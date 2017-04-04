China Meets Trump: The Dance For The Future Begins

The relationship also depends upon how Mr. Trump and America's tendency to focus on short-run outcomes meld with the focus of China's leaders on much longer-term results.

One crucial concern about the meeting is whether or not Mr. Trump and his team focus on the current reality of trade imbalances and currency management, not past talking points.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping meets US president Donald Trump this week and the world needs to closely watch how this relationship begins because much of the future depends on it.

The Economist magazine has an article on the upcoming meeting between the US president Donald Trump and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping with, I think, the very appropriate title "Tortoise v Hare."

"Hare-like, the Trump administration is dashing from one policy to the next, sometimes contradicting itself and willing to box any rival it sees." China, tortoise-like, is extending its head cautiously beyond its carapace, taking slow, painstaking steps."

But, this also seems to capture the general nature of the two countries.

In interpreting the Chinese/American relationship one needs to remember that the Chinese leaders tend to think in terms of decades while American leaders tend to think in terms of years… or, at least until the next election.

The Economist seems to be suggesting that the time horizons of the two parties in the meeting this week might have even grown further apart.

This is something to watch in interpreting the meeting and its language. However, I believe that there is also more to watch for in the face-to-face get together.

I have already written about the fact that China has modified its direction relative to the United States and the world due to the election of Mr. Trump. This has resulted in the more aggressive position Mr. Xi has taken with respect to world trade and to climate control.

The Economist article remarks on this movement:

"Soon after Mr. Xi's speech in Davos, Zhang Jun, a senior Foreign Ministry official, put his finger on China's changing place in the world. 'I would say it is not China rushing to the front,' he told a newspaper in Hong Kong, 'but rather the front-runners have stepped back, leafing the place to China.'"

There are two other factors that need to be considered in the positions of the two countries.

Mr. Trump and his team have criticized the Chinese on both the trade surpluses that they have run and the manipulation of the Chinese currency in foreign exchange markets, an action, they say has been aimed at achieving the large trade surpluses.

Let's start with the trade imbalances. The most important thing that can be said here is that the situation has shifted in world markets. Whereas before, trade imbalances were created when a country just exported more than they imported and devalued its currency to achieve a greater deficit.

"Today, however, conditions have changed dramatically. Capital flows dwarf trade flows and investment decisions by fund managers determine their direction and size."

This quote comes from Michael Pettis in BloomberView's "What's Really Driving the Trade Deficit With China."

Mr. Pettis continues:

"This has profound implications for trade. Large, persistent trade surpluses such as the one China runs with the US are no longer the consequence of explicitly mercantilist measures. Instead, they're driven by policies that distort domestic savings rates by subsidizing production at the expense of households."

Consequently,

"if Trump wants to address the US trade deficit with China, he must focus on the capital accounts, not the trade account. Instead of imposing tariffs, he should either implement policies that absorb foreign savings more productively into the US….Or, his administration should change the way savings imbalances are transmitted into the US…."

The bottom line, however, is that the world has changed and Mr. Trump and his administration needs to change their approach to dealing with the Chinese surplus.

Furthermore, the Chinese are now operating differently with respect to the value of their currency relative to the US dollar.

Very few analysts argue that the Chinese Yuan is undervalued now. In addition, the value of the Yuan relative to the US dollar has risen by about 6.5 percent over the twelve months.

China, since the summer of 2015 has set about to gain respect in world markets for its currency and for its commitment to world finance.

China, in the past two years has seen its currency adopted by the IMF as one of the bank's five reserve currencies. China has chaired a summit of the Group of 20. It has added many multilateral commitments during this time and has also set up two financial institutions, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Development Bank. Mr. Xi has defended global rules for trade and finance.

In many cases, China has backed up its talk, by walking the walk.

Let me just add, however, that there are many things about China that I would argue need changing. But, China is moving to work within the global system and this needs to be recognized and accepted. China moves incrementally, and has a great fear of letting go of many internal controls, especially after seeing what happened to Russia after the fall of the communist government.

The relationship between Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi may be the most important one for the world over the next few years. How it begins, therefore, is crucial.

Right now, my concern is with the Trump administration and whether or not it is working off the current reality of markets and actions and not off of some past mercantilist view of what China seems to be doing in order to achieve internal economic growth.

Also, I have concerns about Mr. Trump's vision of producing a more protectionist's world to make "America Great Again." This, to me, would be a step in the wrong direction.

This is, I believe, just what China is looking for.

Mr. Zhang, who was quoted above in the article from the Economist, added to his statement about the Chinese position in the world:

"If China is required to play a leadership role, it will assume its responsibilities."

I think that this is a statement that can be believed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.