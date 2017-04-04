Apple Expands Internal Development: How Much Could This Affect Intel And AMD?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is pushing on all cylinders to move more toward in-house development. This week, Apple had just cut off a semiconductor design house, i.e. Imagination Technologies. Apple's graphics development for mobile devices will move in-house, as they've established a timeline of integrating its graphics designs in A-series chips over the next two-years.

So, it's now a question of how far up the stack they're willing to move. This is likely a long-term move by Apple, as the company transitions toward a more holistic design across its iOS devices. Apple may even disrupt X86, or even worse, transition Macs towards iOS. Hence, the scope of potential victims now includes AMD and Intel.

Part of this is driven by cost savings, but more likely - Apple's conviction in its in-house design process relative to its distributors.

Looking back on Apple's history

It's difficult to determine whether Apple can avoid licensing foundational graphics tech from Imagination Technologies. However, the intentions have been made clear to us, and everyone else. The marriage might not last long, and if you own suppliers riding on Apple's coattails, we have to examine the risks.

I've never really published coverage or wagered analysis on Apple's suppliers given the concentration of risk with the exception of AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) given the established ecosystem those two companies operate in and their mountain of patents. Clearly, we're not saying Apple is going to abandon Intel or AMD, but we do want to examine risk scenarios.

Imagination Technologies fell on the London Stock Exchange by 61.6% in one single trading session. The other (more notable) incidence was GT Advanced Technologies, which went to zero upon filing bankruptcy.

Furthermore, many of you have requested me to cover GTAT (when it was publicly traded), but upon recognizing the risks of Apple abandoning the supplier, I never offered any financial coverage. I generally believe Apple's stance on re-negotiating, developing tech in-house, or working with other suppliers exposes us to opportunities/risks within the semiconductor space.

In this case, we have to re-examine AMD and Intel's relationship with Apple.

Just look at Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) treasure trove of LTE and 3G modem patents, and even that could be subjugated following a series of patent lawsuits. Qualcomm can afford some good lawyers, but so can Apple. When basing it strictly on the legal argument, and the trend in FRAND (fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory) royalties, the Qualcomm bullish investment thesis had to be re-examined as well.

Hence, I downgraded Qualcomm shares following Apple's lawsuit. The risks are too significant, and in the worst case scenario, Qualcomm drops like a rock, similar to what happened today with Imagination Technologies.

So, where does this leave us with AMD?

There are key risks here given AMD is a direct supplier to Apple. Hence, we're examining the financial impact it may have on AMD given Apple's transition toward in-house graphics design.

Clearly, AMD has great X86 designs and is on the cutting edge. In the cases where AMD wins semi-custom or OEM share, it's due to aggressive pricing and sustained hardware refresh that keeps pace with Nvidia. The tables are turning in MPUs, and generally speaking, I believe AMD will gain market share in the mid/high-end of the PC market.

AMD is not susceptible to the same risk factors of Qualcomm, Imagination Technologies, and GT Advanced Technologies. There's plenty of time before this impacts AMD's revenue/earnings given the long lead times to designing a market competitive chip.

Furthermore, AMD is far more diversified and sells fully packaged chips that are designed in-house and fabricated via third-party agreements with GlobalFoundries, whereas Qualcomm's/Imagination Technologies license their technology and earn a chunk against every Apple device sold. Hence, Apple's preservation of gross margins is inclusive of reducing their licensing costs, so there's a pretty big distinction here.

AMD doesn't license its technology out to Apple. In fact, AMD doesn't earn any significant amount of sales/earnings from licensing any of its patents with the exception of game consoles. Therefore, there's no licensing risk to begin with, and in an adverse scenario where Apple designs its own desktop/laptop GPUs, the financial impact won't be substantial.

Keep in mind, Apple's market share hovers at 80% to 90% when pertaining specifically to PCs above $1,200. Given graphics chips are primarily marketed and sold to PC enthusiasts, the impact on AMD's OEM revenue is worth re-examining. Of course, AMD's inclusion into high-end iMacs/MacBooks starts at price points well above $1,200 thus diminishing the impact on AMD (in an adverse scenario), as we imagine volumes in the $2,000+ segment to be reflected via a price elasticity curve. Hence, the volumes in the $2,000-plus market are way less than the entry-level enthusiast segment where Apple sells the vast majority of its PCs.

When using our price elasticity model, we believe the market for $2,000-plus desktops/laptops is constrained to 8.54 million units annually. Of which Apple's market share is 80%. Therefore we estimate Apple sells 6.83 million high-end MacBooks and iMacs at prices above $2,000.

We estimate the negative impact on AMD upon determining AMD's volume of AIBs (add-in-boards) and the company's current ASPs, which is discussed in greater detail in our graphics industry report for our premium subscribers.

Notwithstanding, AMD's current graphics ASPs is approximated at $63.09, and when assuming 6.83 million in high-end MacBook/iMac sales that are inclusive of AMD's graphics cards, we estimate $430 million in revenue contribution from Apple in FY'16. The graphics ASPs could skew somewhat higher for Apple products, though we'd imagine AMD offering volume discounts, and is more dependent on its online retail channel for the bulk of its $300-plus graphics cards shipments.

Furthermore, we estimate that AMD generated approximately $1.12 billion in discrete graphics card sales via OEMs and third-party channels in FY'16. So, if AMD were to lose Apple's business it would negatively impact graphics revenues by 38% y/y. Though, AMD is reasonably diversified given semi-custom revenue (game consoles) and MPUs (microprocessor units), so when basing it on FY'16 consolidated sales of $4.272 billion, the loss of Apple's business would have reduced AMD's sales by 10%.

Apple's desktop/notebook sales haven't improved by much this year, and is unlikely to grow materially over the next three years. We don't expect Apple's revenue contribution to increase too significantly relative to AMD's other growth drivers, so the risks to AMD's revenue/earnings will diminish over the next five-years.

We expect AMD's sales contribution from Apple to decline from 10% of FY'16 sales to 6% by FY'18. Hence, the impact on revenue/earnings isn't as meaningful and would not alter our stance on AMD even in the most adverse risk scenario.

But, what about Intel?

This topic gets a little tricky as we have reviewed Intel's 10-K from 2015 and were unable to find specific financial disclosures allocating sales contribution from Apple specifically.

Intel disclosed the revenue contribution from its top three customers of which Apple wasn't one of them.

Source: Intel 10-K Filing from 2015

So, we know Apple doesn't represent more than 10% of Intel's consolidated revenue, which isn't that surprising given Intel's diversification of sales across various categories and concentration of gross profit contribution from datacenters.

Clearly, we're not saying it's the end of the world if Intel loses Apple's business either.

According to data from Mercury Research, Intel's ASPs on consumer MPUs hovers at around $150 currently. This implies that if Intel were to lose the entirety of Apple's business, i.e. 18.79 million MPU units, it would reduce Intel's revenue by $2.8 billion - $5.6 billion. Intel likely charges Apple somewhere between $150 and $300 on average for its MPUs, or $225 at the midpoint.

Intel reported $59.4 billion in consolidated revenue in FY'16, and disclosed that Apple didn't represent more than 10% of consolidated sales in FY'15. The loss of Apple's business would impact Intel's consolidated revenue to the tune of $4.2 billion or would represent 7% of Intel's consolidated sales when based on FY'16 figure (worst case scenario). If ASPs are lower, we'd imagine $2.8 billion in lost sales, or 4.7% in negative financial impact (base case).

Therefore, Intel investors have very limited exposure to Apple's supply chain.

Keep in mind, Intel's upcoming XMM 7650 modem could replace Qualcomm's presence in smartphones. So, Intel's dependence on Apple may increase over the long term, assuming Intel gains more mobile market share.

Final thoughts

I don't anticipate Apple to design its own modem in-house, and the likelihood of Apple designing its own desktop/notebook chips isn't all that high, either. But, in the absolute worst case scenario, the negative financial impact is limited to less than 10% of revenue for both AMD and Intel, if Apple were to design its own high-end chip variants for notebooks and desktops.

Furthermore, Apple's efforts in graphics is more a function of abandoning its licensing relationships with Qualcomm and Imagination Technologies due to a history of increased royalty rates. Apple's internal R&D efforts seem more than sufficient to justify reductions in licensing cost because the relative royalty rate shouldn't increase just because iPhone prices increases next year, mostly as a result of Apple's internal feature updates.

Therefore, Apple's motivation is driven by controlling cost as it looks to include more expensive features into its upcoming iPhone. Keep in mind, Apple will only save 76 million British Pounds when it cuts the licensing checks to Imagination Technologies. Hence, the financial impact is not meaningful to Apple either, though it gives us insights into where Apple is looking to widen its gross margins.

It has become more expensive to introduce new features, hence the need to reduce licensing cost. The inclusion of OLED, glass paneling, bigger storage, laser sensors, and other sensors adds to the complication of design and total bill of materials. So, if Apple wants to maintain iPhone gross margins above 40% without increasing iPhone ASPs too substantially, the next logical step is to reduce licensing cost.

The next big victim could be Qualcomm. Hence, we're avoiding the name entirely.

Notwithstanding, I don't anticipate Apple to end its supplier relationship with Intel and AMD. There's very little financial motivation to do so, and besides we haven't seen leaks suggesting an increased emphasis on MacBook or iMac development, though we'd urge them to do so.

As such, we continue to reiterate our high conviction buy recommendation on both Apple and AMD. We maintain our sell recommendation on Intel. Our price targets for Apple and AMD remains at $156 and $22.29, respectively. We have yet to issue a price target on Intel, but will initiate prior to Intel's earnings conference.

