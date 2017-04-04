Tesla And The One Word That Could Have Added $2.5 Billion To Its Market Cap

We would love to hear a clear answer from the company, and we will remain skeptics until such time as we do.

By Parke Shall

There has been a lot of talk over the last 48 hours about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) beating its delivery number for Q1. The news was announced over the weekend and Tesla started off the week on the right track for long investors, gaining nearly 20 points to push the stock close to $300 per share in trading on Monday. It was an addition of about $2.5 billion in market cap.

TSLA Price data by YCharts

What was responsible for this sizable beat? New demand for Tesla products? A more efficient sales process and manufacturing throughput? Or, is it possible that the simple removal of one word in the way that Tesla delivers its "delivered vehicle" metric could be responsible for the addition of billions of dollars in market cap, as well as quite a bit of sass coming out of the Elon Musk camp yesterday, as Mr. Musk took to Twitter to do a little smack talking to short-sellers.

It was a headline that dominated yesterday. As Tesla stock ripped higher, news stations couldn't cover it long enough and spent most of the day pointing out that Tesla's market cap was now larger than Ford's (NYSE:F) and almost as large as General Motors (NYSE:GM). But there was something interesting about the delivery number that the company disclosed and that was the omission of a word.

Previously, the company had always reported this number by deliveries to "end" customers. This is from the company's Q2 2016 PR.

This weekend, when presented with the delivery data we (as well as many on Twitter) noticed that the word "end" had been removed and didn't appear in the PR at all.

We want to run down several situations of what this might mean. As a group that has worked closely with securities lawyers for a couple of years, we know that nobody just arbitrarily removes a word from a filing without there being good reason. Anybody that tells you otherwise could possibly be trying to get one over on you.

The first possibility is that the word was left out as an administrative error or was simply removed without any mal-intent whatsoever. It is possible, although we think it is unlikely that this word omission just happened as a coincidence. In that case, congratulations to Tesla on the great delivery number and let's move on.

However, if securities lawyers or the company chose to remove the word for a reason, that is going to open up a can of worms and a whole new slate of questions. Removing the word "end" from customer would lead us to believe that the Company could now be counting models that it ships to distributors and not just the people who wind up ultimately driving the car, the "end" customers.

If the company is changing the way it records this number, it is similar to a revenue recognition alteration that needs to be defined very clearly for shareholders so people don't get the impression that all of these vehicles are on the road and being driven around by Tesla customers when they are possibly sitting on a lot somewhere.

While we are not alleging that this is the case, we do find it more than peculiar that Tesla has changed this language. Again, when securities lawyers and counsel review these documents, there are usually very few changes that are made without good reason. We would be more than interested in hearing the reason, if there is any, for this language change.

Astute investors on Twitter also pointed out that the "Customer Ordered" language was dropped from the company's release.



This is a great thread on Twitter to read that discusses the language further.

The last thing that we are going to leave you with is this. In most case studies and many finance classes that we have taken over the years, it is always made clear that revenue recognition is the most pliable area in a company for making suspect alterations. It is generally done by changing the definition of revenue recognition so that the company can recognize more revenue and the individual shareholder doesn't know the difference because they generally don't have a fair understanding of revenue recognition policies and accounting treatment.

If it turns out this definition was altered from "end" customer to "customer" for the purposes of recognizing more deliveries, it will be viewed by us as a massive red flag, especially given the fact that no pertinent disclosure was made to shareholders about the reason this language is changed. Again, we have no proof that this change was anything but administrative and a possible mistake at this point. However, if it comes to light in the future that this was the cause for increased deliveries, Tesla will have put its much-needed credibility on trial and we would be alarmed as shareholders.

We believe that this language change is going to receive significant scrutiny going forward and that analysts and investors will put it to the company to explain the reason for the change. We will give Tesla the benefit of the doubt for now, until they give us a reason not to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long both puts and calls