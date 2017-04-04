Ally Financial Has 50% Upside In Spite Of Auto Loan Issues

There has been an awful lot of negative press related to used car prices over the last few weeks, which have been declining over the last year and could continue to. Clearly, excess supply from leases ending should put downward pressure on prices as excess inventory is worked off. It is also clear that subprime auto lending is back in vogue, which logically will lead to more delinquencies and defaults. While these headwinds are out there, I also believe that they are overstated in relation to the price that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) common stock is trading at. The stock price implies the company is worth more dead than alive and overlooks the significant potential that the business has of growing intrinsic value at an attractive rate despite these headwinds.

ALLY is taking steps to diversify its business and to really become more of a complete online bank, as opposed to being strictly an auto finance company. In 2016, the company acquired TradeKing and introduced ALLY Home and ALLY CashBack. These ventures into wealth management, direct mortgages, and credit cards should introduce ALLY to new customers, while also enhancing its cross-sell capability with existing customers. Surely, it will take time for these new businesses to represent a significant amount of overall revenue, but I believe that the growth prospects are quite attractive. Vital to ALLY's transformation has been its rapid deposit growth, which was $12.5 billion in 2016. Instead of relying on more expensive and potentially volatile, asset-backed lending, ALLY can use low-cost deposits. This both enhances net interest income and ensures adequate liquidity when asset-backed markets freeze up, as we saw in 2008. This makes ALLY a much safer company than many of its competitors.

ALLY also has growing businesses in Transportation and Equipment Finance to go with its key auto finance and dealership insurance operations, which comprise most of ALLY's revenue. ALLY has key relationships with over 18,000 dealers across the United States. These relationships allow ALLY to finance and insure inventory where credit has been consistently strong. While the focus from analysts has been on the $66 billion retail loan book, the $39 billion in commercial loans, where credit costs are negligible, is often ignored. The lease book is down to $11 billion, with a 31% to 69% mix of cars and truck/SUV, respectively. If you were building a new bank, I'm not sure that you'd want it to look much different than ALLY due to its lack of branches and focus on digitalization. Also, the auto finance business provides the revenues to fund these endeavors into other areas of banking.

In 2016, ALLY generated a 10% core return on tangible common equity and adjusted earnings per share growth of 8% to $2.16 per share. For the first time, the company was able to initiate a dividend and a share buyback program. The company's adjusted tangible book value per share was up more than 6% to finish at $26.15 as of year-end. Full-year pretax income from continuing operations was a healthy $1.6 billion, up $188 million compared to 2015. ALLY's balance sheet grew by $5 billion in 2016 to $163.7 billion assets. Net interest margin expanded by 6 basis points to 2.63% as declines in lease revenue were offset by higher retail auto yields and increased deposit funding. The company returned $400 million of capital to common shareholders in the second half of 2016, and the trend should accelerate over the next several years. Deposits were up a whopping 19% to $79 billion and the costs went down. ALLY has nearly $12 billion of high-cost unsecured debt maturities between 2017 and 2020, leading to significant gains in capital efficiency, as the debt is replaced by low-cost deposits. Approximately $4.4 billion in principal of unsecured debt expires in 2017, which will help in growing earnings for the year.

Source: ALLY 2017 Guidance Call

ALLY's management understands that there is froth in the auto finance business. The company and the industry have seen a weakening in subprime performance in particular. ALLY has about $9.1 billion of exposure to nonprime loans, and $211 million of those nonprime loans as of year-end 2016 were considered to be nonperforming. Lower used car pricing impacts the recovery ALLY receives on defaulted loans in addition to leased vehicles that are returned. Management forecasted a 5% drop in the year and has stated that for each 1% decrease from there, full-year revenue would be impacted by about $50 million. This is a significant number and I don't want to minimize that, but remember, pretax income last year was $1.6 billion. ALLY has increased pricing at a rate that is higher than losses have increased to this point. Management expects margin expansion to continue this year, which, if occurs, would completely eradicate the bear case on the stock.

Consumer confidence and most importantly, employment, are the most important things to watch in relation to auto finance credit. The U.S. economy seems to be in excellent shape in both regards, and barring a major downturn in the overall economy, it is difficult to forecast a significant increase in unemployment in 2017. Barring that, I really don't see auto finance as turning into a huge problem. All auto loans and leases are underwritten with the idea that the asset is rapidly depreciating. Recovery occurs within a matter of weeks or at most several months, as opposed to several years depending on the state, for a real estate foreclosure. ALLY has a highly efficient auction business that can assist with maximizing recoveries. During the Great Recession, auto loans held up much better than mortgages and other assets because most people rely on their car for work, so it is usually the last thing that they are willing to let go of during financial hardships. Because of the concerns facing the space, many of the banks have pulled back allowing for market share gains and increased pricing for the remaining participants. Even after a 7.1% YTD decline in the NADA index, ALLY still projects a 5.5% lease yield in the first quarter. If used vehicle prices or loan performance weakens, pricing can be adjusted rapidly once again.

Many regional banks are trading at significant premiums to book value, yet ALLY trades at roughly a 24% discount. Management just updated investors on earnings expectations to be between $2.27 and $2.48 for 2017. The company expects to be able to grow earnings by a compounded 15% per annum over the medium term, which could cause the stock to rise dramatically as investors rerate the company's valuation. Even if used car prices continue to decline and defaults rise, it is very challenging to rationalize why this company should trade at an over $2 billion discount to tangible book value. ALLY has significant excess capital, which can be used to buy back stock, which is obviously enormously accretive given the current share price. I believe the stock trading around $20 has about 50% upside from current levels over the next two years and significant growth beyond that. For investors that prefer an even safer way to play it, they can sell the January 18 $20 put that is going for about $2.10. If the stock expires above $20, you will make an 11.7% profit on the maximum risk of $1,790 in 291 days. If the stock expires below $20, you will own the stock at a breakeven of $17.90 per share, with nearly 100% potential upside over the next 3-4 years.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.