Antares Pharma Set For Multiple Catalysts In 2017

In 2016 year-end results announced March 14, Antares (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported a year-over-year revenue gain of 14% to $52 million. The improved results come as the company has spent years in product development and in gaining traction with FDA approvals. It now appears to be set to benefit from ongoing improved results in both the near and long term. Antares maintains an impressive portfolio of self-administered injection devices which will continue to be sought by drug suppliers in the marketplace.

The company's first proprietary drug, Otrexup, which was launched in 2015 for the treatment rheumatoid arthritis, grew 17.8% in full-year 2016 and should continue its double-digit revenue growth in 2017 and beyond. With full-year 2016 revenue of $15.1 million and using a conservative growth projection of 12% per quarter, Otrexup revenue would top $18 million in 2017. Since Otrexup was the first drug marketed directly by Antares, it provides knowledge to the company which will be of great value in the launch of its QuickShot testosterone replacement drug which will be discussed later.

Another strong contributor to 2017 revenue will be Sumatriptan, a generic equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) drug Imitrex, an acute migraine remedy that currently has revenue of over $200 million annually. While dollar/unit sales of Teva (NYSE:TEVA) Sumatriptan will not equate to dollar/units of the branded drug, the generic could significantly grow the overall market for the injectable product version. According to Symphony Health Solutions, the total U.S. retail market for migraine prescription drugs was $5.3 billion in 2016. Of that amount, oral drugs accounted for $4.6 billion of the total while total injectables accounted for $335 million, about 6% of the total (source: Antares 2016 Form 10K). Studies have substantiated that injectable Sumatriptan is more effective and faster-acting than oral alternatives, which can be a significant benefit to severe migraine sufferers. With a lower cost generic version now available from an aggressive supplier like Teva, the market share of the injectable is likely to grow beyond 6%.

Antares supplies auto injectors to its partner Teva at cost, then splits profits 50/50 as prescriptions are booked. Since there is a one-quarter lag in reported profits, revenue has just barely begun to ramp for Antares. ATRS management stated on its recent earnings conference call that Teva continues to build market share, which stood at 22% as of the latest report. Since the product was launched in June 2016, Sumatriptan should be a significant contributor to full-year 2017 revenue. A conservative estimate of market share for 2017 of 25% would yield a significant full-year contribution to 2017 financials. Antares records profits received from Teva as revenue; however, since Teva is paying all costs related to marketing and distribution, Antares revenue earned will fall to the bottom line.

In addition to the revenue streams discussed above, Antares has been growing revenue with development work and sales of pipeline products that are nearing FDA approval. On the March 14 earnings conference call, Fred Powell, CFO, stated that development revenue will be strong in 2017. According to Mr. Powell (in addition to Epinephrine) the company expects revenue from Exenatide, Teriparatide, and Makena, which will be discussed further below.

Another significant catalyst for Antares is likely to be the FDA approval of the Antares/Teva version of Epinephrine or VibexEpinephrine, which will be an AB-rated version of the Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) EpiPen. Teva received a CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA in February 2016 which pointed out deficiencies in its application. Working closely with Antares and the FDA, Teva corrected the deficiencies in accordance with the FDA stipulations and submitted a response back to the FDA, which is now awaiting final approval. Assuming that Teva has addressed FDA concerns with the application, it appears likely the application will be approved and Teva continues to state that it anticipates approval and launch by the end of 2017 or early 2018. Given all the concerns that have been expressed in the media and by government officials, it is possible that approval could occur sooner rather than later. To add even more excitement to the story, Mylan now has an EpiPen recall to deal with both internationally and in the U.S. with a recent announcement.

According to Symphony Health Solutions, U.S. retail sales of Epinephrine injections totaled $2.7 billion in 2016 with a 99% market share by Mylan. Mylan also maintains a 90% market share of the product worldwide (source: Antares 2016 Form 10K). While other suppliers are entering the market to supply Epinephrine versions, it must be considered that the Antares/Teva version will be AB rated, which means it will be a direct substitution for EpiPen. Most other versions are not AB rated. In addition, the Antares/Teva version should gain traction quickly being marketed by Teva. Antares has scaled up manufacturing of the device and as of the last report has supplied $18 million in devices to Teva. Antares receives margins on device sales and will earn mid-to-high single digit royalties on Teva sales. The long-awaited approval of Vibex-Epinephrine will likely be a major catalyst for the ATRS share price.

Yet another drug to potentially receive FDA approval in 2017 is Exenatide which will be supplied in an injector pen to Teva as a generic version of AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Byetta, a treatment for Type II diabetes. According to Symphony Health Solutions, U. S. 2016 sales of Byetta were $284 million while Bydureon, a long-acting form of the drug, had 2016 revenue of approximately $776 million (source: Antares 2016 Form 10K). The approval for Exenatide will relate only to Byetta. Antares will receive a transfer price plus margin on device sales, plus high single-to-mid teens sales royalties. Due to a patent agreement between Teva and Astra-Zeneca, Teva will be permitted to market the drug October 15, 2107, assuming a go-ahead by the FDA.

Teriparatide is a generic version of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) osteoporosis drug Forteo. Since there is uncertainty concerning the patent for Teriparatide, it doesn't appear likely that it will impact Antares in 2017 much beyond development revenue. A 30-month stay on a lawsuit filed by Lilly expires in August 2018 and there are some potential patent issues in Europe as well. Lilly reported 2016 Forteo revenue of $1.5 billion (source Eli Lilly 2016 Form 10K).

Antares began partnering with AMAG (NASDAQ:AMAG) in 2014 on its Makena drug that prevents preterm births. Utilizing the Antares QuickShot device, the Antares Makena version provides easier administration with a once-weekly dose utilizing a subcutaneous auto-injector compared to an IM injection with a large-gauge need that is currently utilized with the drug. AMAG/Makena revenue is expected to be $410-440 million in 2017 (source: Antares 2016 Form 10K). AMAG intends to switch patients from its weekly IM injection to the Antares subcutaneous injection. Antares will receive profits on complete devices sold as well as high single digits to low double- digit royalties. After positive results announced 2/2/17, AMAG expects to file a sNDA in Q2 2017 and estimates the approval process at about 6 months. The AMAG/Antares partnership on Makena illustrates the underlying value of Antares devices to drug suppliers that can improve their existing drugs and, especially, extend the life of its patented products. Makena could prove to be a catalyst for ATRS shares in Q4 2017.

Lastly, QuickShot Testosterone promises to be a major catalyst for Antares in 2017 with an FDA PDUFA (response) to its application expected October 20, 2017. Due to excellent study results illustrated in the graphics below and other reasons that will be discussed further, FDA approval appears likely. As shown in the first graphic below, testosterone levels remained fairly constant after week 6. It can be recalled that a major issue with TRT in the past was that potential side effects could occur due to concentrated levels of testosterone. Due to concerns for the potential of heart disease and other problems, the FDA issued requirements for new warnings and label restrictions for approved drugs. In viewing the results of the Antares 52-week study, it is apparent that Antares has effectively addressed the problem with QST. Due to ease of administration, median treatment compliance was 100%. Overall, it does not appear the study results could have been much better.

(Source: company presentation)

(Source: company presentation)

The retail market for testosterone replacement therapy "TRT" drugs is currently about $1 billion at net with approximately 514,000 monthly prescriptions, of which about 330,000 are injections. Injections have been growing steadily against topical gels, largely due to potential transference issues and ultimate dissatisfaction by patients. Antares management has stated that patients tend to "roll off gels very quickly," typically within six months. The current 330,000 injections are IM administered which requires a visit to a medical facility. Over the last several years, there has been a growth in centers nationwide which prescribe and administer TRT IM injections. The data above, comprising about 6 million annual prescriptions, includes only retail. The nationwide centers are not included since they purchase medications directly and are not a target market for Antares. With a self-administered product, however, it is likely Antares can gain market share from the centers that administer IM injections. IM injection prescriptions have grown compared to topical gels, even though they are administered by health professionals and, in addition, can be painful. Since QST is a painless, self-administered weekly injection, the benefits and potential market can be readily seen that will position it as the best-in-class TRT on the market. It is apparent that the market has not yet recognized the full benefit of QST.

Although some investors believed that Antares should seek a partner to launch and market QST, the proprietary offering will be marketed solely by Antares. The issue was addressed by management firmly in the Q4 conference call. After going through a learning curve with the slow launch of Otrexup, management feels it is well positioned for QST with commercial infrastructure now in place such as supply chain, medical affairs, and a third party reimbursement segment within the company. As stated by management, the company has national account management calling on third party payers and, while details of QST cannot be covered before launch, initial discussions are underway. Management further stated "we're way ahead of where we were when we launched Otrexup". The product profile of QST will be similar to Otrexup with a monthly prescription for a four-pack. From a shareholder value standpoint, the decision to market QST as a proprietary product makes sense. As QST is launched, the company will be much more valuable both from available profits and increased intrinsic value to an acquirer.

Antares plans to market QST through a separate urology sales division that will initially consist of six district managers and 60 sales representatives that will call on urologists and high-prescribing general practices. The company plans to hire the six district managers in Q4 then follow with sales personnel after FDA approval, with full build-out of the sales force by January 1. On the Q4 conference call, management stated that it already has key prospects in place to fill the district manager and sales positions. In house, the company is also making detailed plans for launch and marketing. Management further stated that it has received very favorable feedback from key influence leaders concerning QST. Overall, Antares appears to be on track for a successful launch of QST and it is apparent that the market has not yet recognized the full benefit which will likely accrue from QST.

Antares maintains an impressive portfolio of drug injection devices that addresses a multitude of drug administration requirements, as illustrated in the graphic below. The company has built its IP over a period of years, but its product advantages are just now beginning to gain traction in the market. A good example of the value of the portfolio was exemplified in the AMAG/Antares partnership to transition Makena into the Antares platform. As drug patents for large companies continue to approach expiration, interest and demand for the Antares portfolio should continue to grow. As such, further deals and announcements could occur in 2017.

(Source: company presentation)

Antares financials and outlook

As of the end of Q4, Antares had $27.7 million in cash and management stated on the 3-14 conference call that it was comfortable with its cash position and balance sheet, meaning that it does not contemplate having to dilute shares in the execution of its business plan. Also on the conference call Fred Powell, CFO, stated that, while all segments of the business are trending up, he does not see the company attaining profitability for full year 2017 due to the QST launch, which will entail increased marketing expenses and the expense of hiring sales personnel in advance of revenue.

Risks:

While evidence has been presented that 2017 will be a successful year for Antares in FDA approvals of the drugs discussed, there remains an inherent risk that the FDA could withhold approval on any one or all of the drug applications, which would undoubtedly affect the performance of Antares in 2017. However, the risk profile of ATRS is improved by the fact that the company has a diversified offering, with several drugs slated for approval in 2017 as illustrated in the facts presented. While an investment in ATRS continues to be speculative, a significant level of diversification exists.

Conclusion:

After years of being in the doldrums, Antares has logged an impressive rally from a 12-month low of 79 cents to a high of $2.95 with current trading near the high. With all that the company has going for it, however, it appears the rally has just begun. With three potential FDA drug approvals alone in 2017, each has the potential to drive ATRS shares much higher. Meanwhile, double-digit revenue gains will solidify the story to analysts and potential investors. As the market senses the full potential of the company's pipeline and IP, the days of ATRS being recognized as a penny stock will likely be left far behind. The remaining nine months of 2017 will likely be an exciting time for Antares shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.