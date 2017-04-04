Crunch Time

It has been an interesting start to 2017 so far. Fiscal policy dreams have given way to sobering realities. The persistently cautious Federal Reserve finally exhibited initiative and resolve. Economic and profit forecasts were revised lower. Yet performance across asset classes was almost universally positive. This included stocks hitting new all-time highs. But the book on the first quarter has closed and a new quarter is now underway. And the coming quarter has the potential to bring with it greater challenges for the market to overcome.

New Year, New Hope

Capital markets were bubbly with optimism heading into the New Year. This included a robust outlook for corporate earnings that appeared set to strongly propel itself out of a two-year long recession driven by a recovery in the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) along with the implementation of pro-growth fiscal policies including transformational health care legislation, corporate and individual tax reform, the rollback of banking regulations, and a major infrastructure program.

The following are projections for annual as-reported earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index as of December 30, 2016.

2016 Q4: $99.40

2017 Q1: $105.79

2017 Q2: $112.76

2017 Q3: $119.06

2017 Q4: $123.10

Given that corporate earning growth is critical in supporting rising stock prices, the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) had good cause for optimism heading into the New Year. For even with the recognition that corporate earnings are gradually revised lower as the future draws closer to the present, the magnitude of the growth rates being projected heading into the year implied a solid buffer was in place to sustain these downward revisions and still lock in strong earnings growth.

A key driver of this projected earnings improvement was the accelerating trend in quarterly as reported earnings. For after reaching a trough in 2015 Q4, corporate earnings had since staked out a rapidly improving pace of growth throughout 2016.

The following is historical data and projections for quarterly as-reported earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index as of December 30, 2016.

Historical:

2015 Q4: $18.70

2016 Q1: $21.72

2016 Q2: $23.28

2016 Q3: $25.39

Forecast:

2016 Q4: $29.01

2017 Q1: $28.11

2017 Q2: $30.24

2017 Q3: $31.69

2017 Q4: $33.06

Put simply, not only were we targeting +55% earnings growth on a quarterly basis versus the year ago period heading into the 2016 Q4 earnings season, but we were also looking at +14% earnings growth on a quarter over quarter basis from 2016 Q3. Moreover, earnings were expected to continue accelerating at a smart pace throughout 2017.

Despite the fact that stock valuations were hovering at historical highs, the trends in corporate earnings gave investors a lot to like. In fact, projections were so strong that it even entertained the idea that corporate earnings could just possibly accelerate to start filling in the valuation air pocket underneath current stock prices.

A Notable Deterioration

Unfortunately as it always seems to go, unfolding reality has had a hard time meeting up to previous hopes and dreams.

In the three months since the start of the year, corporate earnings did manage to follow through and finally break out of their two-year recession dating back to late 2014. But the magnitude of the breakout in 2016 Q4 at +9% versus year ago levels was not nearly as robust as initially anticipated. Nonetheless, it was solidly positive earnings growth that is a plus.

But the deterioration in the final results for 2016 Q4 coupled with the downward revisions to the forecast raise cause for concern.

The following are projections for annual as-reported earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index as of March 31, 2017. Included in parenthesis are the downward revisions versus what was forecasted at the start of the year.

2016 Q4: $94.55 (-4.88%)

2017 Q1: $99.64 (-5.82%)

2017 Q2: $105.77 (-6.20%)

2017 Q3: $111.70 (-6.18%)

2017 Q4: $119.80 (-2.68%)

Basically, at the end of it all, corporate earnings expectations ended up getting pushed back a full quarter. For the 2017 Q1 forecast is now almost exactly what the 2016 Q4 number was heading into the start of the year. And 2017 Q2 looks almost exactly the same as 2017 Q1 projections at the start of the year, and so on.

From a fundamental perspective, a +5% gain in stock prices coupled with a -5% decline in earnings forecasts is not a healthy recipe for further sustainable stock price gains going forward. But even with this earnings growth deterioration, the outlook for corporate earnings growth still remains robust for the remainder of the year. At least for now, that is.

What is a bit more troubling for the markets are recent developments on the quarterly earnings front. For what once looked like stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) headed on a path of steadily rising quarterly earnings growth has suddenly turned into a market that may already be headed back lower toward a stall.

The following is historical data and projections for quarterly as-reported earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index as of March 31, 2017.

Historical:

2015 Q4: $18.70

2016 Q1: $21.72

2016 Q2: $23.28

2016 Q3: $25.39

Forecast:

2016 Q4: $24.16

2017 Q1: $26.81

2017 Q2: $29.41

2017 Q3: $31.32

2017 Q4: $32.26

Put simply, 2016 Q4 quarterly earnings ended up coming in WAY short of expectations heading into the quarter. The initial projections for $29.01 per share ended up coming in at $24.16 per share, which represents a -17% shortfall. Moreover, what was supposed to be a quarter of double-digit POSITIVE quarter over quarter earnings growth ended up being single-digit NEGATIVE.

Looking forward to 2017 Q1, what was already projected to be a soft spot in the forward earnings outlook was revised -5% lower in its own right. And if current quarterly earnings in 2017 Q1 end up repeating the downward revisions seen in 2016 Q4, which is certainly not out of the question given the way that GDP forecasts were revised lower throughout the first three months of the year, that the final quarterly number would not only represent the second straight quarter of sequentially declining quarterly earnings but it might also run the risk of quarterly earnings coming in lower versus the year ago period.

Such an outcome would also effectively put an end to the corporate earnings recovery before it ever really had the chance to get started. And if history is any guide, double dip recessions in corporate earnings typically do not bode well for rising stock prices even when valuations are far more reasonable then they are today.

Crunch Time

In short, the time is now for corporate earnings growth to deliver. The following are some key readings and targets to watch as 2017 Q1 unfolds.

First, it is almost certain that 2017 Q1 annual GAAP earnings growth will remain positive on a year over year basis. Instead, it will be important for the annual reading in 2017 Q1 to come in higher than the final estimated number for 2016 Q4 of $94.55 per share. For not only will it keep the sequential growth in annual earnings in positive territory, but it will also keep annual corporate earnings growth on an accelerating growth trajectory instead of a decelerating one. For if annual earnings growth starts to decelerate already so early into the shift out of recession, it does not bode well for the sustainability of the recovery.

Second, it is important that the 2017 Q1 quarterly GAAP earnings number comes in higher than the estimated final reading for 2016 Q4 at $24.16 per share. This will resume the quarterly streak of sequential earnings gains that was broken in 2016 Q4. A reading above $25.39 would be considered even more ideal, as it would recover the ground lost in 2016 Q4. Conversely, if 2017 Q1 quarterly earnings do break below $24.16, they must remain above $21.72 per share. For a break below this level would return corporate earnings growth to negative territory on a quarterly year over year basis. And with comparisons only becoming increasingly more challenging in coming quarters, such a break below $21.72 would essentially imply that the nascent corporate earnings growth recovery is toast.

Headwinds

As an added challenge in meeting these corporate earnings goals, stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) are likely to face mounting headwinds both on the fiscal and monetary policy fronts.

First, developments on the policy front are painting an entirely different picture from what many were expecting coming into 2017. The transformational fiscal policy agenda has all but stalled in Washington, as health care reform legislation failed to pass the house and doubts are growing about whether any of the hoped for agenda will become law anytime soon if at all. Questions have also been raised about how truly transformational any of this legislation will be even if it does come to pass.

At the same time, the U.S. Federal Reserve that has a long post crisis track record of entering the year talking tough on policy only to relent and revert back to its easy ways has finally assumed a more hawkish posture in 2017. For instead of dialing back expectations, they moved swiftly to dial them up starting in February and followed through with another quarter point rate hike in March. In addition, they have the markets of the mind that at least one if not two more rate hikes will be coming through the remainder of the year.

Disappointment on the fiscal policy front coupled with tightening on the monetary policy front is typically not the recipe for bolstering corporate profits and rising stock prices. As a result, corporations have their work cut out for them in delivering on their numbers and their guidance in the coming weeks.

Bottom Line

It is now crunch time for stocks (NYSEARCA:IVV). They have risen sharply in recent months on expectations that fiscal policy transformation would foster a more robust and sustained economic and corporate earnings growth trajectory. But changes on the fiscal policy side have stalled and the economic and corporate earnings growth outlook are once again on the fade. At the same time, the U.S. Federal Reserve has found their resolve to raise interest rates at a time when other global central banks are working to extract themselves out of their own major stimulus programs. Put more simply, the flow of easy money that has kept markets flying high for so many years is increasingly coming to an end. And the tighter monetary policy gets, the more stock valuations matter, particularly when they exist without the support of sustainably strong economic and corporate earnings growth.

With all of this in mind, investors are well served from a risk management perspective to monitor developments in 2017 Q1 earnings season as they unfold in the coming weeks. These results will be critical in assessing the sustainability of the current stock market rally. For if corporations fail to deliver on 2017 Q1 results and forward guidance for future quarters, the old adage about selling in May and going away may have a more meaningful application in 2017.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.