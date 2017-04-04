Compass Minerals: This Undervalued 'Government Staple' Play Is Ripe For Entry

It is appealing to DGI investors for its 9% growing, 4.24% yielding dividends, fitting for those in search of high-quality diversification by low-beta stocks, and excellent for contrarian buyers.

This moated business is an undervalued "government staple" play, offers large upside, little downside and 18% margin of safety based on our in-depth analysis and valuation.

Worrisome is the apparent erosion of pricing power caused by intensified competition. But it survived well so far and is in a position to reap benefits from industry reversal.

Compass Minerals had gone through a five-year slump, which we find unexplainable by commodity industry recession alone.

Highway deicing. Source: National Geographic.

1. Introduction

Consumer staple goods are essential products, such as household items, food, beverages and tobacco, which people cannot forgo regardless of their financial situations. Companies selling consumer staples, such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB), McCormick (NYSE: MCK) and Altria (NYSE: MO), are hence non-cyclical, whose stocks are a good option for investors seeking steady growth, dividends and low volatility. Everybody of course knows about that, which is why these stocks almost always change hands at very high earnings multiples.

Rarely does it occur that a staple supplier is pigeonholed into another currently unfavored sector hence gets undeservedly sold off. However, when that indeed happens, chance is good that an investment opportunity may have been arisen. This was how we first became interested in Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), the largest rock salt mining company in the U.S., Canada and U.K. Our prima facie proposition was as follows:

Firstly, its main product, highway deicing salt, is supplied as a staple to state and county highway agencies and municipality departments of transportation, rather than households, so its staple vending nature is much disguised. Nonetheless, these government agencies are legally responsible for providing "bare-pavement", under which motorists expect snow- and ice-free roads shortly after winter storms. Public road keepers have to buy highway deicer regardless of their economic conditions. So rock salt, the most effective means of highway deicing in terms of time and budget [see TRB], is as much an essential procurement item for many northern DOTs as a staple like toothpaste or Kleenex to households.

Secondly, rock salt, or sodium chloride, is conventionally considered a kind of extracted mineral commodity, therefore it is no surprise that Compass has been pigeonholed into the mining sector [Table 1]. But the demand for rock salt is controlled by winter weather conditions rather than global macroeconomic state as in the case of the mining industry. Mining, distribution and consumption of rock salt take place in a sphere completely separated from global markets of other commodities, e.g., iron ore or copper. Yet the stock of Compass had been sold off over the last five years, along with stocks of miners of other ores, thanks to its bad luck by association [Fig. 1].

Table 1. Percentage weight of CMP in basic materials ETFs. Source: Author's compilation based on data from etfchannel.com.

Fig. 1. CMP in left scale as compared with SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in right scale. Source: modified after barchart.com.

Maybe we have encountered a mother lode of investment opportunity in Compass. Or maybe not. Let us conduct an in-depth survey of this intriguing business.

2. The company and its business

2.1. Compass Minerals: the company

Previously part of Mosaic (NYSE: MOS), formerly IMC Global, Inc., Compass Minerals became a standalone entity on November 28, 2001, through a leveraged recapitalization. Following the reorganization, Apollo Management V, L.P., co-investors and management owned approximately 81% of the fully diluted outstanding common stock while Mosaic retained 19%. On December 17, 2003, Compass completed its IPO of 16,675,000 shares of common stock at $13 per share, with all proceeds going to stockholders, primarily Apollo and Mosaic, following which Apollo and co-investors, management and Mosaic owned approximately 35%, 11% and 2% of the fully diluted shares outstanding, respectively. In a secondary offering in July 2004, some 8,327,244 shares of common stock were sold by Apollo and Mosaic, after which Apollo and co-investors, management and Mosaic owned 12%, 11% and 1% of the fully diluted shares outstanding, respectively. In yet another secondary offering in November 2004, Apollo, Mosaic and certain members of management exited by selling 4,021,473 shares of common stock, thus making Compass a truly independent business.

2.2. Its products

Compass supplies customers in the United States, Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom with minerals including:

[i] salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses;

[ii] specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops; and

[iii] specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

It operates as two business segments, plant nutrition and salt.

2.3. Plant nutrition

Through a series of acquisitions in the U.S. and Canada, Compass built a presence in the area of the so-called specialty fertilizer, i.e., sulfate of potash [SOP], competing against its previous mother company Mosaic. Its principal plant nutrition product in North America is SOP marketed under the trade name Protassium+ and various premium micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax brand.

In October 2016, it acquired Produquímica Indústria e Comércio S.A. in Brazil, moving its specialty plant nutrition footprint to South America; Produquímica also supplies specialty chemical for the water treatment.

The specialty fertilizer segment did $316.5 million of business in 2016, generating $28.5 million of operating income.

2.4. The salt business

Also doing business as North American Salt Company, its salt segment provides highway deicing salt to customers in North America and the U.K. as well as consumer deicing and water conditioning products, ingredients used in consumer and commercial food preparation and other salt-based products for consumer, agricultural and industrial applications in North America. In 2016, salt contributed $811.9 million or 82% of the total revenue, earning $200.6 million of operating profit. Highway deicing alone constitutes 43% of the business [see Attachment 1].

Principal customers in the U.S. for highway deicer are states, provinces, counties, municipalities and road maintenance contractors that purchase bulk salt for ice control on public roadways. Highway deicing salt is sold mainly through an annual tendered bid contract system as well as through some longer-term contracts, wherein suppliers compete on price, product quality and delivery, sparing them of marketing and advertising costs. Annual supply contracts generally are awarded on the basis of tendered bids once the purchaser is assured that the minimum requirements for purity, service and delivery can be met.

In the U.K., it produces highway deicing salt at the Winsford, Cheshire, salt mine, with 59% of its highway deicing business on multi-year contracts. In that country, it also operates a records management business using excavated areas of the Winsford mine and one other location in London.

3. Highway deicer demystified

3.1. Rock salt as deicer and its potential substitutes

The largest use of salt today is for winter-time highway safety. Road salt saves thousands of lives and millions in accident costs, injuries and lost economic activity every year. As a study by Marquette University showed, deicing winter roads with salt reduces accidents by 88% and injuries by 85% [National Geographic]. When snow and ice make roads impassable, it can cost state economies as much as $700 million a day. Deicing with salt pays for itself in just 25 minutes of road salt application [Salt Institute].

No economic substitutes or alternatives for salt exist in most applications. Calcium chloride and calcium magnesium acetate, hydrochloric acid, and potassium chloride can be substituted for salt in deicing, certain chemical processes, and food flavoring, but at a higher cost [USGS; Cary Institute; Table 2]. For extremely environmentally sensitive local areas, cheese brine and beet juice can be applied (Time).

Table 2. Road salt as compared with substitutes. Source: Cary Institute.

3.2. Demand seasonality

The demand for salt has historically remained relatively stable during economic cycles; however, it is affected by changes in winter weather conditions and is highly seasonal. Salt sales shows strong seasonality [Fig. 2], with 2/3 of annual revenue being generated in the first and fourth quarters of the year [Fig. 3].

Fig. 2. Compass Mineral quarterly sales in $ millions, 2002 through 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports.

Fig. 3. Compass Minerals quarterly sales, 2002 to 2016, with the first-quarter revenues normalized to 1. Source: Author's calculation based on data compiled from Compass annual reports.

3.3. Political ramifications

Sometimes, it is difficult for public authorities to strike a balance between minimizing the environmental impact and efficient road snow or ice removal. The authorities require highway deicing salt to meet their critical public safety responsibilities to keep roads clear and traffic moving because the economic impact of snow-related closures far exceeds the cost of timely snow removal. Failing to quickly remove may have political consequences.

In December 2008, a major snow storm paralyzed the city of Seattle, Washington, aka, the Evergreen State. The mayor let the snow stymie transportation without using deicing salt, citing environmental concerns. Even though he later reversed the no-salt policy, it was too late to save his mayoral job in the election a few months later [see Seattle Times], a lesson learned by many including the Portland mayor [Portland].

As a result, demand for highway deicing salt is largely immune to economic cycles, with year-over-year fluctuations in demand mainly caused by the severity of winter weather conditions.

3.4. The Salt Belt

In the U.S., the Salt Belt refers to states in which large quantities of salt are applied to roads during the winter season to control snow and ice. States in the Salt Belt include Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington DC [Fig. 4]. Other states such as Colorado and Utah are also considered part of the Salt Belt but use less corrosive yet more expensive substances.

The U.S. lane miles as of 2015, according to FHWA, were 8,801,049 miles, of which 40% or 3,589,183 miles were in the Salt Belt [see attachment], which need deicing salt in winter seasons.



Fig. 4. The salt belt. Source: Wikipedia.

4. Competition

4.1. Competitors

In North America, Compass is still the leading salt producer, slightly ahead of Cargill and K+S (FWB: SDF; OTCQX: KPLUY), all three having annual salt production capacity in excess of 13 million tons [Fig. 5]. The industry seems to be structured as an oligarchy dominated by these three giant players with numerous small regional participants [see Rock Salt From Canada]. Major competitor in the salt segment include:

Cargill : Its Cayuga salt mine, on Lake Cayuga in upper state New York, in operation since 1922, produces approximately 2 million tons solely of road salt for shipment to more than 1,500 locations throughout the northeast United States. It also operates the Avery Island salt mine in Louisiana, which is adjacent to the Cote Blanche mine of Compass, and the 2,000 feet underground Cleveland salt mine in Ohio, on Lake Erie.

: Its Cayuga salt mine, on Lake Cayuga in upper state New York, in operation since 1922, produces approximately 2 million tons solely of road salt for shipment to more than 1,500 locations throughout the northeast United States. It also operates the Avery Island salt mine in Louisiana, which is adjacent to the Cote Blanche mine of Compass, and the 2,000 feet underground Cleveland salt mine in Ohio, on Lake Erie. K+S North America : The Chicago-based company, known as Morton Salt before its 2009 acquisition by K+S of Germany, which also owns The Canadian Salt Company, operates salt mines, evaporated salt plants and solar salt facilities all over North America, and supplies rock salt and packaged salt and magnesium chloride for deicing.

: The Chicago-based company, known as Morton Salt before its 2009 acquisition by K+S of Germany, which also owns The Canadian Salt Company, operates salt mines, evaporated salt plants and solar salt facilities all over North America, and supplies rock salt and packaged salt and magnesium chloride for deicing. American Rock Salt : The Mt. Morris, New York-based company has since 1997 been producing 3.7-6.6 million tons of rock salt from its 1,433 feet underground Hampton Corners mine south of Rochester, New York, for supply to 12 states mainly in the Northeast, where it has the largest distribution network.

: The Mt. Morris, New York-based company has since 1997 been producing 3.7-6.6 million tons of rock salt from its 1,433 feet underground Hampton Corners mine south of Rochester, New York, for supply to 12 states mainly in the Northeast, where it has the largest distribution network. The Kissner Group : The Cambridge, Ontario-headquartered company owns and operates the Detroit salt mine and specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of bulk rock salt, packaged rock salt and specialty ice melters.

: The Cambridge, Ontario-headquartered company owns and operates the Detroit salt mine and specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of bulk rock salt, packaged rock salt and specialty ice melters. United Salt Company: From a rock salt mine in Hockley, Texas, an underground salt dome, salt is mined to create rock salt products and packaged deicers.

Fig. 5. Production capacity of main salt suppliers, in million tons, from two separate sources: upper, K+S [see K+S]; lower, Author's chart based on data from Compass presentation, February 2017. Please note that K+S production capacity includes imported salt from South America and the Bahamas.

4.2. Shipping/handling cost of a bulk commodity

Warren Buffett wrote in a 1976 letter, "I always have been attracted to the low cost operator in any business and, when you can find a combination of an extremely large business, a more or less homogeneous product, and a very large gap in operating costs between the low cost operator and all of the other companies in the industry, you have a really attractive investment situation." It would be nice for Compass, as a vendor of such a typical commodity product as road salt, to have low operating cost, but does it really operate at a much lower costs as it claims?

Rock salt is transported as a bulk commodity. Shipping and handling usually account for 30.51 +/- 2.21% of revenue as in the case of Compass [see attachment]. In Canada, rock salt mined at the Goderich mine, 1,750 feet under Lake Huron, is shipped by Compass on cargo vessels to a series of depots located around the Great Lakes and through packaging facilities to serve the highway deicing markets and the consumer and industrial markets in Canada and the Great Lakes region of the U.S. [Figs. 5 & 6]. Mechanically evaporated salt used for consumer and industrial product lines is produced at three facilities located throughout Canada, i.e., Amherst, Nova Scotia, in eastern Canada; Goderich, Ontario, in central Canada; and Unity, Saskatchewan, in western Canada [Fig. 6].

In the U.S., salt is produced by Compass at three locations [Figs. 6 & 7]:

The Cote Blanche, Louisiana, rock salt mine, 1,500 feet underground, is shipped on barges upstream to a series of depots located along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers and their main tributaries, stretching all the way to Minnesota and Pennsylvania, to serves highway deicing customers and chemical and agricultural customers in the southern and Midwestern U.S. The Cote Blanche salt mine produces nearly 15% of America's highway deicing salt.

The solar evaporation facility located in Ogden, Utah, principally serves the Midwestern and Western U.S. consumer and industrial markets with salt for highway deicing and chemical applications, and with magnesium chloride for deicing, dust control and unpaved road surface stabilization applications.

Mechanically evaporated salt for U.S. consumer and industrial customers is produced at the Lyons, Kansas, plant. It also operates four salt packaging facilities in Illinois, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin.

In the U.K., the Winsford rock salt mine of Compass located near Manchester serves the U.K. highway deicing market, primarily in England and Wales [Fig. 6].



Fig. 6. Locations of facilities. Source: 2010 Annual Report of Compass Minerals.

Fig. 7. Upper, Compass delivers salt to depots from two underground salt mines and one solar evaporation facility. Source: Compass presentation, February 2017. Lower, Compass bulk deicing depot locations and salt mines/production sites, as compared with those of main competitors. Source: websites, annual reports and presentations of Compass Minerals, Cargill, American Rock Salt, United Salt Company, The Kissner Group, and K+S [Morton].

Salt mines located in the proximity of the Salt Belt are supposed to accord suppliers low shipping and handling cost advantage. However, because salt mines and solar or evaporated production sites do not tend to be rarity in North America, most rock salt suppliers ended up to own production sites within or close to the Salt Belt [Figs. 4 and 7]. For example, the Cleveland salt mine of Cargill is on Lake Erie, which can access the Great Lakes and Lawrence Waterway, the same water transportation network to which the Goderich salt mine on Lake Huron has access. Compass likes to brag that salt extracted at its Cote Blanche mine, Louisiana, can be shipped on barges upstream to the Mississippi and Ohio rivers and tributaries, but both Cargill and K+S operate salt mines right next to Cote Blanche. Therefore, low shipping cost seems to be enjoyed by Compass as well as its main competitors, so it is doubtful that Compass has unique edge in this aspect.

In addition, Compass may have little advantage in low cost mining relative to its peers [see note 1]. The underground salt mines operated by some peers seem to be equally impressive [note 2]. Some salt deposits run by competitors sit in the same structural trend and share similar geology; it is disputable whose salt mine is superior.

4.3. Pricing power

With the above said, Compass appears to command a pricing edge in the magnitude of 32.4% over industry average [Fig. 8]. Such a large variance in rock salt price between the price realized by Compass and industry average, as reported by USGS, warrants an examination. Barring the possibility of a USGS data reporting error lasting some 15 years, there might be several reasons behind the Compass premium:

First, the "primary North American highway deicing markets" as targeted by Compass [Fig. 7] is inland, which might be better insulated from encroaching imported road salt than the eastern Salt Belt on the Atlantic coast in the Northeast [Fig. 4]. Imported salt tonnage has indeed been increasing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the last decade [Fig. 9].

Second, Compass maintains an extensive network of approximately 72 depots for storage and distribution of highway deicing salt in North America. The majority of these depots are located on the Great Lakes and the Mississippi and Ohio River systems, which on the one hand can be fed at low shipping cost from the Goderich and Cote Blanche mines, which on the other hand provide ready logistical access to the surrounding markets [Fig 7]. Because local road keepers keep little rock salt inventory, they tend to emphasize expedited delivery during snow storms. Suppliers which have a more extensive depot/storage facility network will be favored in a bidding process in which vendors compete not only on price and product quality but also on delivery. Therefore, it is reasonable for government buyers to pay a few extra dollars of premium to the supplier which had invested in an extensive distributive network to ensure a guaranteed delivery at time of snow storm. Just by years of trial and error, Salt Belt politicians would be smarter than the Seattle mayor, when it comes to preparing for snowy winters.

Fig. 8. U.S. rock salt price in $ per metric ton, 1970-2016, as compared with Compass realized deicing salt price, 2001-2016. U.S. rock salt price source: Author's chart based on data compiled from USGS Annual Publications: Mineral Commodity Summaries; Compass realized deicing salt prices are sourced from Compass annual reports.

Fig. 9. Imported salt into the U.S., 1970-2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from USGS Annual Publications: Mineral Commodity Summaries.

5. An eight year stagnation

5.1. The salt squeeze

Compass has not been able to deliver an appreciable growth in salt sales since 2008, with salt revenue declining 1.6% annually [Fig. 10]. Revenue growth has been squeezed both by weakness in shipment volume and by softness in unit prices. Between 2003 and 2016, highway deicing shipment tonnage dropped on average 0.6% per year, while consumer and industrial salt shipment fell 2.4% annually. Salt demand seems to have plateaued [Fig. 11].

In the meantime, unit prices are not encouraging either. Between 2001 and 2009, Compass was able to increase highway deicing salt price by 7.1% per year. But since 2009 it could only raise rock salt price by an average of 1.2% annually. The actual price of consumer and industrial salt as realized by the company actually decreased on average 0.1% per year since 2009, after it had appreciated 8.1% per year between 2001 and 2009 [Fig. 12]. It seems that the pricing power of Compass had been stymied by some factor starting 2009. The same trends are also observed in SOP [see note 3].

Fig. 10. Salt and SOP sales of Compass Minerals. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports, 2003-2016.

Fig. 11. Compass Minerals shipment of highway deicing and consumer/industrial salt, 2003-2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports, 2003-2016; 2017 data is projection from Compass presentation, February 2017.

Fig. 12. Compass realized prices for highway deicing salt and consumer and industrial salt, and average price for total salt. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports, 2003-2016; 2017 data point from projection in Compass presentation, February 2017.

5.2. Salt demand

We do not believe that salt consumption has climbed to a peak which will be followed by a terminal decline. In the not so distant history, the U.S. highway deicing salt use had gone through years of stagnation between mid-1970s and 1988, following an episode of rapid growth from 1950 to mid-1970s [Fig. 13]. After a few years of stagnation, salt consumption picked up speed again in the 1980s and continued to rise until around 2000 [Fig. 14]. This is confirmed by highway deicing salt use [Fig. 15].



Fig. 13. Trends in highway deicing salt use, 1950-1988. Source: modified from the Transportation Research Board (TRB) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Fig. 14. The U.S. salt consumption in relation to domestic production, 1970-2016. The variance between the two is accounted for by imports as illustrated in Fig. 9. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from USGS Annual Publications: Mineral Commodity Summaries.

Fig. 15. Deicing salt use in the U.S. for 1970-1990 and 2007-2016. No reliable data found for the gap from 1991 through 2006. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from USGS Annual Publications: Mineral Commodity Summaries.

Our confidence in the future growth of salt demand is based on the observation that, in the long term, U.S. highway lane miles is in a mega uptrend [Fig. 16], thanks to increasing numbers of registered vehicles and rising numbers of licensed drivers, which were in turn driven by strong population growth [see note 4]. The U.S. lane miles as of 2015, according to FHWA, were 8,801,049 miles, of which 40% or 3,589,183 miles sit in the Salt Belt states [see attachment file]; as lane miles in the entire country increase, so must those in the Salt Belt. Since 2001, lane miles have been increasing at 0.41% per year on average; it is reasonable to assume that public roads in need of winter deicing may have increased by as much. If history repeats itself, the pent-up demand for highway deicing will assert itself in the not so distant future.

Fig. 16. U.S. highway lane miles, 1980-2015. Source: Author's chart based on data collected at FHWA of DOT public policy statistics.

5.3. Erosion of competitive advantage

What has been worrisome is the softened salt price appreciation [Fig. 12]. If Compass had owned undisputed or unobstructed pricing power, as does Altria in cigarettes or Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in computer operating system, it would have raised salt price to compensate for decline in consumption. There is no reason for it to voluntarily discontinue a profitable growth. It thus follows that the hands of the company may have somehow been tied, such that it could no longer escalate salt price as it used to. That, we think, is the writings on the wall that its competitive advantage and ensuing pricing power have been eroded by intensified competition.

What may have happened over the past eight years in the salt industry? We believe that, after K+S acquired Morton in 2009, it may have tried to push overseas salt, such as that produced at the humongous Matthew Town, Inagua, Bahamas solar salt field onto the U.S. market, in order to justify the expensive purchase. A natural choice of beachhead would be the Salt Belt on the East Coast for the supposedly low shipping and handling cost on salt imported overseas. Such an inroad came at a really bad time for the industry because road salt demand was already weak since at least 2003 [Fig. 14]. The entrenched bulk salt suppliers in the northeastern U.S. market, such as American Rock Salt, were forced to find alternative ways to offload its salt inventory. They chose to package salt for consumer use because it would need no existing depots in the new market - in this case, the Midwest - and since deicer in bags simply sell for higher prices [Fig. 12]. Deicer retailers complained around this time about the unreliable product quality of new brands of packaged deicers which flooded the market, which had turned into "a buyer's market". The influx of new packaged salt in turn compelled the incumbent vendors in the Midwest, e.g., the swing producers Compass and Cargill, to cut supply and lose market share to stabilize price [see note 5], which resulted in the holding pattern of price as seen in Fig. 12 - as Compass data shows, it has never produced near its full capacity anyway [see note 5]. Then bulk salt followed packaged deicers into the Midwest, though at a slower pace due to lack of depots and storage facilities as well as higher costs for longer-distance shipping. Nonetheless, rock salt price could no longer be raised as it used to be [Fig. 12]. For now, fierce competition had ruined the profitability and growth prospect for every company involved. A new balance may not be reached until salt demand picks up again.

5.4. What competition did to profitability

In the 2010 Annual Report, the management reviewed the progress it made since IPO in palpable gaiety: "From 2003 through 2010, revenues have increased at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10 percent, earnings have grown approximately 25 percent annually, and our cash flow from operations has grown about 20 percent annually. We have strengthened our capital structure, greatly improving our leverage ratio and raising our credit rating three notches." However, the truth is that Compass had actually passed a watershed in the profitability since two years ago. Operating margin has been dropping as net margin struggled in a range [Fig. 16]. Both ROA and ROE have stayed in a general downtrend, while ROIC approached WACC [Fig. 17; note 6], implying decreasing efficiency in capital deployment.

Fig. 16. Operating and net margins of Compass, 2001 through 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports, 2003-2016.

Fig. 17. ROA, ROE, ROIC as compared with WACC of Compass, 2001 through 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports, 2003-2016.

6. The management

The current management of Compass, led by CEO Francis J. Malecha, owns 0.52% of the common shares outstanding. They are compensated through salaries and incentive plans of deferred stock units, RSUs and PSUs, and stock options, the net result of all of which is depicted in Fig. 18. The number of diluted shares outstanding has been increasing at 0.48% per year.

Fig. 18. Compass shares outstanding, 2007-2016. Source: wolframalpha.com using financial data provided by Morningstar.

In annual reports, the management tended to cast blame on fewer snow events for weak performance, e.g., as in here. However, it was still possible to uncover between the lines or in fine prints some strategic challenges that the company had encountered. Despite the problem it has been facing, the management had been doing their job as they were hired to do. Their overall performance has been acceptable, considering the macro headwinds the industry has been facing.

7. Look to the future

7.1. Resilience

Although the wide moat that Compass had previously enjoyed may have narrowed due to shifting competitive landscape, it is still the leading player in the salt business, holding assets universally envied by peers and being highly profitable. Customers are still willingly pay a 32.4% premium for a commodity product delivered through a more reliable distributive channel. The company still displays the aplomb typical of an industry leader. It might well use its huge spare production capacity to raise production to punish, or hopefully drive out, interlopers, in an effort to guard its market share, but it chose to not to, lest it further disturbs the prevailing salt price regime.

Financially, it still has a clean book after five years of industry slumber, with current ratio around 2, quick ratio above 1, and a debt to asset ratio close to 0.5 [Fig. 19]. It distributes dividends with a yield of 4.24% and at 58% payout ratio; it is expected to raise dividends by another 9.01% per year [note 7]. It even had the wherewithal to spend $85 million on purchasing Wolf Trax, a Canadian micronutrient vendor, and over $400 million on acquiring Produquímica, a Brazilian specialty plant nutrition manufacturer, in an effort to diversify its product portfolio away from salt dominance and augment its leading position in SOP. These acquisitions were completed while the global fertilizer market was in a recession; such a "be greedy when others are fearful" type of contrarian move may wind up to be lauded as a shrewd play once the commodity market reverses its course.

Fig. 19. Current ratio, quick ratio and debt to asset ratio of Compass. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports, 2003-2016.

7.2. Valuation

We choose to calculate the net present value of the dividend stream of Compass because it has had a consistent record of dividend distribution backed by long-term salt demand growth at around 3.49% [note 8], and since this approach involves the least number of assumptions. However, before we get to the DCF calculation, there are two preparations we need to do to make sure that the estimate is more transparent and less influenced by perturbations by short-term events in operation. Firstly, we need to make sure that the company can afford to maintain its previously established dividend distribution pattern in the future. As we detailed in note 8, the company generates sufficient after-tax operating income to cover future cash dividends, in all three scenarios which we modeled. Secondly, the 2016 acquisition of the unprofitable Produquímica caused temporary distortion of its finance, from sudden loading of extra debt on a normally quite stable level of borrowings to lower than usual dividend growth, which misrepresents the long-term profile of the company. It is thus sensible to use 2015, the year prior to that acquisition, as the base year in the modeling.

The stream of cash dividends produces a present value of $1,064 million over ten years, while the discounted terminal value comes to $2,985 million. Net of cash and debt, the intrinsic value of Compass is estimated to be $2,801 million, or $83 per share [Table 3].

Table 3. Net present value estimate of Compass Minerals. Source: Author's calculation based on Compass annual reports, 2004-2016.

Compared with the closing price of $67.85 as of March 31, 2017, the intrinsic value offers a margin of safety of 18%. We reckon that this margin of safety is adequate for such a "government staple" type of business that possesses a durable, though somewhat eroded, competitive advantage.

7.3. Risk-return asymmetry

Compass is clearly a swan, perhaps wounded but definitely not fatally injured. Sooner or later, highway deicing demand will rise from the doldrums and release its pent-up energy, as it has done so in the past. The turnaround of the special fertilizer business may not be far away either, given recent M&A activities [see Kluis; Handwerger]. Once demand picks up, improved fundamentals will propel the stock to move up. A reversion to the intrinsic value alone would bring about a return of around 23%, which may well happen within the next 18 months.

An imminent catalyst for the stock to move up would be the release of the 1Q 2017 results, scheduled for end-April or early May, which is supposed to surprise Wall Street to the upside. During the past winter, the northern U.S. and Canada suffered an extraordinary number of snow events; just in 4Q 2016 alone, snow events had jumped up as much as 194% relative to 4Q 2015, in 11 cities in its service area as tracked by the company [Fig. 20]. We expect the 1Q 2017 financial results to be equally remarkable as 4Q 2016, or substantially improved as compared with prior year [see note 9]. In addition, with peak capital spending behind it, the company planned to significantly reduce Capex in the next two years; capital budget is cut down by 25% from $182 million as of 2016 to $125-140 million for 2017, by another 25% to around $100 million for 2018. Less capital spending means greatly improved free cash flow, which may open up new possibilities for faster dividend growth and possibly stock buybacks.

Fig. 20. Snow events in 4Q 2016 and 2017 projected. Snow events, the sum of days with one or more inches of snow in 11 selected U.S. and Canadian cities in the service area of Compass, as reported by the NOAA National Weather Service, Environment Canada. Source: Compass February 2017 presentation.

On the other hand, five years of slump has helped rub in all possible negative news into the current price. Going forward, we do not see a large amount of downside risk from the current share price of $67.85 as of March 31, 2017. As a matter of fact, an investor is paid 4.24% yielding and 9% growing dividends to wait for the inevitable fundamental turnaround to reap a capital appreciation of at least 23%, which to us qualifies as an appealing risk-return asymmetry.

8. Conclusion

Here is a quiz: do you believe that weather, notably snowfall, in one or two winters, will permanently ruin the long-term prosperity of a mid-cap business? Would you be interested in a staple vendor that has been severely oversold? If your answers are no and yes, in that order, you might want to consider Compass Minerals for inclusion as a core position in your portfolio.

This moated business is a "government staple" play. It offers a minimum of 23% upside, little further downside, and an 18% margin of safety [Fig. 21]. You are paid a dividend yield of 4.24% while you wait for a reversal, which is expected within the next 18 months, with catalyzing quarterly release expected at end-April or early May.

It is particularly fit for contrarian buyers who favor going long when conventional wisdom prescribes pessimism. It is appropriate for fans of the dividend growth investment [DGI] approach who do not mind owning a stock that thrives on bad weather. For those who like low-beta stocks, Compass provides high quality diversification since weather, as we know, is not synchronized with stock market fluctuations.

Fig. 21. Compass Minerals stock chart. Modified after barchart.com.

Notes:

1. In the 2010 Annual Report, Compass states, "The unique geology of our assets confers important advantages. For example, the salt deposit at our mine in Goderich, Ontario - the largest rock salt mine in the world - is about 100 feet thick. This provides production efficiencies, since each foot we advance in the mine yields relatively more salt than more-typical, thinner deposits."

"Salt from our mine at Goderich, Ontario, located at a deep-water port on Lake Huron, can be loaded directly onto large freighters for cost-effective delivery to our U.S. and Canadian customers around the Great Lakes."

"Similarly, our mine at Cote Blanche, La., has direct access to lower-cost barge transportation to serve our markets from the North Central U.S. to Pennsylvania."

2. Salt mines of competitors. For example, the Cleveland Salt Mine of Cargill on Lake Erie.

Figure. Cleveland Salt Mine, Ohio. Source: businessinsider.com.

3. The specialty fertilizer segment, or SOP, experienced declining shipment volumes and flat price trend.

Figure. Compass SOP shipment volume and unit price. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports, 2003-2016.

4. Highway deicing salt consumption grew as a result of increasing numbers of registered vehicles and licensed drivers, both of which are ultimately driven by the U.S. population growth.

Lane miles growth are accomplished in two ways, i.e., building more centerline miles and adding more lanes. As stated in the FHWA report, "Since 1980 an additional 183,000 miles of public roads have been constructed, an average of 6,500 miles of new roads each year." However, as the highway network nears completion, lane additions become more significant. "Lane-miles increase as highways are widened to accommodate additional travel needs due to population growth in the various communities."

Figure. Source: FHWA of DOT (FHWA).

Since 1970, the U.S. population has been growing at about 1% per year, ranging between 0.7% and 1.4%, according to data from World Bank.

Figure. The U.S. population. Source: tradingeconomics [here]

5. Compass market share in the deicing market it serves, the overall deicing market and the total salt market. Please note the pronounced decline in market share since 2009, indicating inroads of competitors.

Figure. Market share of Compass, salt, 2003-2016. Source: Author's chart based on data collected from Compass 10-Ks.

Compass production capacity history. Note Compass could raise its Goderich capacity to 9 million tons per year, but it never has to because of ample spare capacity.

Figure. Production capacity of salt and magnesium chloride, Compass Minerals. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports.

6. The WACC is calculated as follows.

First, Compass has had a beta coefficient less than 1 over the last ten years [see figure below].

Figure. Beta coefficients for CMP for 10 years, 5 years, 2 years, and the last year. Source: wolframalpha.com.

Second, 2Y-average market value of equity for each year is calculated using historical share prices collected on Yahoo! Finance and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding taken from Compass annual reports.

Third, E/(E+D) and D/(E+D) are calculated using data compiled from Compass annual reports.

Fourth, risk-free rates and market premium are collected from Duff & Phelps or interpolated using data therein.

7. Compass currently paid quarterly dividends which total $2.78 per share in 2016, equivalent to a 4.24% yield at a payout of 58% as of end-March 2017. Historical dividend growth rate averaged 9.01%. Its dividend yield compares favorably to the industry of basic materials [SimplyWall.st]. The company indicates that it "currently intends to continue paying quarterly cash dividends."

Figure. Distributed dividends and dividend growth rate of Compass. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Compass annual reports, 2003-2016.

Figure. Compass dividend yield as compared with Basic Materials industry average. Source: SimplyWall.st.

8. Three projections of after-tax operating income.

We suppose that revenue will continue to be derived from two segments, i.e., salt and specialty fertilizer. Revenues of both segments grow at different rates and are converted into operating profit at varying operating margins. Average effective tax rate and WACC as determined earlier [see note 7] are used in the projection. We examine three scenarios going forward:

the worst case is for the demand to stay as it was in 2016 for two more years before growth at average rate of 3.49% for salt and 13.97% for SOP,

the base case is for growth to resume at those average rate in 2017, and

the best case is for the company to remain in the base case for two years before it resumes faster growth rate of 5.75% for salt and 15.14% for SOP.

All these sales growth rates are calculated from historical data. Cash dividends are assumed to continue to grow at a CAGR of 9.01%.

Table. Projected after-tax operating income for three scenarios of future Compass. Source: Author's calculation based on data compiled from Compass annual reports.

9. Compass expects to report for 1Q 2017:

salt sales of 6.1-6.5 million tons at average per-ton price of $66-70, with an operating margin at 16-18%;

plant nutrition sales of 145,000-165,000 tons at $615-645 per ton, with an operating margin of 11-13%, in North America;

plant nutrition sales of 360,000-390,000 tons at $380-410 per ton, breaking even, in Brazil.

For full-year 2017, it projects to sell 11.8-12.6 million tons of salt, 300,000-330,000 tons of plant nutrition in North America, and 800,000-1,100,000 tons of plant nutrition in Brazil, and to make $3.20-3.70 per share - as a comparison, it is estimated to earn $2.8-4.2 per share in 2017 and $3.75-5.36 per share in 2018 by nine analysts.

It reduces 2017 Capex to $125-140 million, down about 25% from one year earlier. DD&A is expected to be at $125 million, while effective tax rate around 28%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.