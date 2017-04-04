Canopy Growth Is Good For Garbage

Canopy Growth's (OTCPK:TWMJF) major subsidiaries include Tweed Inc., Tweed Farms Inc., and Bedrocan Canada Inc., which are all licensed producers of medical cannabis in Canada. The principal activities of Tweed and Bedrocan are the production and sale of medical cannabis and the principal activity of Tweed Farms is the growing, possession and shipping of medical cannabis as regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ʺACMPRʺ).

The stock is extremely influenced by political decisions. Indeed, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is on his way to legalize recreational marijuana. On March 28th, he confirmed that he will introduce a bill within the next month. This news propelled the stock up 11%.

From a financial point of view, we can see that for the period going from March 31st 2016 to December 31st 2016, total assets grew 49%. On the other side, total liabilities increased of 33%. In my point of view, such statistics demonstrates that the company is able to grow without borrowing any money. In the long term, it can be really profitable for Canopy Growth to finance itself with its money. If we take the time to look at other numbers, we soon realize that the company can't manage to be profitable without financing.

However, I would not even think about buying this stock at his actual price because of three specific facts.

First of all, the diluted EPS of the company is -0.01. In other words, Canopy Growth is losing money. $0.01 is not critical for a business but I would personally never invest in a defective company. In my words, the only sector that can be pardoned to lose money is technologies. Since Canopy entered the stock market, the business never generated any profits. Detractors could tell me that revenues will explode when cannabis will officially be legalized. Personally, I think there will be too many players in the sector for Canopy Growth to benefit the majority of revenues. For the moment, the business is specialized in medical marijuana and there is a demand for this type of medication. It is possible to affirm without doubt that the company is unable to meet the demand and generate profits. I have difficulty to imagine how they could do it with legalized cannabis.

Secondly, Canopy Growth has a negative operating cash flow of $13.82M. If cash flow is negative, the company cannot cover operations solely from running the business. Negative operational cash flow could signify a growing company that is hiring personnel, or it could signify a collections problem or poor debt structure. In the case of Canopy Growth, cash flow is negative mainly because of unrealized gain on change in fair value of biological assets.

Finally, I calculated the earnings ratio with the price of the stock ($10.60) and the EPS ($0.01). It resulted in an E/R of 530. In my mind, this is way too high for a company that is not able to generate any profits.

The consumption of marijuana never stopped increasing in the last years. Since a few years, there are some states in America that started to legalize recreational cannabis. For example, Colorado has officially legalized marijuana in 2012-2013. Here is a graphic where it is possible to note the increase of sales and excise tax from marijuana sales in Colorado.

Such statistics are nevertheless to be considered. The sector of marijuana is in full development. It will be interesting to see if Canopy Growth will be able to take advantage of this infatuation. If the management team makes financial changes and the stock price falls, it might become interesting to consider this stock.

Even though the company is not profitable, I find interesting comparing their revenue with other competitors in the same sector.

It is fair to give credit to Canopy Growth who has, throughout the years, maintained an increasing revenue. It can be seen that the sector is constantly evolving. Canopy has to find a way to decrease its expenses and start making profits. They have to take advantage of the next political decisions that will legalize marijuana in 2018.

At this time, the stock is very speculative. There are many players on the court but just a little few who are conscious of the risk. When investors will see that Canopy Growth is unable to generate any profits even with legalized cannabis, they will all come off the court at the same time and the stock will nosedive.