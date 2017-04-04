Is Ship Finance International The Right Shipping Company For You To Own?

It’s dividend payouts are one of the best in the industry and investors should take a closer look at it.

New logistic routes for oil transportation will improve the utility of its tankers and create value for its shareholders in the long run.

Ship Finance International Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) is one of the biggest shipping companies in the world with one of the greatest dividend payouts in the industry.

In February, the company announced its earnings for the fourth quarter. From the earnings report, we could find out that the company made a considerable progress in executing its strategy and improving its fleet in order to improve its positions in the industry. While its revenue of $97.85M was lower Y/Y, it beat analyst expectation, successfully placed $225M convertible notes and made a net income of $28.5M. Also, if we look at the dry bulk market, we will see that earnings of the capsize ships are recovering and we could see a bullish market trend in the upcoming quarters.

Source: Investor Presentation

In addition, in 2016, Ship Finance International managed to successfully close a number of shipping deals that are going to create more value for the company in the upcoming years. In May, Ship Finance struck a deal to rent three 9,300-9,500 TEU containers from the Danish Maersk Line. It also lent two 19,200 TEU containers to the Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company for the period of 15 years and two tankers to the US based Phillips 66 for the period of 7 to 12 years. All those deals helped Ship Finance International to expand its connections in the industry and form strategic partnership that are going to benefit all parties in the long-term.

Another positive factor of Ship Finance International is its strategy to constantly update its ships. For example, in November, the company sold its VLCC Front Century crude carrier, which was built in 1988 and will spend the cash from the sale on improving its business operations and establish a stronger presence in the industry.

I should also note that the majority of the company's ships are already contracted for the upcoming years. Looking at the earnings report, we could see that the overall contracted revenue is going to be around $3.9 billion in the next decade, which shows us that Ship Finance International is going to have a stable cash flow coming in that might attract some big institutional investors.

Source: Company's report

Since the majority of the company's ships are oil tankers, we should see the rising demand for crude transportation from different oil traders through different, non-traditional routes, which will benefit Ship Finance International. For example, in the last couple of months, oil tankers from USA have gone to countries like Israel, France and the island of Curaçao, which weren't a part of traditional destinations for many petroleum producers.

Also, the growing list of new routes will have a positive effect on the oil industry and will help different companies to diversify their sources of crude supply. This will result in a higher demand for oil tankers and the continuous growth for Ship Finance International stock.

Source: Bloomberg

According to Ship Finance International reports, it expects the higher demand for its ships in the near to long-term and in order to improve its stance in the industry, it bought two new modern tankers Suezmax that are already rented by different petroleum producers for 2017.

I also should note that Ship Finance International and other competitors from the industry are dependent on the growth of the worldwide economy and the recent summit of G20 gives hope that the growth is about to continue and the shipping industry will have enough resources to fulfill its needs. The Hangzhou Consensus that was adopted last December is a roadmap amongst the major countries, which control ~90% of the worldwide GDP, to start to implement different structural reforms that will help to drive growth of the worldwide economy and create more demand for the natural resources like oil and gas.

Besides that, Ship Finance International has a great dividend policy that attracts a lot of investors. The company sends more than 90% of its profits to pay up its shareholders. The average payout in the last 12 months was 5.9% and its 3 year average is around 5.8%, which is better in comparison with its competitors.

Source: Capitalcube

If we look at the financial metrics, we will see that Ship Finance International also has one of the best returns in the industry. Its ROE is 14.73% and its ROA is 5.82%, which shows us that the company's management knows how to use its resources in order to drive growth and reward its shareholders at the same time.

Conclusion

Based on the facts that I described above, I believe that Ship Finance International is one of the best shipping companies on the market right now and issue a BUY recommendation on it. The growth of the worldwide economy, the improvement of the company's fleet and strong financials with an attractive dividend policy will help Ship Finance International to bring more small and institutional investors on board and continue to successfully execute its strategy in the upcoming years. My first target for the company is $16 per share, which is a resistance level that I believe will be broken and after that the stock might go to another important level at $20 per share.