Home Depot: Cash Machine

Even if we slash the dividend growth rate in half, our growth model shows a potential 50% return on shares by 2020.

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are up about 9% over the past twelve months, and I thought I'd check in on the name to see if it makes sense to buy at these (slightly) elevated levels. In my view, it very much does.

This is a very shareholder friendly stalwart that has a demonstrated history of being quite shareholder friendly. When I apply a reasonable dividend growth assumption to the stock, I find that the total returns between now and 2020 are too tempting to pass up here. I strongly recommend investors who have a long term orientation acquire shares at these levels.

Financial Snapshot

Going over the financial history of Home Depot, there's very much to like. Since 2011, revenue has increased at a CAGR of 4.8%, while net income has grown at a CAGR of 13.2%. Earnings per share have grown by ~18% because the company has reduced the share count at a CAGR of 4.4% since 2011, as a result of strong share buyback activity at the company.

The debt level here is troubling to me, but the fact that over 73% of the debt is due after 2022 gives me some comfort. There is very little chance of a credit squeeze with the company in the immediate future.

As important as all of the above is, in my view what is more important is the quality of management, specifically how shareholder friendly they are. In this measure, Home Depot's management is second to none in my view. Since 2011 they have bought back a net approximately $37.8 billion in stock and paid shareholders $16.1 billion in dividends. This is a management team that we can continue to trust will do well by shareholders.

Inferring Price By Modeling The Dividend

One of the ways I forecast future prices is to hold all variables but the dividend itself constant and to infer price from that. It's not perfect, but reading the future is obviously a highly challenging task.

At Home Depot, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 17.4% over the past seven years, which is quite a feat. When modeling the future, though, I prefer to err on the side of conservatism, so I'm going to assume that the dividend growth rate will be cut in half in my base case scenario and will also cut it by 75% in my worst case scenario.

When I hold all else constant and slash the dividend growth rate from 17% to 8.5% and 4.25% respectively, the returns are still remarkable over the next four years. Specifically, if the growth rate is halved, the total return, holding all else constant is still ~50% by 2020. If the dividend growth rate is absolutely eviscerated, the return is a still impressive 29% by 2020.

Given that the company has done quite well in rewarding shareholders with dividend increases and simultaneous share buybacks, this highly conservative forecast is the least that shareholders could expect in my view.

Technical Snapshot

Conclusion

The stock itself only trades at about a 12% discount to the market, and sports an EV/EBIT of 14.6 (implying an earnings yield of 7%), thus it's not cheap by any measure. That said, the stability of the cash flows, the dividend, and the high rate of share buyback is enough reason to buy the shares at these levels in my view.

