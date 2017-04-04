Apple's Shrinking Share Of The Smartphone Market

The takeaway, how to capitalize, and what an attractive stock price for Apple may be.

Declining 2016-2017 year-over-year iPhone sales have been extremely negative to Apple's bottom line, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the stock price.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen its smartphone market share decrease by 22% over the last 5 years, as it has dropped from 18.7% to 14.6%. Conversely, some android-based companies such as Huawei have seen sharp increases in market share of over 100% in the same time frame. Consistent decreases in market share have been the main driver behind Apple having to drop iPhone prices in 2016 to its lowest price point in 7 years, and have subsequently caused significant damage to the company's bottom line

Overwhelming Percentage Of Revenues Come From iPhone Sales

Since the introduction of the iPhone almost 10 years ago, Apple has essentially become a smartphone manufacturer with other less prominent revenue streams. Apple's secondary units, such as Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and services accounted for just 36% of total sales in 2016. Apple sold approximately 211,880,000 iPhones at an average price of $651 per phone, which equated to roughly $138 billion in revenues and accounted for around 64% of total sales in 2016 ($215.64 billion).

Declining YOY iPhone Sales & The Impact On Apple's Bottom Line

2016 was not a great year for iPhone sales; in fact, the company reported 3 consecutive YOY quarterly declines in revenues. Total iPhone sales were down from 231.22 million in 2015 to 211.88 million units in 2016, a decline of almost 10%; not an insignificant amount by all measures. This problem was further compounded by a sharp drop in the average selling price, which tumbled from $717 in 2015 to $651 in 2016, the iPhone's lowest average selling price in 7 years.

In addition, Mac sales declined in each of the 4 YOY quarters 2015-2016, and iPad sales have been in free fall, with continuous YOY quarterly declines since 2013. Thus, Apple's 2016 YOY overall revenues shrank by about 8%, gross profit fell by 10% and net income plunged by almost 15%.

However, you couldn't tell this from the share price, as Apple's stock is currently trading 10% higher than it did in 2015; a time when things were looking much better for the company. Furthermore, several of the time-tested technical indicators are signaling red flags in this underlying Apple chart. Most notably, the RSI has been near or above 70 for around 3 months, indicating vastly overbought conditions; in addition, it was as high as 90 for several weeks.

The CCI and full stochastic are also illustrating an overbought scenario without a meaningful pullback occurring in over 4 months. Finally, the stock's price divergence from its 200-day moving average is also alarming as Apple's stock is now higher than its 200 DMA by approximately 25%.



2017 Q1 Earnings & Samsung's Exploding Battery Problem

Q1 2017 was a good quarter for iPhone sales as they rebounded to 78.29 million from 74.78 in Q1 2016, a 4.5% increase. However, it is important to point out that 2016 Q1 sales were also higher than Q1 2015, before sales in the remaining 3 quarters cratered.

Also, Apple's most recent earnings report is heavily influenced by the holiday season and undoubtedly got a short-term boost from the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy Note 7 battery debacle. Is it a coincidence that the iPhone 7 Plus did "particularly well" during the same time Samsung, Apple's main adversary in the smartphone market recalled millions of units that were in direct competition with the iPhone 7 Plus?

Samsung has identified the problem that led to the issue it had with its Galaxy Note 7, and sales of this product line should bounce back in the remaining part of this year, which will not be to Apple's advantage. Thus, the improved sales in Q1 for Apple are in large part due to Samsung's temporary misfortune and this trend is not very likely to continue.

Apple's Share Of The Smartphone Pie Is Shrinking

In 2012, Apple had an impressive 18.7% share of the smartphone market. Conversely, in 2016, Apple had a much less impressive 14.6% portion; its lowest since the company got into the smartphone business. Whereas, Chinese manufacturer Huawei, which had a market share of just 4% in 2012, had a market piece equivalent to 9.5% of the smartphone market in 2016.

The Huawei P9 stacks up extremely well against the iPhone 7, and even out-matches it in many regards. For instance, the Huawei offers considerably higher pixel resolution, has a 7% higher screen to body ratio, has a 1/2 an inch larger display, has a dual camera, a higher megapixel front facing camera, and comes in at a cost 30% cheaper than its Apple counterpart.

In addition, cheaper android phones that offer just about everything the iPhone does, sometimes more, and at a fraction of the price are gaining market share rapidly. If Apple is going to sustain the smartphone market share it has left, the company will likely be forced to lower prices further, which would add pressure on Apple's margins and in turn suppress income even more.

Absence of Steve Jobs

Apple has achieved amazing accomplishments, most notably since the early 2000s and under the guidance of revolutionary, visionary founder Steve Jobs, who sadly is not with us anymore. Tim Cook is a great manager, but unfortunately, he is not the same leader that Steve Jobs was, no one is, and possibly no one will ever be. Some of Apple's recent product launches have been less than stellar; the Apple TV and Watch come to mind. iPad sales are in steep decline, and Mac sales are weakening. Also, the new iPhone 7 is not much different from the previous generation, although it is missing the convenient headphone connector.

The Takeaway

If Apple wants to remain the most valuable publicly traded company, it needs to innovate in terms of new and existing products. However, it is not; the iPhone has become stagnant with only minor improvements in recent years, nothing revolutionary. Mac improvements have also been subdued, with some decisions such as the one to remove USB ports possibly hurting sales.

iPad sales are crashing as this product appears unnecessary to most consumers who own a laptop and a smartphone, an in between product seems redundant. It appears that newer products such as the Apple watch might suffer the same fate, as despite the initial hype, the "smart watch" largely seems unnecessary and tacky to many consumers.

Therefore, with continuous market share decline, the absence of new revolutionary products, and absent superior technology, Apple will be forced to bring down the price of its iPhones even further to attempt to keep the market share it has left in the smartphone segment. This will undoubtedly put more pressure on its margins and will bring down Apple's already declining net income even further.

Apple's $144 share price, a valuation of 3.5 times declining revenues, and 17.26 times declining earnings does not seem rational, especially when the company has seen its market share deteriorate by 22% over the last 5 years. It is clear that Apple may have seen its brightest days, innovation-wise and as a smartphone/tablet market leader.

Apple is no longer the growth engine of innovation it once was, it has become a value company with lots of hungry competitors seeking to eat away at its market share, and they are feasting away as Apple appears to be entering a period of decline.

Therefore, this analysis indicates that a company in such a position deserves a P/E multiple of around 12, more indicative of a mature company with declining market share and sales of its core products. This more appropriate valuation would bring down Apple's stock to a more reasonable and attractive level of $100 per share. Thus, the thesis supported by this analysis reinforces the idea to short AAPL from current levels as the stock could easily fall 10%-25% precipitously, once the market realizes the true nature of the situation surrounding this name.

