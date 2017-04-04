Contura Energy Is Too Cheap To Ignore

Contura Energy (OTCPK:CNTE) is a Tennessee-based coal miner and marketer. Contura was formed in July of last year from assets formerly owned by bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources. I know what you're probably thinking: "Why would anyone invest in a pink-sheets-traded coal miner compromised entirely of assets that were recently in bankruptcy." If you bear with me and keep reading you may come to agree that there is a strong bullish case to be made for Contura.

Overview and Capital Structure

Contura has mines in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The mines are divided into three operating segments: Central Appalachia (CAPP), Northern Appalachia (NAPP), and the Powder River Basin (PRB). The PRB division produces only thermal coal and NAPP production is almost entirely thermal coal. CAPP production is nearly 100% metallurgical (MET) coal. Thermal coal is used by coal fired power plants to generate electricity. Met coal is predominantly used in the steel making process and, relative to thermal coal, is generally a more valuable product on a per-ton basis.

Pro forma for its recent purchase of an additional 25% interest, Contura also owns 65% of the Dominion Terminal Associates (DTA) export facility.

My model of Contura's pro forma capital structure is below. I have made two changes in an attempt to capture recent events: (1) deducting $13.3M from the year end cash balance to reflect the cash used to purchase an additional interest in the DTA export facility (2) adjusting for the $400M term loan facility Contura entered in to last month. The company plans to use these new funds to redeem its other outstanding debt in the next few weeks.

While it only carries a modest amount of net debt, Contura's balance sheet is cluttered with various other liabilities, many of which were assumed from Alpha. As they all involve either future cash outflows or probable future dilution it's appropriate to treat these as debt for the purpose of calculating Contura's effective enterprise value (EV). In other words, these are real liabilities and shouldn't be disregarded when attempting to value the company.

The $35.14M stock warrant "liability" is management's estimate of the value of 810,811 stock warrants to purchase CNTE common shares at $55.93 each. The warrants don't expire until July of 2023. The warrant liability will grow if and when Contura's stock price rises.

Like most other coal producers Contura has asset retirement obligations, but the near term cash outflows related to these are very manageable, with only $4.3M of related expenses expected in 2017.

Acquisition-related obligations is a catch-all term for the liabilities relating to legacy Alpha liabilities assumed by Contura. Note that no less than $27.3M of this expense is expected to be incurred this year.

Q4 2016 Results

As a very new company, the first full quarter of results for Contura was Q4 of last year. Since the stock market is forward looking, I think the Q4 results are less important than what the company can achieve this year, but they do shed light on the underlying earnings power of the company's assets.

Contura did $103.7M in adjusted EBITDA in Q4. If we deduct the $21.7M in capital expenditures incurred and $37.7M in amortization of above market coal supply contracts we get in the neighborhood of $44.3M in adjusted operating profit (OP). The contract amortization is a non-cash charge, but as these contracts are running off and unlikely to be replaced with other above market coal supply contracts, it's necessary to subtract them out of the results in order to capture the underlying economics of the business. If we take this adjusted OP number and extrapolate it out to a full year Contura starts to look enticing.

2017 Earnings Estimates and Valuation

Contura provided guidance in its February 2017 presentation. I have relied on this guidance, along with the most recent information Contura has released on its 2017 contracted and priced coal volumes, to produce the following full year estimates. At an EV/OP ratio below seven Contura is very cheap. While I don't have an exact price target, two OP turns higher seems like a more reasonable price for a quality met and thermal coal miner. This would get us to slightly north of $100 per share, a >50% upside.

My model uses the midpoint of management's guidance in all cases. 2.4 million tons of 2017 CAPP production is committed and priced at an average of $124.98 per ton. For the 1.5 million tons of uncommitted volumes I have estimated a $100 per ton sales price. For the 2.2 million tons of unpriced PRB coal I have estimated a $11 sales price. Just as I did for the Q4 2016 results, I have substituted capital expenditures (all of which should be considered maintenance capex) for depreciation.

While I'm not going to lay out exactly how much free cash flow i think Contura can produce in 2017, I think the free cash flow yield will be upwards of 20% once you add the above market contract amortization back in. For a relatively unlevered company that's extremely high.

Risks and Opportunities

A close look at my Contura valuation reveals that the company is highly dependent on its CAPP segment, which I estimate will produce nearly half of the company's total 2017 cash flow from operations. The CAAP segment is itself dependent on met coal prices, which have fluctuated wildly over the past few years. As a commodity producer Contura is "a price taker and not a price maker." As such it, outside of its committed and priced volumes, is at the mercy of commodity price swings. I don't have any particular opinion about the future direction of met and thermal coal prices. I see commodity prices as an obvious risk here, but also think that the extremely low price you can buy a piece of the company for mitigates it.

A long term risk is a return of an unfriendly regulatory regime. While the Trump Administration is certainly a friend of the coal mining industry, there's an election every four years and things can change quickly. I think there is a real possibility that domestic coal power plants (and thus most of the domestic thermal coal mining industry) are regulated out of existence over time. The good news is that there is no widespread alternative for met coal in the steel production process at this time.

One additional risk that it's worth noting is management. Contura's CEO, Kevin Crutchfield, was the CEO of Alpha beginning in July of 2009. This means that he was at the helm when Alpha acquired Massey Energy for the (now inconceivable) price of $7.1 billion. It also means that he was at the helm as Alpha declined into bankruptcy. The risk is that Crutchfield steers Contura toward "empire building" and away from shareholder value. For the time being this risk is mitigated by two distressed debt investors being on the five member board of directors.

Conclusion

Contura's current valuation stands in stark contract to the fully priced overall market. I think it's too cheap to ignore. While I've focused on valuation - which I think can be its own catalyst - in this article, there could be other catalysts in the fairly near future. An uplisting from the pink sheets would help the company's investor visibility. Similarly, the company is currently being covered by only two analysts: FBR & Co and Clarkson. A few more quarters of operating results should gain the company more analyst coverage, especially if results are as strong as I predict that they will be. Finally, while I don't expect a dividend initiation or share repurchases in the near term, over a longer time horizon I would expect to see cash returned to shareholders somehow.

