V.F. Corporation: Will 5-Year Plan Bring Growth?

The article discusses growth plans and prospects, and follows with a brief synopsis of dividend credentials.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) dropped markedly on the day it announced its five-year strategic plan: the initial investor reaction was negative. I have a small position, based on the company's credentials as a dividend payer, and conducted a review following the announcement and market reaction.

Growth History

The problem here is obvious: growth has stalled out, and is visibly trending downward. Trading at a TTM PE of 18.7, there is plenty of room for the price to fall if revenue continues to decline.

What Management is Doing about Growth

From the press release:

The five-year plan focuses on four strategic choices that serve as the foundational elements of the new strategy. These choices include: 1) reshaping the company's brand portfolio and enabling VF's powerful brands; 2) transforming to a consumer and retail-centric model; 3) elevating direct-to-consumer while prioritizing digital; and, 4) distorting investment toward Asia, with a heightened focus on China. 2021 Financial Targets All forward-looking numbers and growth rates below exclude VF's Licensed Sports Group given the company's publicly announced decision in 2016 to explore strategic alternatives for that business. Revenue through 2021 is expected to grow at a five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) between 4 percent and 6 percent, fueled by VF's largest brands (the Vans®, The North Face® and Timberland® brands) and the company's International and Direct-to-Consumer business platforms.

Gross margin is expected to reach 51.5 percent in 2021.

Operating margin is expected to reach 16.0 percent in 2021.

Earnings per share is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of between 10 percent and 12 percent.

The company expects to generate more than $9 billion of cash from operations on a cumulative basis between 2017 and 2021 and return $8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

VF expects to deliver annual total shareholder return (TSR) in the 13 percent to 15 percent range as the company continues to target top quartile TSR performance.

These are ambitious goals, and if achieved they will support a growing stream of dividends and eventual share price appreciation.

Reality Check

Historical segment performance may provide insight into the realism of the company's ambitious goals. Here's the relevant information:

Fortunately, problems with growth and margin are concentrated in the smaller segments. Outdoor & Action Sports is the largest segment, still growing at a modest pace, and maintains respectable margins. However, both growth and margin decreased by about 1% this year, and margin is down 2% from 2014.

Jeanswear growth has gone negative, and the segment lost 1% of margin over the past two years. Imagewear improved both growth and margin during 2016.

For 2017, during the Q4 2016 earnings conference call, management guided as follows:

Outdoor & Action Sports - increase at a mid-single-digit rate

Jeanswear - about flat

Imagewear - increase at a low-single-digit rate

Sportswear - decline at a high-single-digit rate.

All estimates are at constant currency. 2017 guidance is consistent with historical results. The five year plan is aspirational, as it should be. With both inflation and real growth of GDP at 2%, a 4% revenue increase would be par for the course. VF is a quality company and should be able to do better. They have a plan, and the resources to implement it.

Valuation

Using DCF, 2016 FCF of $1,258, divide by 422 shares outstanding = $2.98 per share. Buybacks of 4.4% annually, inflation at 2% and real growth at 2% add up to 8.4% growth for five years. Thereafter, growth at 3% is less than inflation and real growth combined. 9% expected return is what shareholders typically look for when investing in large cap equities.

At recent prices in the $55 area, VFC is trading somewhat below intrinsic value as calculated here, and is attractively valued in light of the dividend, currently yielding 3%. Much of the value here is driven by the assumption that the company will be able to do buybacks at prices below intrinsic value.

Advertising and Brand Strength

The company is dependent on brand strength, and is relying on its strongest brands for future growth. Brand strength requires ongoing investment in the form of advertising expense. Checking history, VF has been relatively stable on this metric, although the last few years have been feathered down a bit:

The information is not shown as a line item in the financial statements. However, it is included in the text sections of the 10-K and is worth monitoring on an annual basis. If the expense continues to decline as a percentage of revenue I would become more cautious on this situation.

Dividends and Buybacks

VF Corporation has a history of regular dividend increases, and may be expected to continue increasing on an annual basis.

For the past year, dividends and buybacks together were $1,636 million, as against cash from operations of $1,478. Over the next five years, the company expects to generate $9 billion cumulative of cash, and disburse $8 billion in buybacks and dividends.

Past behavior and future plans indicate that management sees limited opportunities to invest for long-term growth, and regards returning funds to shareholders as the appropriate course of action. As such, the company is a cash cow.

Summary

I'm investing on the basis that shares are worth $64 and will eventually return to that level, and that dividends will continue to increase over time. I consider the stock suitable for buy, hold and monitor or dividend growth investors.

Management is aware of growth and margin problems, and has initiated corrective action. The situation should be monitored quarterly as earnings come out, to track progress against the plan.

Strategy and Tactics

Markets overall are at levels that are questioned by many prudent investors. As developed under valuation, VFC seems fairly priced. I'm investing along lines designed to achieve a lower entry point for this situation. My position, opened in February:

Long VFC 18AUG17 42.5 Calls

Short VFC 18AUG17 45.0 Calls

It's a vertical call spread, both legs in the money. If the stock is above $45 at expiration, I will earn a small profit at an IRR of 88.5%. If it trades below $45 at any time prior to expiration, I plan to roll the 42.5 calls down far enough to stay in the money, and eventually exercise the option and own the shares with a basis of $44.29 or lower. It works like selling a cash secured put, but is less hazardous to financial health.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.