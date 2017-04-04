Aquinox Pharmaceuticals: Patience Will Be Rewarded

Shareholders in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) have done well over the past year, with shares having risen over 70% during that time frame.

AQXP data by YCharts

Back in 2015 the stock was a trader favorite, having skyrocketed over 1500% in three days from $2 per share to almost $21. This was spurred in part by positive clinical data for treatment AQX-1125 indicated for bladder pain. Shares have yet to break back above key resistance at the $20 level, although I suspect it's quite possible that it occurs in the medium term.

Background

Management appears almost entirely focused on guiding lead drug candidate AQX-1125 through its phase three trial, dubbed "LEADERSHIP". A novel, first-in-class anti inflammatory therapy, AQX-1125 activates SHIP1, which plays a crucial role in regulating cell activation and migration to mucosal surfaces.

At the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH) data was presented showing the approach has utility in oncology, as SHIP1 activation appeared sufficient to suppress BCR-mediated signaling in chronic lymphocytic leukemia cells.

Figure 2: Nature's path to suppress inflammation (source: corporate presentation)

The lead indication being targeted is interstitial cystitis or bladder pain syndrome. The condition has a significant impact on patient quality of life, often resulting in undesirable pain and urinary symptoms.

Although a uniquely challenging condition, a phase 2 randomized, double-blind trial revealed that a once-daily 200mg oral dose of AQX-1125 reduced pain and urinary symptoms in female patients at 6 weeks.

Figure 3: Primary and secondary endpoints summary for LEADERSHIP 201 trial (source: corporate presentation)

The above data should be taken with a caveat, as the first measurement (average daily pain) did not achieve statistical significance.

Combined safety data revealed only slight variations in occurrence of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs), including those leading to discontinuation.

Figure 4: Overall safety summary (source: corporate presentation)

Keep in mind that AQX-1125 has been well tolerated in seven clinical trials to date in over 360 patients.

Top line data from the ongoing phase 3 trial should occur in late 2018, although that time frame is subject to change. Three hundred or more patients with moderate to severe IC/BPS are being recruited across the US and Europe, with the primary endpoint being reduction of maximum daily bladder pain at 12 weeks.

Opportunity

Management believes they are addressing a patient population of at least 5 million, with up to 12 million a possibility. They believe the can go it alone in the United States by focusing primarily on urologists and obstetrics/gynecologists. A partner for the rest of the world would be necessary, as the company can not count on the resources to tackle such markets.

IC/BPS is a condition for which there is no known cure and no new oral treatment has been approved by the FDA in the past 20 years. As a treatment that not only reduces symptoms but also potentially has disease-modifying effects, in addition to being a once daily well tolerated pill, I can't overemphasize the attractiveness of this opportunity. President and CEO David Main has indicated the above translates into a $1 billion opportunity in the United States alone.

Figure 5: A uniquely attractive, growing market (source: corporate presentation)

If the drug reaches the goal line of FDA approval, investors would do well to remember that other indications are soon to follow. These include prostatitis, glomerulonephritis, Crohn's Disease, and ulcerative colitis, among others. In the near term I expect management will announce one or more of the above will be pursued.

Financials

Sporting an almost $400 million market capitalization, the firm finished 2016 with $153.1 million in cash. Research and development expenses for the year totaled $28.4 million (up from $15.8 million in 2015), with the increase primarily attributable to the ongoing phase three trial.

Full year loss came in at $37 million- if we assume ongoing annual losses in the range of $40 to $50 million, current cash resources should provide a runway into 2019. However, I suspect a secondary or other form of financing or partnership could take place in early 2018.

Risks

Risks to the story include clinical setbacks, especially slower than expected trial initiations and recruiting. So far most signs are good, as the screen failure rate has been similar to the phase two trial, and 60 patients have been enrolled in six months whereas in the phase 2 trial it took over a year and half. However, management has already stated that rate of initiating sites has been much slower than planned, and top-line data is expected in 2018. If delays continue it could get pushed back again, and share price could suffer as a result of investor impatience.

Other risks include the possibility of disappointing data, as well as the need for financing in the medium term.

Conclusion

It appears I'm not the only one who sees potential here, as the Baker Brothers own a whopping 10 million share position and RA Capital owns over 2 million shares.

I categorize this one as a medium to long term opportunity and recommend readers who have done their due diligence to buy shares in the near term on weakness. Investors will have to have patience, as this one could take time to play out. More conservative investors could establish a pilot position in the near term, adding shares every few months on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.