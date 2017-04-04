Perfect Storm Of Demographic Woes: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

An article by the name of "Demographics Are Destiny" [sic], especially when written for an investment audience and especially these days, is bound to contain bad news.

And so it was for the article by BlackRock Retirement Institute, which soberly intoned that "The graying of the population in developed countries is without precedent in human history."

The article is lengthy, with many depressing charts and graphs and - spoiler alert - does not solve the problem. Its chief policy prescription is to boost labor force productivity by discouraging retirement at normal, let alone early, retirement ages. I quote:

Over the long-term, faster growth in the labor force equates with faster overall growth. To get there, societies must deploy all available resources. The elderly are one of the most underused resources. It is time to change that."

Encouraging seasoned workers to continue on in their work would certainly help, but it seems to be counter to the prevailing culture, which favors a recreational lifestyle. What's more, corporate culture seems very much at odds with this idea, with companies eager to cut costs by letting go their most experienced employees, buying them out if they're nice about it or immiserating their lives by heaping on requirements that incent their departure. Immigration is currently out of favor politically, and having children is no longer part of the zeitgeist.

All of these factors limit economic growth, which should reduce opportunities for corporate profit growth over time. (Declining fertility is actually a worldwide phenomenon, most pronounced in developed countries but not limited to them). Add to the mix inadequately funded public and private pensions and a reluctance to raise taxes, and the result would seem to be narrow economic horizons.

One wonders if the current peace and prosperity are but the calm before the perfect storm of demographic woes. On a positive note, the U.S. economy is healthier, in a relative sense, than much of the rest of the world.

Please share your thoughts on what this may mean for your investing behavior in the comments section. My own thought is that increased savings are a prudent path for an uncertain future - as it protects against a potential pension crisis and it ensures one can get along at a standard of living one can afford.

