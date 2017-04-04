Dividend Raises & Cuts For March 2017

2 dividend cuts were noted from companies with market caps greater than $2B.

78 dividend raises were noted from companies with market caps greater than $2B.

March dividend raises and cuts are captured in this articles.

Dividend growth investing is a popular model followed by the investing community to build assets. Companies which not only pay dividends, but raise them year after year have been shown to perform better overall for investor returns.

As part of my due diligence, I closely monitor all companies that raise dividends (or cut them) and this article shares the dividend amount changes announced by companies.

Note that only companies with a market cap of $2B+ are included, as the list of small/micro cap companies is too long to include here.

March 2017 dividend raises and cuts can be found here. For the curious, dividend raises and cuts from 2016 can be found here.

The start of the year is a busy time for companies to announce dividend increases and send more cash towards customers. March, like previous years, was a great month for dividend raises. Dividend raises were noted from companies such as: Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME), General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), Magna International (NYSE:MGA), PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI), Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST), Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB), Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL), Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM), W.P.Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC), J.P.Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), Silver Wheaton Corp (NYSE:SLW), Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN), and many more.

Images used in this article are from Simply Wall St, a financial visualization tool that has an ingenius way of representing value, future performance, past performance, financial health and dividends -- all in one single image called Snowflake. I recently posted a review of Simply Wall St where I explain the features. If you are unfamiliar with the tool, be sure to check out the review. However, the images used below are fairly intuitive to understand.

The following lists the highest raises and cuts from the month of March 2017.

The Dividend Raises

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSX:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. is a Canada-based fleet management company that provides services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. Element operates across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, and worldwide through its Element-Arval Global Alliance.

The company announced that the quarterly dividends will increase from CAD$0.025 to CAD$0.075.

Dividend Raise: 200%. Forward yield is 2.44%.

Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

The company announced raising its dividend from $0.07 to $0.17.

Dividend Raise: 142.86%. Forward yield is 1.19%.

Ormat Tech has a DIVCON score of 2.

CRH plc ADR (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. The company operates through seven segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution, and Asia.

CRH announced increasing its semi-annual dividend from $0.208 to $0.483.

Dividend Raise: 132.21%. Forward yield is 2.75%.

Prudential Public Limited Co ADR (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services to individuals and businesses primarily in Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Prudential Public Limited announced that the semi-annual dividend will be raised from $0.3350 to $0.7436.

Dividend Raise: 121.97%. Forward yield is 3.51%.

The Dividend Cuts

As much as we like to see higher profits from our investments, it is also important to keep an eye on the dividend cuts. Keeping an eye on the cuts gives us a window to view the corporate world and spot overall trends.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide.

The company announced that the annual dividend will be reduced from €0.13 to €0.11.

Dividend Cut: 15.38%. Forward yield: 1.14%.

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a fertilizer and agricultural minerals company. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The company's quarterly dividend is reduced from $0.04701 to $0.044.

Dividend Cut: 6.4%. Forward yield is 4.13%.

Summary

March was another great month for dividend growth investors. All round, some great dividend raises from various sectors of the economy. Investors should do their own due diligence before investing in any of the companies mentioned. Did you get any raises from the stocks mentioned?

Full Disclosure: Long SLW, TD. My full list of holdings is available here.

