Mexico: Central Bank's Forex Profits Beneficial For Sovereign Debt

This will help go toward debt repayment and fund current financing needs, while also providing some level of “rainy day” cover.

By law, 60% of this windfall will be transferred to the central government.

Argument: Mexico's (NYSEARCA:EWW) government will receive extraordinary (i.e., non-recurring) funds related to the central bank's foreign-currency reserves appreciation in light of the falling peso (Pending:MXNS). This is positive for Mexico's sovereign debt.

Overview

Debtholders in Mexico's sovereign bonds received favorable news last week from its central bank, Banxico, after announcing extraordinary profits of MXN535.3 billion (USD$28.64 billion). Mexico's central bank makes money on its foreign reserves when its currency depreciates, resulting in excess funds from its operations.

These profits will be split 60/40 between the Mexican central government (MXN321.7 billion) and Banxico (MXN213.6 billion), respectively. The $17.2 billion windfall for the central government is 1.5% of GDP or around 43% of its annual budget deficit.

The government's Ministry of Finance stated that the majority of the profits would be used to repay debt and finance a portion of its upcoming budgetary needs. This is positive for the sovereign given enhanced uncertainty in the economy, with its export-driven focus.

US President Donald Trump has sought to renegotiate NAFTA, the master trade agreement between the US and Mexico, calling the deal a "disaster" and overly favorable to Mexico's economic interests. However, sweeping changes to NAFTA will be difficult to pull off and my belief is that the market has too heavily priced in the prospect of sweeping changes to the agreement and any consequent effects on the Mexican economy.

The profits obtained by the government are non-recurring in nature, as the central bank can never rely on profits on foreign currency reserve year to year, though it's well received given projections of lower economic growth in the country.

The World Bank ("WB") and European Commission ("EC") both predict 1.7%-1.8% growth in 2017, while the IMF and UN provide slightly more bullish assumptions at 2.3%-2.4%.

(Source: WB, EC, IMF, UN)

The WB, IMF, and UN all predict 2.5% growth or higher for 2018, with all projecting a forward-looking uptrend.

So far, Mexico's economy has proven resilient to various adverse factors, including slowing world trade growth, monetary tightening from the US Federal Reserve, and an ongoing below-trend spell in oil prices (a key export).

Sub-2.5% real growth over the next 12-24 months is expected to be a function of lower consumer confidence and investment spending is likely to be hampered through reduced business sentiment, largely due to a lack of clarity regarding US trade policies. At the same time, the consequent post-election ravaging of the peso could increase global demand for Mexico's imports to help offset some of the impact.

The stark drop in the peso led Banxico to tighten its monetary policy to help discourage capital outflows that could exacerbate the problem and control the inflationary pressures that come along with a depreciated currency. Inflation has recently ticked up to highs not seen since 2009.

(Source: Banxico.org)

Overall, the central bank has hiked rates 175 bps since the November US elections.

The 2017 budget will also include expenditure cuts, which will help in the goal of returning the budget back to a surplus, something not achieved since before the financial crisis. Capital spending will be reduced from the increasing privatization of national oil company PEMEX, which will have greater liberty to pursue exploration and production private partnerships free from government oversight. Increasing privatization of infrastructure projects is a developing trend in the Mexican economy as well.

The country's 2017 budget was approved in November 2016 under expectations that real growth would be at 2%-3%. Banxico is predicting 1.8% growth at the median, with a generic 100-bp range generated around that running from 1.3%-2.3%. This would place it roughly in line with the World Bank and European Commission forecasts.

The $17.2 in funds will help provide budgetary support given ongoing risks of lower tax collection from 2017's muted growth forecasts. Where the extraordinary revenue funds can be allocated is already written into existing fiscal sustainability laws. Seventy percent will be put toward debt repayment and 2017 financing needs while the remaining 30% will afforded to a special "rainy day" fund for use in future years when government revenues fall short of expectations.

Banxico will apply its 40% split in an approximate 97/3 split between an asset revaluation reserve and capital asset reserve ($11.1 billion and $0.36 billion, respectively), also effectively rainy-day accounts.

Given the $17.2 billion in central government funds aren't sufficient to cover a ~$35 billion deficit, debt will still need to be issued to plug the gap. This act of further debt issuance is generally a negative for the sovereign in itself. But the level of public financing required is not to the level the market expected, which is overall a net positive to sovereign prices.

Conclusion

Mexico's 15-year bonds traded at around the 6.0%-6.7% yield mark in the two years preceding the November US elections. After the election, these jumped all the way to 7.8% in anticipation of hardline US trade policy stance. Luckily for my case (so far), this is where I got in, as covered in this article, as the 15-years have now settled down closer to the 7.3% yield mark.

Mexico's fiscal consolidation strategy remains intact with increasing privatization of public projects and progress in turning PEMEX into an efficient, profitable enterprise. Central government debt as percentage of GDP remains at around only 40%. The extraordinary funds provide a rainy-day surplus equal to nearly half of Mexico's annual budget deficit, which provides a source of future reserves. I expect to hold these bonds down to a yield of roughly 7%, should prices increase to such an extent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long 15-YEAR MEXICAN GOVERNMENT BONDS (ISIN: MX0MGO0000P2); USD/MXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.