Good Value At The Movies

I really like the movies. Indeed, I am part of that 11 percent of the U.S. population that the MPAA calls "frequent moviegoers," or those cinephiles who go to the theater at least once a month. Incidentally you can also find me over at Movie-Blogger.com writing about film and television (pardon the blatant plug). Given these credentials, I am a bit ashamed to admit that I never really thought much about the theater as an investment. But the more I think about it, the more I am convinced that it is an attractive business.

Let's start with an overview of the relevant facts. Despite lots of talk about declining movie ticket sales, theater attendance actually decreased slightly over the past ten years. Overall it is a pretty steady industry, with some fluctuation driven mainly by the quality of movies released in a given year. Even though competition from other entertainment venues has gradually eroded film's dominance, the theater is not going away any time soon. The movies are relatively inexpensive compared to other forms of entertainment found outside of the home, so even the Recession years did not witness a drastic decline in attendance.

About two-thirds of the population goes to the movies at least once in any given year, but that 11 percent of the population classified as frequent moviegoers accounts for 50 percent of ticket sales. This follows a general principle of goods that can be consumed again and again-the majority of the profits will come from a minority of frequent users. But several years ago the theater chains began noticing that the number of frequent moviegoers was beginning to drop off. Obviously this was an alarming trend.

Now theaters have started doing something that should have been done long ago, which is making screenings at select theaters much more enjoyable for people who see a lot of movies. Going to the theater used to be a pretty lousy experience. Seats were jammed together like sardines, plus you needed to arrive at least a half hour early to secure prime spots. All of that inconvenience made renting a movie at home much more appealing. The Showcase Cinemas near my house is totally unrecognizable after its retrofit a few years ago. Gone are the cramped seats, replaced with La-Z-Boy-type recliners. Every seat in the house is great, since there are up to 70 percent fewer seats and first row is set far back enough from the screen to allow for comfortable viewing. The food is better and now they serve beer and cocktails. Many other theaters even feature full-service meals at your seat, although I have yet to try that.

The days of waiting in line at the box office and having to arrive thirty minutes before a screening to obtain good seats are also coming to a close. Now all major theaters have an online ordering system, and many of them are offering reserved seating. Besides the added convenience, the move into the twenty-first century also benefits concessions because moviegoers have more time to browse drink and snack options.

The less is more approach to seating, coupled with a reservation system, was long considered rather risky. One drawback is decreased revenue from pre-show advertisements and arcade games located in the lobby. AMC (NYSE:AMC) led the initial charge on retrofitting its theaters. Although no specific numbers are available, the company claims that renovating theaters in struggling markets results in an 80 percent rise in attendance. Moreover, theaters can now charge more for a better experience. Sure, some consumers will stop attending because of increased prices, but remember that half of all ticket revenue comes from the top 11 percent. A few extra dollars per ticket won't make a difference to cinephiles. According to analyst Donald Marchiony, the net increase at renovated theaters is as high as 40 percent. To be sure, old-style seating will remain at the core of the business for a long time to come, but offering a tiered experience is turning out to be a smart move.

While better seating options has been key to filling seats, the real trick is to get them to buy refreshments. Many readers probably know that concessions produce much fatter profits for theaters than tickets, with up to 85 percent gross margins. Before my local cinema started offering alcohol, I usually did not indulge in these add-ons. But getting roped into watching the dreaded chick flick is much more enjoyable with a beer in hand, even if does cost six bucks. According to the Forbes interview with Marchiony, "concession spend per patron growth at re-seated theaters has been double that of its legacy peers."

As theater chains admit in their annual reports, there really is not any opportunity for brand differentiation. Most consumers choose a theater based on showtime availability, theater location, and (to some extent) theater quality. The main publicly traded theater stocks in the U.S. are AMC, Regal (NYSE:RGC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), and Cineplex (CGX.TO). Together these three chains account for about half of the 40,000 screens in America, and all of them are currently engaged in the retrofit trend started by AMC. This makes the economics of an individual theater attractive. Much like car dealerships, they tend to become community monopolies. Therefore it is not surprising that the industry has seen a lot of consolidation in recent years, with many smaller companies folded into the bigger players.

Based on past results, Cinemark is clearly the best of the four. Earnings nearly tripled over the last decade, cash flow is strong, and return on equity has increased to an impressive 21.5 percent. Much of this success can be attributed to location and good management. About a quarter of Cinemark's U.S. theaters are in its Texas stronghold, a fast-growing but low-cost market. Cinemark is also a major player in the Latin American market, which now accounts for 20 percent of its screens. Almost half of those theaters are in Brazil, where CNK boasts a 30 percent share in a market that keeps setting new attendance and box office records.

Attendance at Cinemark's U.S. theaters grew about 3 percent annually over the past six years, and over the same time period the number of screens increased by 16 percent. Thus attendance per screen stayed mostly constant, so CNK is not in danger of overbuilding as many theater chains did in the 1990s. Attendance in the Latin American market fluctuated slightly but has remained mostly flat since 2012. However, attendance per screen is trending upward.

On the sales front, ticket revenue is up 13 percent since 2012. But concessions revenue is up a whopping 28 percent, which is what really drives Cinemark's profits. Moreover, 80 percent of its theaters still have not undergone any reseating. Management has been clear about its desire to approach retrofitting cautiously, but the company continues to plow money into maintenance capital expenditure. The company retrofitted 600 screens in 2016 and is targeting a similar number for 2017.

So after reading all of the above, should investors buy? Assuming relatively modest 1 percent annual growth in admissions revenue plus 6 percent annual growth in concessions revenue, earnings could more than double within ten years. The rate of return on that investment looks fairly attractive, and it would look even better if overall annual sales growth occurs at Cinemark's decade average of 6 percent. Although I have not pulled the trigger yet, I would definitely choose CNK if you want a piece of the movie business.

