pipeline

While Exact Sciences has talked about developing a broader suite of less-invasive early cancer detection tests for some time, it looks like those aspirations are becoming more real. The company has been directing its R&D efforts toward blood-based tests for 10 cancers, and as of the fall of 2016, management believed that it had solved false positive issues for four of those types. Management has since presented data on lung, liver, and pancreatic cancer tests showing solid sensitivity and specificity for lung and liver, and decent results for pancreatic cancer. Early diagnosis correlates with much better long-term survival outcomes, and all three of these cancer types require unpleasant biopsy procedures.

Time (and data) will tell whether these become real opportunities. Med-tech veterans (industry participants and investors) have good reason to be jaded at this point about the prospects of blood-based cancer diagnostics, and Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) GRAIL deserves to be taken seriously as a potential player in this market. Still, the market potentials for these tests are in multiple hundreds of millions of dollars, and even after significantly discounting the probability of clinical and commercial success, they do at least offer meaningful potential for Exact Sciences.

The Opportunity

Exact Sciences has been doing a little better than I'd expected, and I'm adjusting my modeling assumptions in response. I'm expecting a slightly slower volume ramp, but a better ASP. These aren't major changes, though; my 2017 revenue estimate goes up about $20 million, but the difference is only about $20 million in 2021 and $30 million 2026, so this is hardly a major change. I'm expecting the ramp to 70%-plus gross margins to take about as long as before, but I expect better near-term gross margins. Between those changes and some revisions to my SG&A estimates, it basically brings my profit expectations forward about a year. That, in turn, pushes my DCF-based fair value up about $4/share and into the high teens.

Unfortunately, a fair value in the high teens isn't enough to drive the shares today. I do think a discounted valuation on the pipeline can chip in another $3 to $5/share or so, but that too is not enough to drive an attractive fair value. I suppose the shares look a little more reasonable on an EV/revenue basis, but that's "reasonable" only in the sense that high-growth med-techs can trade at high single-digit forward multiples (and sometimes low double-digit multiples) for extended periods of time. The flip-side is that if/when that revenue ramp disappoints (or there are increased worries about margin leverage), the correction can be ugly.

The Bottom Line

I'm not a frequent trader by choice or temperament, and it's hard to argue for Exact Sciences as a buy-and-hold at this level. I've liked these shares in the past when skepticism ran high, but I think the Street is probably a little too comfortable with the story now (even with the short interest as high as it is). I won't bet against Exact Sciences doing well enough to merit more upward revisions from me in the future, but today's price requires a lot more things to go the company's way than was the case a year ago, and I'd rather root out other ideas with risk/reward setups more to my advantage.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.