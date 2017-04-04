Buying Opportunity In This 6% Yielder

We believe the sell-off represents an attractive opportunity to buy this premium-quality 6% yielder with predictable revenues, stable asset quality, and very strong capital ratios.

Shares in Swedbank have declined by 6% as a result of the downgrade.

What happened?

On March 31st, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) published a research note on Nordic banks and downgraded Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY) (OTCPK:SWDBF) to 'Underweight'.

JPM's analysts expect short-term Swedish interest rates (STIBOR) to increase. As a result, according to the analysts, expectations of higher interest rates should lead to a shift from variable-rate mortgages to fixed-rate mortgages as Swedish households will likely lock in current low interest rates. Given that fixed-rate mortgages have lower margins, the mix shift would have a negative impact on Swedish banks' interest income. JPM's analysts conclude that Swedbank is the most impacted bank given its high share of variable-rate mortgages and the bank's gearing to the Sweden's mortgage market.

Source: Bloomberg

Is the sell-off justified?

For those who are unfamiliar with the name, here is a quick refresher. Swedbank is a Swedish banking group with a presence in the Baltic countries. It is a very well-run bank with predictable revenues, stable credit quality, strong capital ratios, and an attractive dividend yield.

It is important to note that Swedbank is a low-volatility stock, and the Friday's sell-off was its biggest one-day decline since the Brexit referendum.

In our view, the sell-off represents an attractive opportunity to pick-up this top-quality name.

First, even if the sector's variable-rate mortgage book declines to 50% of total mortgages, its 10-year minimum, Swedbank will face just a 1.8% earnings headwind.

Second, Swedbank's share of variable-rate mortgages is just a tad higher than the sector's average.

Third, while JPM's analysts have downgraded the stock to 'Underweight', their target price on Swedbank is still above the stock's current price.

Finally, Swedbank is the biggest beneficiary of persistent Swedish mortgage growth. Several research reports on Sweden's housing market suggest that there is still enormous demand for mortgages. More importantly, housing supply cannot keep pace with the demand. Thus, if Swedish households decide to lock in current low interest rates, demand for mortgages will increase further. As such, despite lower margins, fixed-rate mortgages could have a positive impact on Swedbank's interest income due to volume growth.

6% dividend from premium franchise

Swedbank currently offers a 6% dividend yield. The dividend is well-supported by the bank's strong earnings generation and solid capital ratios. As the chart below shows, Swedbank has a capital buffer of around 300bps.

Source: Company data

Swedbank's capital ratios are the highest among its peer group of 25 largest European banks.

Withholding tax on dividends

In 1994, the United States and Sweden signed a double taxation agreement. Thanks to the agreement, U.S. investors pay a 15% tax on dividends received from Swedish companies.

Valuation

Swedbank trades at a small premium to its European peers based on a P/B-RoE (P/TB-RoTE) basis. However, we believe the premium is justified given that Swedbank is a predictable dividend play.

European banks: P/B vs RoE

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

European banks: P/TB vs RoTE

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

We believe the sell-off represents an attractive opportunity to buy this premium-quality 6% yielder with predictable revenues, stable asset quality, and very strong capital ratios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.