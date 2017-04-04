GNC: A Pot Of Gold Or Skittles At The End Of The Rainbow?

This morning, GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) issued a press release that its Q1 2017 earnings will be released on April 18, 2017. This is ten days ahead of last year's release date. I would argue that this an excellent sign because if management didn't have good news then you would want to delay as long as possible, and hope that April 2017 results and trends magically improved. We will not ultimately or officially know until we see the print, but this is consistent with my channel checks and reading of the tea leaves, not to mention insider buying by CEO, Robert Moran, and GNC's board. In this piece, I will also share a simple modeling exercise on price, volume, and margins.

For the benefit of readers, I put these two charts together, so they have a quick cheat sheet and baseline to quantify how Wall Street consensus estimates are relative to recent history.

Moreover, enclosed below, here is an elementary model displaying how price, volume, and margins move in order to be revenue neutral. Also, GNC doesn't have to match Q1 2016 results, as the market is spotting them $46 million (YoY) in terms of revenue and $39 million for EBITDA. In other words, Wall Street is expecting GNC's margins to get dinged due to lower prices and therefore significantly lower EBITDA generation. In my pedestrian exhibit, if you cut your prices, collectively by 15% and margins by 390 basis points then you need to grow your volumes by 31.55% to be neutral. Alternatively, if you cut prices by 12.15%, cut margins by 690 basis point then you need to grow volumes by 40% to be revenue neutral. Again, consensus estimates are spotting the company $46 million in revenue and $39 million in EBITDA relative to last year.

Also for readers that do not have degrees in finance or accounting, or an MBA, I will introduce the famous Dupont Model. I am not sure how many hedgies with their 160 IQs and Art History degrees from Princeton are on top of their Dupont models.

Takeaway

Given GNC management's move to pull forward its earnings date, by ten days, we bought some GNC April 2017 $7.5 calls at $0.35, shortly after the market open. I view this move, as yet another positive dot to connect that hopefully paints a pretty picture of a leprechaun holding a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The picture is still in its Polaroid state of development, until April 18, 2017, so I hope the leprechaun isn't holding a pot of skittles.

