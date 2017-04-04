Apple: Huge Risk Of A Correction - How To Play It

Shares are vulnerable to a selloff in the market and the stock is overvalued. How to play it.

Thesis:

There are risks to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock and the overall market.

As we see below, the market has had an incredible rally since the election. And as a leader of this run, Apple has rallied at an annualized rate of 137%. Both are vulnerable to an overdue correction. The risk/reward is unattractive for both in the near term.

Another leader of this market has been Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and it has fallen over $22 in the past 2 weeks alone. I believe investors should see the potential risk of the same thing happening to Apple. (And Goldman has fallen while the overall market has held steady.)

The market is overbought in the short term:

Since the election:

We've seen excessive returns since the election.

The rolling 3-month annualized return for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is 23.71%. That's an incredible run. It's simply too far, too fast.

The VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) return during that period is -85%. No fear. Investors are incredibly complacent.

Therefore, this is actually an attractive time to hedge long positions and lock in gains as we have come a long way and volatility is still inexpensive.

Apple Bull thesis is already priced in:

The good news on Apple is already priced in:

Analysts have become overwhelmingly bullish on the shares

The stock has run up in anticipation of the much hyped (109,00 mentions in Google) "supercycle" for iPhone sales.

The considerable risks to the stock at this level are described later, but have been completely ignored by recent valuation expansion.

Apple is incredibly overbought:

As we see from the graph, the outperformance is astounding. Apple has outperformed the market over the last 3 months by close to 6 times. And the annualized performance of 135%+ is exceptional even for the most strident bull.

Outperformance relative to the retail sector:

Again we see the incredible performance, but it is magnified when compared to the retail sector. Apple is a retailer that sells a technology product. So, the headwinds that affect retailers in general, could affect sales of iPads and iPhones. As we will discuss later, they have already had to discount iPads in order to reduce inventory.

I agree that a smartphone is a necessity. The issue is whether an upgrade is a necessity. And the retail customer is showing signs of fatigue from enormous debt expansion over the last few years, as will be discussed later.

Potential Risks:

The valuation and near-term performance ignores potential risks.

Consumer Debt:

Even though the demographics of the Apple customer and iPhone consumer suggest they are more educated and affluent than the general population, this customer is not immune from the pinch of higher interest rates and accumulated debt of the past 8 years.

In addition, it is unclear how the consumer will react as interest rates begin to rise after nearly a decade of easy money Federal Reserve monetary policy. The accumulated debt as we see is a threat to consumer spending and the overall market in the midterm and long term.

(via Federal Reserve)

Customer demand:

Customers are generally satisfied with their current models and could upgrade at lower levels than expected. As we see from current consumer debt levels in the previous graph, it is not unreasonable that consumers would consider delaying purchases in a rising interest rate environment.

Customers shrug at new models:

That level of satisfaction may be good for you, but it hasn't been great for the companies that make your phones. Their sales have leveled off or dropped as consumers, who have bought millions of phones in recent years, collectively shrug at new models that hardly seem a step above what they've already got in their hands. Among the top smartphones for customer satisfaction, Samsung's Galaxy Note 5 took first place with a grade of 86 ahead of Apple's iPhone 6S Plus, which scored 85. Samsung tied for third and fourth place with its Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 4. Though companies such as Motorola and LG appeared on the list, Apple and Samsung dominated the top rankings among satisfied customers. (via CNET)

Slower growth:

Less affluent iPhone customers could simply postpone the upgrade decision entirely. Perhaps (3-5%) of users. This cost-conscious customer likely does not want to run the risk of loss and replacement of the AirPods and instead, would simply continue using current models longer than anticipated.

The net effect, would be a minor slowdown in growth for iPhone sales, but offset by higher revenues due to the replaced AirPods. As we saw, in product satisfaction surveys, customers are less impressed with newer models and do not see a large value-add in newer models. "Customers shrug at new models." (via CNET)

It is dangerous to assume that simply because customers have upgraded on a predictable timetable in the past, that they will continue to do so. At current valuation, shares include a premium of an expected upgrade cycle that could take longer than expected to materialize.

Valuation:

As we see below, the analyst consensus after many recent upgrades is only $148.71. So, the bullish scenario seems quite limited.

At a recent P/E multiple of 16, the shares trade at the high end of the 5-year range. Even a return to the recent P/E multiple of 14 and earnings forecasts for 2017 of $8.97 (Marketsmith) a share in a slow growth environment could leave the shares ~$126 or lower. The risk/reward then is $148 to the upside and $126 to the downside in the medium term.

Company Growth:

A good example of the premium valuation juxtaposed with the slowing growth. In addition, we see the selloff from July 2015, where the shares had a significant correction.

Renewed Competition from Samsung:

Since Samsung had unprecedented problems with its last phone offering, it would be easy to discount them as a threat. Apple has benefited from Samsung's misfortune and that could be ending.

Product Risks:

AirPod adoption:

"No other Apple product in recent memory has been the source of so much hostility." (Wall Street Journal).

The new AirPods could be a risk to both the brand and sales. Lost AirPods will cost customers a "replacement fee" of $159 for the pair. This could upset customers and erode brand loyalty.

Apple's Penalty Charge For A Lost AirPod (via Forbes) Anyway, the running joke around the AirPods since they were announced was that Apple was going to be laughing all the way to the bank because of the high replacement costs when you lost a single AirPod. If you're looking for a single replacement AirPod, it's going to cost you $69. A replacement charging and case will also cost you $69. Apple: The Massive Gamble On AirPods

Slowing iPad sales: (via Recode)

Apple sold 13.3 million iPads, generating $5.5 billion in revenue. That represents a roughly 19 percent drop in units and a 22 percent drop in revenue from a year ago. And as recently as last week, Apple decided to cut the price on the iPad to $329 to clear out excess inventory, a clearance sale of sorts.

Apple Blinks On iPad - Announces Clearance Sale

Political Risk/Cash Repatriation:

The political purpose of repatriating cash is to create American manufacturing jobs. The significant question for shareholders is how does a de facto tax break for one of the richest companies in America to do a stock buyback help President Trump? It doesn't. In fact, a stock buyback is designed to benefit one group: shareholders. Large shareholders who now include outspoken critic of President Trump, Warren Buffett. This could be a negotiation, and potentially, a contentious one.

Potential Risks to my analysis: I would consider re-evaluating my view if more than one of these low probability events were to occur in the near term. However, in a market correction, the news would be largely ignored and the shares would be vulnerable anyway.

If the company were to announce a specific date for the return of their cash held overseas including a defined special dividend amount or defined buyback.

a defined special dividend amount or defined buyback. Unexpectedly large iPhone sales in China (above 80M).

Unexpectedly favorable customer adoption of "AirPods."

Market View:

This is still a bull market. And Apple is one of the leading stocks. If we enter a correction, the downside is significant. But, it is a bull market until proven otherwise. I expect these strategies to be very successful if we enter a correction and be mostly successful otherwise.

When a market leader corrects:

Even if we were to have a garden variety correction in a bull market, the shares could be very vulnerable. The shares have fared better than other recent leaders like Goldman Sachs, which has recently fallen from $250 to around $225. However, this illustrates how quickly gains can evaporate.

More on Goldman Sachs

Goldman: The Run Is Fading, How To Play It

Technical Overview:

Higher share prices on lower volume is very bearish. It indicates that institutions are less willing to pay up in price to make new purchases.

In addition, the shares are now above the higher Bollinger Band signaling and in an overbought situation. This makes the setup for these trades very attractive.

How to play it:

Bullish shareholder:

A shareholder who wants protection from a down move.

I would sell a vertical call in May: (this is not a naked position)

Sell: May 5 $142 Calls for $4.63

Buy: May 5 $149 Calls for $1.58

Premium collected: $3.05

This brings in $3.05 of protection on the downside.

If one is very concerned about the stock, I would use some of the credit received to buy the May $140 put for $2.13.

As a trade to participate on the downside:

Buy Vertical Put Spread

Buy: May 5 $139 Puts $1.86

Sell: May 5 $134 Puts .85

Net Cost: $1.01

Break-Even: $137.64

At $134, the position would be worth $3.99 or a return of 395% on a modest 6.9% decline in the shares.

Conclusion:

Apple has been a leader in this market and has priced in very bullish scenarios. However, the risk to the shares is that the valuation is stretched, retail is vulnerable, the market is vulnerable, and the shares could have a selloff similar to that of former leader, Goldman Sachs. At a minimum, a pullback is warranted. Investors would be wise to protect their gains and traders have the potential to profit from this favorable scenario.

