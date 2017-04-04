Former Fund Manager Sees Oil Dropping To $30

source: Stock Photo

Raoul Pal, who used to co-manage Goldman Sachs GLG global macro fund, says he sees something emerging in oil that should give investors a great opportunity once the trade presents itself.

"I think something really big is brewing in oil and it's probably not ready yet as a trade, but I see the speculative long position in oil much beyond where it was in 2014," said Pal in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

In 2014 Pal called the collapse of the price of oil, saying it would drop to $40 per barrel, which it did. Once again he sees people "taking a big bet."

Earlier this year Pal noted the dollar and oil had been moving in "tandem" together, something that has been rare historically. At that time he said when the dollar started to break up it would put downward pressure on oil. Combined with the record longs, it will certainly trigger a sell-off.

The U.S. dollar should strengthen

Although it's obvious the dollar could strengthen from the ongoing interest rate hikes expected through the remainder of 2017, that's not where Pal sees the dollar getting most of its support.

He said this:

"It has to do with the relative strength of economies and the fact of the world has a shortage of dollars. So there's a whole structural reason why the dollar should go higher and Trump's policies are very pro-dollar. There's one thing that's clear it's a very pro-dollar policy."

The significance of that is under that scenario it's almost always that case that the price of oil moves down.

Saudi Arabia and hedge funds

Also of interest was Pal's assertion that there are shenanigans going on between Saudi Arabia and hedge funds. He didn't elaborate on it, but he did go so far as to call it "dark."

That's of interest to me in that I've been thinking something similar, although I've been saying it's more than likely related to governments. I haven't been thinking in terms of the hedge fund angle.

My point in this is it never made sense for Saudi Arabia to pursue an output deal. The market that existed in the past where it could work to some degree, no longer exists. Shale oil has been raising production rapidly, and is expected to add another 100,000 barrels per day in April. This was extremely predictable, and I've been saying it from the time the idea of a potential deal was being bantered around.

Even Saudi Arabia had said for a long time it had no idea what to do in regard to shale if it were to cut production to support oil prices. Nothing has changed, and yet the deal went ahead, suggesting to me something beyond alleged self-interests was the catalyst.

The problem the Saudis and other now face is the increase in efficiencies by U.S. shale producers has brought about the ability to boost output with oil at a much lower price. While most financial outlets suggest the production cuts and moderate support of the price of oil is behind the increase in U.S. output, my thought is a lot of production was going to increase with or without the deal in place because shale can make money at below $50 per barrel. Many can do so at $40 to $45 per barrel.

Conclusion

There are three things Pal sees that will set up a big short play for oil in the near future. They are the record number of speculative longs, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and some type of collusion between Saudi Arabia and hedge funds that he apparently believes is going to backfire.

The latter is interesting, but isn't really relevant to the market in my view. Why that's the case is it's simply not provable at this point in time. Oil doesn't need that to come under immense downward pressure, that's already happening.

As for the longs, they are important because they are not only hanging on to the idea OPEC and others are going to extend the production cuts, but also believe it'll further support the price of oil. This is evidenced by there continuing to be so many investors still going long, although some wise investors decided to pull back because of the ongoing threat of getting hammered.

No matter what happens with OPEC, eventually it'll have to end the production cut deal - whether it's in June or December. Once that happens, the question will be how it will be able to bring oil back to the market without crushing the price.

If OPEC does extend, it means the deal would end at the worst possible time in the cold months, where domestic demand in some of the key Middle Eastern members of the cartel is lower because of colder weather. It is highly probable they would export a lot more oil, which would further flood the market.

This is why I've said for months the deal should have never been made.

Now with the U.S. dollar strengthening and some going long getting skittish, it will only take one event to seen them running for the doors. Since I assume the OPEC deal with be extended, it's more likely it'll be the downward pressure on the price of oil coming from a stronger dollar, and the increase in supply coming from the U.S., Canada and Brazil.

Do I believe oil could drop to $30? Possibly. If not $30, it will be almost certainly below $40 per barrel. It would come as a result of longs fleeing their positions and oil flooding the market. I don't think the time is here when it will happen, but I have no doubt oil will come under immense pressure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.