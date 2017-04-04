Why A Premium TV Bundle Could Be Apple's Secret Weapon

By doing this, Apple would also be taking aim at a more niche area than any of its rivals have attempted which may give them a competitive advantage.

While that type of package isn’t ground-breaking in itself, the impact of it on the various cable/satellite companies is sizable enough for investors to take notice.

Apple is reportedly trying a new approach which will offer just the big three pay-cable premium channels in one bundle pack.

Apple has long been rumored to enter the streaming TV/skinny bundle space but has not been able to gain solid traction.

And here we go again.

As any investor in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) knows (by now), the company REALLY REALLY wants to be in the TV space. They can play coy all they want, but at this point, it's as sure as death, taxes and a new iPhone coming out every year that Apple wants to make a splash in this sector.

While reported meetings with networks haven't panned out and alternative methods to lure consumers (i.e. Virtual TV Guide) haven't been met with the same level of excitement, Apple hasn't given up. Yet its team clearly knows nothing will match the idea of streaming (potentially) a skinny bundle.

Well that in the traditional form is still seemingly a ways off.

However, according to Re/Code, the executives over at Apple may have another idea in mind and it's an interesting play. Reports have surfaced Apple now wants to do a premium skinny bundle that consists solely of HBO, Showtime and Starz.

Effectively, the big three of pay-TV.

Apple is rumored to be in the process of talking to the three channels' parent companies (AT&T (NYSE:T)/Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B)) with the idea of unifying them in a power package. Currently, each has its own streaming service and you can access all three via Apple TV; however, this would be the first time you could unite them in one app for one price.

Doesn't really sound like anything groundbreaking right? Except that's kind of the point.

Apple is doing this because if successful it could change the playing field in a couple of different ways. First, it presents a new option that subscribers could be interested in purchasing. At present, HBO Now runs $14.99 a month, Showtime is cheaper at $10.99 and Starz is comparatively a steal at $8.99. That's about $35 total if all were bought separate and if that total price could come down a little, the triple-package could be more appealing to TV viewers.

There's also a bigger plan at play here as Apple is likely looking to send a message to the industry. Keep in mind cable/satellite subscribers usually can't just outright buy a channel like HBO; they have to be a subscriber to a package of channels and then add-on a premium network.

This is cutting out the middle man and that makes it more appealing. If Apple is successful here what that does is it slowly takes a little bit of power away from the cable/satellite companies - not a ton, but enough that it chips away at an already delicate position. This would set a new precedent that would force providers to again re-think its strategy and be a new enticement to would-be cord-cutters to make the leap.

The premium bundle approach is also smart as it would position Apple OUTSIDE of the other players in a very competitive space. I've personally lost count of the number of streaming/skinny bundles out there and that's not even including upcoming plays from Hulu, YouTube and now potentially even Verizon (NYSE:VZ). What I saw is that nobody is directly targeting these specific subscribers outside of the networks themselves, which makes this an interesting niche approach.

Again, it's nothing fancy and it won't bring the cable/satellite companies to its collective knees, but it makes a point, and that should be of particular interest to investors, and not just investors of Apple. If I was a shareholder in AT&T (or Time Warner), I would think long and hard about which outcome I'd be pulling for here.

The tricky part of this deal is that for it to be successful, ALL three parent companies would need to agree as just having two of the three doesn't have the same appeal. If I'm AT&T, which owns its own satellite company and streaming service and is about to own HBO outright, you may want to think this through a little more. This type of package may not fully rival what DirecTV Now is selling, but it is close enough to give a little pause.

What investors should like about this approach is how different it seems to be in concept. Apple is doing what it does best and re-imagining the field to a way it hasn't seen and in a way it thinks it can win with in the long run. Often that is done by taking risks and while the risk here is minimal, the reward is more far-reaching.

Now again, nothing has been confirmed (as always is the case with Apple), but when a site like Re/Code goes out with information like this, investors need to pay attention. This is an area Apple has long been enamored with and clearly the company shows no signs of giving up. Shareholders know what Apple has done to the music industry and if it can mimic that with TV, then it will continue to remain even more profitable.

The thing to remember here is that Apple's ultimate endgame is content. It wants to have a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) like service where it can put out its own series. Currently, that is already happening through Apple Music, but there's a longer game at play, and as we are continuing to learn - it just keeps getting more interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.