After Unconfirmed Rumors Of A Buyout Offer, Panera Bread Spiked; We've Tracked This Solid Performer Since Late 2015

"Perhaps he knew, as I did not, that the earth was made round so that we would not see too far down the road." -- Karen Blixen, (aka Isak Dinesen) from Out of Africa

This is a "shame on me" article, as is clear from the following trading history of Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA):

On Nov. 18, 2015, I wrote that I loved the company, but was disappointed that it traded at a price that put it outside my basic investing strategy. On the day that article was published, the shares were trading at $166.26 I floated the idea that if the shares were split three for one, I was a buyer. It seemed to me that the company was easy to understand for a retail investor, but that the price probably seemed prohibitive in terms of the number of shares one could buy. I decided to watch and wait.

In the meantime, I suggested to a casino client that his company, then evaluating the dining options of his two properties, might wish to consider a Panera business model to supplement his popular eating outlets. It became a consulting assignment. The more I learned, the more I liked the stock, especially after an on-the-ground reconnoiter of Panera stores in the Northeast with my client.

Then, on April 24, 2016, I posted again, urging Seeking Alpha readers with an investing profile that could enclose pricey stocks, a good hard look at Panera. On that day, the shares traded at $215. Our target was $250 a share. By then, as a big fan of the company, I should have moved into the stock. But that would have meant I'd have to sell other shares to build a meaningful position, so I passed. Mistake No. 2: I should have had an options strategy worked out, but didn't -- and kept my eye on the stock.

Then, on Feb. 10, I posted again on Panera, noting the shares had risen to $232.90. I indicated my bullish outlook went back over a year. The post triggered negative comments from readers who didn't believe in the business model or the price target, and even thought the food was lousy. One of the key bullish indicators I had pointed to in my post was the rapid progress Panera management was making in converting its entire system to a 2.0 total digital service platform, which ultimately will reach nearly all of its 2,000 bakery cafes. Also, the company changed its recipes to exclude any artificial flavors and colors on all its menu items.

Another dissenting commenter reported that he had talked with his local Panera cafe manager who told him very few customers were using the 2.0 system. He was among the non-believers for certain --anecdotal as his information was. Yet to me, the cost savings and seamless service elements of the program were central to its ongoing success.

My basic premise on this stock has always been as follows: a great product, strong service culture, disruptive management initiatives, and steady growth. Also, as a strong believer in the skill sets and instinct that separate an overperforming CEO from the average corporate type, I liked Panera's founder/CEO Ron Shaich's vision. He had a Harvard MBA, but his instincts were built from his earliest jobs in the retail chain business working for CVS, Original Cookie Company and founding the Au Bon Pain cafe bakery chain, which he subsequently sold. He was that rare combination of a street smart, hands-on operator with the management disciplines imbued by his Harvard MBA. In that regard, he reminds me a lot of Steve Wynn, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN), another singularly gifted CEO in his field.

Panera has been trading around an average 573,000 shares a day in a 52-week range from $188.69 to $292.42. Yesterday, it traded over 4.8 million shares on hot rumors that it was the target of an acquisition by any one of four possible suitors, the most credible of which was JAB Holdings -- an active buyer of food chains like Krispy Kreme, Au Bon Pain, and Einstein Bagels. On those rumors the stock spurted up over $283, then fell back this morning as no confirmation came from anywhere. It's $277 as of this writing.

The company's stock market strategy has been to repurchase shares. Over the past five years it has spent $1 billion in buybacks, shrinking its outstanding shares by 20%. Furthermore, when pressed, given its strong and consistent cash flows, the company has nixed dividends as a means of rewarding shareholders. So when the rumor mill began grinding yesterday, it seemed as if yet another path beckoned -- selling the company. Observers guessed the company could fetch $7 to $8 billion, springing a 20x EBITDA valuation. At today's trade the market cap stands at $6.35 billion. Panera officials have remained silent, though some of the rumored acquirers have denied they are possible buyers. The decline off yesterday's high indicates, at least for now, that there is no basis to the rumors.

With its current P/E (ttm) standing at 45.73 and its ttm earnings at $6.18, we still like Panera because it has shown an annual return of 15% since the early 1990s. Its next earnings release is due between the 24th and 28th of this month. We expect it will have continuing good news about the progress of the conversion to its 2.0 digital initiative, as well as good operating results.

Conclusion

One of the reasons I have not taken a position in Panera, regardless of my bullish outlook, is that the shares vs. the size of a position I could take do not square with my investing strategy on other stocks. Nor do I like the company's apparent policy of only using the buyback as the investor reward vehicle. I like either the dividend route or, if that's a non-starter, a sale seems like a sensible course of action as well.

The transaction rumors seem to be fading. It appears, for now at least, that they will just migrate to the rumor mill waste basket. But a policy change by the company from its buyback strategy to dividends seems to me to be a much better way of rewarding shareholders, given the really solid outlook for the company's forward cash flow potential.

I realize that a continuing shrinkage of Panera's outstanding shares contributes to its pricing. And I know that it has done buybacks at averaged prices, which at present show them a profit. But my problem is this: As the outstanding shares shrink, ownership will stay siloed. Right now, institutional ownership is over 99% among 425 holders. That, to me at least, isn't good territory even for an options strategy. I realize management may well see that as a nice safety zone against mischief makers, but I do see it as a barrier, at least to investors such as myself, to buying into the shares. Yet I believe we have not seen the last grinding of the rumor mill on Panera.

Because of that, and its lofty trading range, I will continue to be an admirer from the sidelines (and a regular customer for their baked goods, which are terrific).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.