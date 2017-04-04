Allergan: Dermatology Opportunities To Watch

I think Rhofade and Sarecyclinecould have a combined peak sales opportunity of $500-1000M, which isn’t reflectedin the long term expectations for Allergan.

Sarecycline has the potential to provide a best in class treatment option for the patients affected by acne vulgaris.

The profile of Rhofade in Rosacea is attractive compared to the current market leader, Galderma's Mirvaso.

Medical Dermatology is a small growth franchise for Allergan, but the company will launch two new drugs in this space, Rhofade in Rosacea and Sarecycline in acne.

Medical Dermatology is a small growth franchise for Allergan (NYSE: AGN), estimated by the sell-side brokers to generate around $0.5B of sales in 2017 (3% of pharma sales).

I think the market has overlooked the opportunities that Allergan has to build its presence in this space, with two new products which will be launched in 2017/2018, Rhofade in Rosacea and Sarecycline in acne.

I will review these two therapeutic indications and I will show why these 2 assets are interesting innovations for the dermatology space.

Allergan’s Medical Dermatology Portfolio

In 2016 Allergan generated around $0.4B of sales in the Dermatology Division. The biggest franchises are:

Aczone, which is a topical medication gel approved for acne, available at 2 dosages (5% and 7.5%).

Tazorac, which is a topical cream approved for the treatment of mild to moderately severe facial acne.

Botox Hyperhidrosis, which is a disease that causes excessive sweating of the underarms. This is a niche indication for Botox, accounting for around $70M of sales annually, but growing nicely at 10% year over year.

Thus, it’s clear from this analysis that Rhofade and Sarecycline could be two interesting additions to Allergan’s portfolio in dermatology, offering two key opportunities to the company:

Cross-selling opportunities, because these new products will allow AGN's sales reps to offer various products across different indications (e.g. rosacea and acne) in the medical dermatology community.

Bundle pricing opportunities to compete aggressively with generics, offering for example discounts on the whole portfolio instead of competing aggressively on each single product.

What is Rosacea?

According to the National Rosacea Society:

“Rosacea is a chronic and potentially life-disruptive disorder primarily of the facial skin, often characterized by flare-ups and remissions. Many have observed that it typically begins any time after age 30 as a redness on the cheeks, nose, chin or forehead that may come and go. In some cases, Rosacea may also occur on the neck, chest, scalp or ears. Over time, the redness tends to become ruddier and more persistent, and visible blood vessels may appear. Left untreated, bumps and pimples often develop, and in severe cases the nose may grow swollen and bumpy from excess tissue”.

Treatment options for Rosacea

While there isn't a cure, Rosacea treatments may offer relief, but they must be tailored according to the specific symptoms of the patients:

Facial Redness could be treated with antibiotics ( e.g. doxycycline) or medical skin creams (e.g. brimonidine or Rhofade).

Laser therapy could be useful for patients which aren't satisfied by the skin creams therapies.

Irritated eyes can be treated with artificial tears or medicine like cyclosporine.

Rhofade vs. Mirvaso

On 19th January 2017, Allergan has announced that the FDA has approved Rhofade for the treatment of Rosacea, after the positive clinical results reported by the drug in two Phase III trials, called REVEAL 1 and REVEAL 2.

According to AGN’s press release:

“In two clinical trials, a once-daily application of RHOFADE was proven to reduce persistent facial erythema associated with Rosacea through 12 hours. In both pivotal trials, the primary efficacy endpoint was met. The proportion of patients achieving composite success were as follows: at hours 3, 6, 9 and 12 results in study 1 were RHOFADE™ (N=222) 12%, 16%, 18%, 15% versus Vehicle (N=218) 6%, 8%, 6%, 6% and in study 2 were RHOFADE™ (N=224) 14%, 13%, 16% and 12% versus Vehicle (N=221) 7%, 5%, 9% and 6%. RHOFADE™ was proven more effective than vehicle in reducing persistent facial erythema associated with Rosacea in adults.”

The side effects profile of the drug looks attractive, with dermatitis, pruritus and application site erythema as main adverse reactions.

The profile of Rhofade looks particularly tempting compared to the current market leader, Galderma's Mirvaso. The efficacy of this drug is not too different from Rhofade, but the safety profile is much less convenient and it has resulted in a poor sales performance for this drug (e.g. below $100M of sales despite being approved in 2013). More in details, according to Mirvaso’s web site:

“In the pivotal trials, MIRVASO reduced the erythema of Rosacea for up to 12 hours (22% vs. 9%; P<.001) and began working in as little as 30 minutes on day 1 versus vehicle (28% vs. 6%; P<.001)”. The most common adverse events (≥4% of study participants) for the entire study were flushing (10%), erythema (8%), Rosacea (5%), nasopharyngitis (5%), skin burning sensation (4%), increased intraocular pressure (4%), and headache (4%).”

What is Acne Vulgaris?

According to the Medscape:

“Acne Vulgaris is a common chronic skin disease involving blockage and/or inflammation of pilosebaceous units (hair follicles and their accompanying sebaceous gland). Acne can present as noninflammatory lesions, inflammatory lesions, or a mixture of both, affecting mostly the face but also the back and chest. Systemic symptoms are most often absent in acne vulgaris. Severe acne with associated systemic signs and symptoms, such as fever, is referred to as acne fulminans. Additionally, acne vulgaris may have a psychological impact on any patient, regardless of the severity or the grade of the disease.”

Treatment options for Acne

If OTC drugs haven't been effective for the treatment of acne, a doctor can prescribe stronger medications or other therapies, according to the type and severity of the acne. There are different treatment options for patients affected by this disease:

Topical treatments (e.g. Topical Retinoids, Antibiotics or Dapsone), which usually are creams that need to be applied on a clean skin about 15 minutes after washing. Oral medications (e.g. Antibiotics or anti-androgen agent), as tetracyclines, such as minocycline and doxycycline. These drugs are useful in treating moderate to severe acne. Light therapies or Steroid injections, to be used often in combination with other medications.

Why Sarecycline can be different from existing therapies?

On 27th March 2017, Allergan, in partnership with Paratek, has announced that Sarecycline has met its primary efficacy endpoints in two Phase III trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acne.

Allergan is likely to be able to launch the product in USA in 2018, if the FDA will approve the drug over the coming months.

According to AGN’s press release:

“Both SC1401 & SC1402 were designed to be replicative phase 3 randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 1.5 mg/kg per day of Sarecycline compared to placebo in the treatment of moderate to severe acne. Sarecycline was statistically significantly (p < 0.004) superior to placebo with respect to primary efficacy endpoints. The most common adverse events (>2%) reported in the Sarecycline group were nausea (3.2%), nasopharyngitis (2.8%), and headache (2.8%). The rate of discontinuation due to adverse events among Sarecycline-treated patients in the two studies combined was 1.4%.”

It’s too early to draw any conclusion about the competitive profile of Sarecycline because Allergan and Paratek have still to publish the full spectrum of clinical data from the Phase III trials, but from the previous clinical trials data it's plausible to say that Sarecycline has the potential to provide a best in class treatment option for patients suffering from acne, with potential fewer side effects, less concerns about antibiotic resistance and better efficacy than the currently available tetracycline-derived antibiotic agents, such as doxycycline.

Key risks

There are two key risks on my thesis on Allergan:

Aczone 5% dosage hasn’t any unexpired patent protection, while Aczone 7.5% dosage will be patent protected until 2033 . Taro has recently completed a clinical trial for a potential generic of Aczone 5%, thus it’s not unreasonable to assume that in 2017 or 2018 this drug will face generic competition. Even if Allergan will have switched the majority of its Aczone franchise to the 7.5% dosage by year end, it’s possible that the generic launch will put pressure on the pricing for the whole class.

Sarecycline will have to compete for the treatment of acne against other tetracycline-derived antibiotic agents, as doxycycline, which are old, cheap and generic drugs sold in the market since many years. Thus, Sarecycline should show a compelling safety profile to justify a pricing premium against these old agents, otherwise the opportunity for Allergan will be much smaller than expected.

Conclusion

In summary, with 16 million of Americans suffering from Rosacea according to National Rosacea Society and up to 50 million suffering from acne, it’s not too ambitious assuming that Rhofade and Sarecycline could have a combined peak sales opportunity of $500-1000M, which isn't currently reflected in the long term expectations for Allergan.

