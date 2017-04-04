Resource Sector Digest: Goldcorp Pleases Investors, Not Necessarily Its Own

One major has made lots of shareholders happy; except his own. Read on and find out more in this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 82 - April 3, 2017)

Setting The Scene

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) went on a shopping spree last week and increased its already sizeable bet on mining gold in Chile. The major is purchasing:

a 25% stake in the Cerro Casale project from Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC);

another 25% stake in the Cerro Casale project from Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX);

the Quebrada Seca project from Kinross Gold;

and all outstanding shares of junior miner Exeter Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:XRA) with its flagship Caspiche project.

As the dust settles Goldcorp and Barrick are emerging as the 50:50 joint owners of one of the largest consolidated regional gold plays in the world. Barrick is contributing its remaining 50% stake of the Cerro Casale project, whilst Goldcorp is throwing in the Caspiche and Quebrada Seca projects along with the newly acquired second half of Cerro Casale. The map below is taken from Exeter's corporate presentation and illustrates the geography.

This set of transactions comes with a sizeable price tag for Goldcorp, with immediate payments amounting to $260M in cash to Kinross, and $180M worth in shares to Exeter shareholders (based on the share price before the announcement). Suspended payments include $80M payable to Barrick Gold payable after a construction decision at Cerro Casale, and further $20M payable to Barrick Gold on commercial production at Cerro Casale. Both Kinross and Barrick are retaining a 1.25% NSR each on production at Cerro Casale (with Kinross foregoing the first $10 million payable). Additionally, Goldcorp will pay Barrick's initial $175M share of development costs.

Goldcorp shareholders were less than impressed by the news.

GG data by YCharts

Altogether, the newly created JV project has a measured and indicated resource base of around 50M ounces of gold in the 0.5 to 0.6 g/t grade range. To put it bluntly, this is the mother of optionality plays and if turned into a mine it will require immense proportions to become profitable.

This is, in fact, the second project of this kind in Chile Goldcorp is engaging in, after forming the Project Corridor JV with Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) in late 2015 further to the South. Given all the bad press Chile has received as a mining jurisdiction lately, this is a big stamp of approval from a major miner. Especially as recent headlines not only included permitting issues at Pascua Lama, and industrial action at BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) Escondida mine; but also trouble at Kinross's Maricunga mine, practically around the corner from the newly formed JV project.

Which brings us to the first party to benefit greatly from this deal: Kinross Gold. Not only did Kinross manage to offload a non-core project along with a minority share in another non-core project in exchange for good cash; Kinross Gold also negotiated a water off-take contract with the JV which might be key to re-commencing operations at Maricunga which have been suspended since Q3 last year following a water-related dispute. The miner was reminded of the fact that this is one of the driest places on earth and depleting scarce underground aquifers is not a sustainable option, especially in places where locals depend on the very same aquifers for agriculture.

Exeter Resource Corp had recognized this problem early on, and this junior has been really smart about tackling the water issue. Firstly, by discovering a potential water source at Penas Blancas; and secondly, by securing desalinated water supply. We suspect that this access to water was one of the main attractions ultimately securing the announced buy-out, although Caspiche is attractive in its own right due to the presence of a large oxide cap which could facilitate a quick and inexpensive starter phase for the JV. In any case, Exeter shareholders must be pleased despite the actual premium being overstated when considering Goldcorp's reduced share price post-announcement.

Water is the key to operating a mine in this region, not only for the Goldcorp-Barrick JV, and by extension for Kinross; but also for another unlikely winner in this transaction which hasn't been mentioned by others reporting on the deal. Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) owns a 1.75% NSR on the Lobo-Marte project half way between Kinross Gold's Maricunga and Coipa mines. Once Kinross Gold resumes activities at Maricunga, the Lobo-Marte project will quickly return to the development agenda, with Sandstorm benefiting from a potential development decision.

Which brings us to Barrick Gold, in our opinion the front-runner among the beneficiaries from this deal. This major is giving away a 25% stake in a non-core asset with little near-term development perspective, in exchange for a 50% stake in the much-expanded JV project with a sudden tangible pathway to production. And not just that, Barrick also gets to free-ride for a significant stretch of the development path as Goldcorp will be footing the first $350M in joint development costs. Barrick goes from owning 75% of a so-so project, to owning 50% of one of the largest development projects around. And by the time Goldcorp is done spending its initial contribution the true credentials of this project will be much clearer. Kudos to Barrick Gold for landing this deal.

As for the JV project itself, we would argue that it is far from certain that a profitable mine can be established even with the newly consolidated resource base. The potential to start small with a heap leach operation at Caspiche is noted, as is the potential to obtain water from sources other than the local aquifers. However, the low-grade nature of the bulk of the resources will require an immense up-front investment to build a mine that can garner the necessary economies of scale. This is an optionality play of immense proportion; and it is a bet on Chile, a bet on a rising gold price, and a bet on engineering ingenuity. Goldcorp is piling a stack of chips on its ability to live up to all these challenges; and investors are looking upon the associated risks rather skeptically judging from the market reaction so far.

Actionable Ideas

News Releases

News release of the week goes to Golden Arrow Resource (OTCQB:GARWF) and Silver Standard (NASDAQ:SSRI). The latter has agreed to exercise the option to create a JV with the former to develop the Chinchillas deposit. Ore from this future mine will be processed at nearby Pirquitas which will also become a part of the JV. Results for the PFS for the Chinchillas project were released at the same time, and they look attractive at first sight.

Which leads almost naturally to our weekly drill result summary:

Richmont Mines (NYSEMKT:RIC) provided an update with results from the ongoing exploration and delineation drill program at the Island gold mine. The discovery of a new high-grade zone certainly bodes well for future resource expansions.

(NYSEMKT:RIC) provided an update with results from the ongoing exploration and delineation drill program at the Island gold mine. The discovery of a new high-grade zone certainly bodes well for future resource expansions. Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF) continues to expand its Orenada Zone 4 gold veins, this time with a headline hit of 24.1g/t over 4m from 140m down hole.

(OTCQB:ALXDF) continues to expand its Orenada Zone 4 gold veins, this time with a headline hit of 24.1g/t over 4m from 140m down hole. Eastmain Resources (OTC:EANRF) also found high-grade gold, and in this case from surface at the Clearwater project at James Bay, Quebec. Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) is not only Alexandria's neighbor, but also owns a sizeable equity stake in Eastmain.

(OTC:EANRF) also found high-grade gold, and in this case from surface at the Clearwater project at James Bay, Quebec. (OTCQX:ICGQF) is not only Alexandria's neighbor, but also owns a sizeable equity stake in Eastmain. Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF) continues to intersect high-grades over good thickness at its Cariboo project in BC. And it also managed to raise C$12.5M by selling another 0.75% NSR to Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) upping Osisko's total royalty to 2.25%.

(OTCPK:BGMZF) continues to intersect high-grades over good thickness at its Cariboo project in BC. And it also managed to raise C$12.5M by selling another 0.75% NSR to (NYSE:OR) upping Osisko's total royalty to 2.25%. IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) reported some phenomenal intersections from its Saramacca project, a potential satellite pit for the Rosebel mine in Suriname. The company is targeting a resource estimate for later in the year, and given the latest results this will be a pleasing announcement.

(NYSE:IAG) reported some phenomenal intersections from its Saramacca project, a potential satellite pit for the Rosebel mine in Suriname. The company is targeting a resource estimate for later in the year, and given the latest results this will be a pleasing announcement. Midas Gold (OTCQX:MDRPF) issued a report on the final two holes from the winter program at Stibnite. Mostly infill in nature, the program should also add a modest amount of new ounces, to be reflected in a resource update later in the year.

(OTCQX:MDRPF) issued a report on the final two holes from the winter program at Stibnite. Mostly infill in nature, the program should also add a modest amount of new ounces, to be reflected in a resource update later in the year. Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) reported promising results from outside the current resource at the Gryphon deposit in the Eastern Athabasca Basin.

Barrick Gold reported disruptions at its Veladero mine in Argentina after a pipe carrying "gold bearing solution" (read: cyanide) ruptured last week. This is not the first such incident at this site, and we question how these repeated incidents will affect permitting for the proposed scaled-down operation on the Argentine side of the border of the nearby Pascua-Lama project.

Rye Patch Gold (OTCQX:RPMGF) is all set to start irrigating leach pads at the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada after receiving corresponding permits. And the market is finally rewarding this junior for its successful efforts.

RPM data by YCharts

Bonterra Resources (OTC:BONXD) has closed a C$5.2M investment by Kinross Gold, and the company is already putting some of that cash to work by adding the Trove property to its already large land package in the emerging Urban-Barry gold camp by way of an option agreement with Durango Resources (OTC:ATOXF). Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) still controls the largest portion of this camp, and the ongoing 400,000m drill program has just thrown up some more bonanza grade results.

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) has closed the C$265M bought deal paving the way to the acquisition of two zinc mines from Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) discussed here.

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) is chipping away at its Eagle gold project in the Yukon. Following the recent financing announcement the company has entered into a supply agreement for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) mining equipment with a local division of Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF).

Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) released the updated mine plan for its Sissingue project in Cote d'Ivoir after losing a painful amount of ounces in a resource update a few months ago. The market shrugged off the news, as the damage had already been done and construction is already 40% complete.

PRU data by YCharts

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) announced significantly improved sales terms for concentrate stemming from Olympias Phase II, adding 15,000 ounces of gold output annually to the tally for this asset. Construction of Phase II is substantially complete and commissioning has commenced according to the same news release.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) had this digestor puzzled when it announced a $220M placement with an un-named US-based investor. The proceeds will be used for... well, general corporate purposes.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is targeting increased zinc production from its Lalor mine, according to this update. The company plans to process a portion of the ore from Lalor at the New Britannia gold mill. The miner also provided an update on the Rosemont project, and believes that permitting is "well advanced and continues to progress." We note that the status appears mostly unchanged from what we described three years ago.

And this is where we stop and bide a see youse all next week. Stay safe, healthy, and cheerful if you can.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM, TREVF, SAND.

