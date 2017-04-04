Tuesday Turmoil - Tesla Valuation Reaches Peak Insanity

| About: General Motors (GM)

Summary

Tesla passes Ford in market cap; General Motors is next.

Rather than focus on shorting Tesla, we're taking a long on the much cheaper GM.

Also an adjustment to last week's (so far) unsuccessful TSLA short.

$48 BILLION!

Not a bad valuation for a company that lost $2Bn last year. That's a P/E of infinity and beyond. Of course, you have to hand it to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as they did deliver 25,000 cars in Q1 and that's up 25% from last year, but at that pace, they would miss their 500,000 car projection by next year by a lot.

That does not stop the Tesla bulls from BUYBUYBUYing the stock though. Even by the company's own projections - if they can do all the BS they claim they can do and if they find enough money to stay open in 2017, they only project making $2 per $300 share (P/E 150) in 2018 - that's a 0.666% return on your money.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) MAKES $6 per share and their shares are $34. That's infinity times what TSLA makes and 3 times what TSLA wishes it would make and the stock is about 1/10th the price; yet GM LOST 3.3% yesterday while TSLA gained 7% - this is MADNESS!

Oh, and I forgot to mention that GM also pays you a 4.3% ($1.52) dividend while you own their fine stock. GM also makes the new Chevy Bolt (the Volt is their old model), which is essentially everything the Tesla Model 3 is supposed to be only the Bolt is already shipping and GM already makes 10M cars a year; 100 TIMES more cars than TSLA makes. That's current, proven capacity - not fantasy capacity.

The Bolt is priced at $37,000 WITHOUT the rebate that TSLA includes in their "starting price," and, with the rebate, the net on a Bolt can be less than $30,000 - about 20% cheaper than the not yet available Model 3. Even worse for Tesla, the Bolt gets 238 miles of range and they didn't have to spend $2Bn building a "GigaFactory" to do it.

If GM can buy, off the shelf, batteries that are as good as the ones Tesla HOPES to make in the future - what's the value of their new battery factory? Come on, it's not a brain-teaser - the factory is worth NOTHING - it's a pointless waste of money that was only an excuse for Musk to raise another $2Bn from investors to cover the losses at TSLA. Batteries are a readily available, low-margin commodity and having their own battery factory is nothing more than an expensive distraction for Tesla - one of many.

Back in February, we made great money shorting TSLA when they popped to $280 and we shorted them again at $280 last week, and yesterday we adjusted our April play to a June $300 short, so we're bearish into earnings, but rather than argue Tesla valuations with hundreds of angry fans all day - I'll simply do this. I will bet you that this $5,000 GM trade makes more money than any bullish TSLA trade over the next two years:

  • Sell 10 GM 2019 $32 puts for $4.25 ($4,250)
  • Buy 25 GM 2019 $28 calls for $7.25 ($18,125)
  • Sell 25 GM 2019 $35 calls for $3.60 ($9,000)

The net cash outlay of that trade is just $4,875 and you are obligated to buy 1,000 shares of GM at $32 ($32,000) and the ordinary margin on that is $4,758, but as long as you'd REALLY like to own GM for the long haul - it's not much of a penalty - even if the trade doesn't work out.

Meanwhile, if the trade does work out, you will make 25 contracts x 100 options per contract x $7 (the net of the spread) = $17,500 for a net $12,625 profit (258%) if GM is over $35 (now $34.17) in January of 2019. We will add this one to our Options Opportunity Portfolio as well as our Long-Term Portfolio (maybe 3x) and track it over time.

Chevy Bolt Tesla Model 3

So, rather than argue about Tesla and having all the fans tell me how great they are, let's see if any of them can put $5,000 of cash to work and get more than a 258% profit in 2 years trading it. Frankly, I'd be just as comfortable shorting TSLA over the next 2 years, but the point I want to make is that you don't have to chase rainbows to make a fantastic profit. No matter how good you think TSLA is - the value to playing it is nothing compared to investing in a much more solid, and MUCH more reasonably priced competitor.

Now, as to our April TSLA Short, this is what we recently posted:

Looks like TSLA wants to hit $300. Now you know why we can't play that one in the OOP! Meanwhile, in the STP, we have:

We're going to roll our 3 short April $265 calls ($25.50 = $7,650) to 6 short June $300 calls ($15 = $7,500) for about even and our April $290 puts ($9) can be rolled to the June $300 ($26)/$270 ($12) bear put spread at $14 so $5 out of pocket there means we're spending net $2,500 on the adjustment and we still have a $15,000 potential spread for net $6,740.

I vote for first selling the new short calls and waiting to see if things calm down before buying back the originals. We risk losing $3,000 more if $300 breaks - we can live with that!

Obviously good as a new trade!

We'll see what happens on earnings, but the reason we started with the smaller spread was that we were worried about a run-up into earnings, so now we have a bigger short than we had before.

At least our oil short from yesterday morning's post went well as Oil Futures (/CL) fell from $50.75 to below $50 this morning for a $750 per contract gain and not only are you welcome for that but we're back to $50.65 already, so we get another chance to short into this evening's API report!

Another Futures short that worked out was our Russell Futures Short (/TF) from last week's Live Trading Webinar (replay available here). We closed those out yesterday with a $5,635 profit, which is not bad for not-quite-a-week's work, right?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Positions as indicated but subject to RAPIDLY change (currently mainly cash and an otherwise slightly bearish mix of long and short positions - see previous posts for other trade ideas). Positions mentioned here have been previously discussed at http://www.Philstockworld.com - a Membership site teaching winning stock, options & futures trading, portfolio management skills and income-producing strategies to investors like you.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , Auto Manufacturers - Major, Author Newsletter, SA Submit
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.