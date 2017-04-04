Transocean Bags Contract With Statoil

Statoil (NYSE:STO) has just announced that it decided to use Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) semi-sub Transocean Spitsbergen on three exploration wells in the UK. This program will be followed by a six-well production drilling campaign in Norway.

This is major news for the industry as we finally see a major oil company commit to exploration drilling. Exploration drilling is the main driver for UDW market for a simple reason - not every well ends up being an economical discovery, so exploration drilling typically provides more jobs than production drilling.

Statoil stated that the contract value for 3 exploration wells was around $18 million. The contract value for 6 development wells is around $95 million, so Transocean adds $113 million to the backlog. Previously, Transocean Spitsbergen was on a short-term contract with Repsol in the Norwegian North Sea.

This is a good development for Transocean, which will keep its flagship harsh-environment rig busy during the worst downturn in the history of the industry. Previously, Statoil announced its plans to drill 30 exploration wells, including 3 wells in the UK sector of the North Sea (which went to Transocean as we now know). Hopefully, there will be more jobs to come as the industry badly needs employment even at present ugly dayrates.

Turning to dayrates, Statoil did not specify the exact duration of drilling programs, so it is not possible to calculate the exact dayrate. However, taking into account that Transocean Spitsbergen is a harsh environment rig and all mobilization, demobilization and modification costs are already included in the backlog, Statoil bagged a great deal.

With its pre-announced drilling program, Statoil is the main source of demand for harsh-environment rigs as most other players continue to put every any spare dollar into shale. In this light, Statoil obviously has great pricing power. Drillers have no choice but to agree to Statoil terms as this will allow them to keep their rigs in the active fleet rather than stacking them for years.

Transocean shares have been consolidating in a tight range for some time now. I don't think that the news on the contract is sufficient enough to provide additional upside for the company's shares. After all, the company of Transocean's size should bag a contract from time to time even in the current market environment. In my view, Transocean shares may get stuck in the $12 - $13 range before the release of the first quarter earnings report if no additional catalyst (like a rally in oil prices) shows up.

Fundamentally, Transocean's harsh-environment segment remains in decent shape, with only Polar Pioneer and Transocean Barents without work. Other rigs are on contracts, although the contract of the semi-sub Paul B. Loyd ends in July 2017. The main catalyst now except oil pricing is the closure of the deal with Borr Drilling - Transocean has been surprisingly silent on this matter, so I guess we'll just have to wait until the first quarter earnings call to know more details and hear the reasoning of the deal.

Can Transocean's new contract with Statoil be classified as a "green shoot" for the industry? Yes. At some point, majors will turn to offshore drilling as they have to replenish their reserves and they will try to lock current depressed dayrates.

Dayrates are too low now, so it's really premature to talk about any kind of a recovery for the industry. Hopefully, we will see more news on new contracts as the year progresses. Until then, I expect that shares of offshore drillers, including Transocean, will remain volatile and present trading opportunities, but will fail to develop a strong upside trend as fundamentals are just not there yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.