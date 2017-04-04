Air Lease Corp.: An Under The Rader Mid-Cap Growth Play

Thesis

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) is an underfollowed, high quality company. It carries a low valuation with solid growth prospects. I believe the company will continue to expand. I believe its young airplane fleet combined and its mature order book give it an advantage over the competition; it will reward its shareholders for years to come.

About The Company

Air Lease is an aircraft leasing company. It purchases and leases commercial transport aircraft to airlines globally. The company also sells aircraft from its lease fleet to third parties. Buyers include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. Air Lease also provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. An overview of the fleet is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Air Lease Corp Fleet Overview

Source: Air Lease Corp Q4 Presentation

Air Lease is comfortably mid cap with a market cap just under $4B. Its average daily volume is about 500,000 shares which may suggest it is underfollowed. To add to the underfollowed theory, almost all of the company is owned by institutions and insiders. It is worth noting that insiders own more than 6% of the shares.

What I Like

Air Lease is an excellent value. Current P/E is 11.13 while forward P/E is 8.94. PEG ratio is 0.67 suggesting the company trades at an attractive value based on expected growth. It has a low price/book at 1.16 and trades at 2.77x sales. Despite good value, we have good growth!

Air Lease has thrown up some serious growth numbers. Asset CAGR for the past five years is 18% for the company. Revenue has produced a five year CAGR of 21%. Adj net income has a five year CAGR of 25%. The company also has some serious margins. Operating margin is 61% and profit margin is 26%. Taking this into account, the companies valuation seems even lower.

The company's performance metrics leave a little to be desired. Return on Equity, Assets, and Capital, are 11.7%, 4.1%, and 4% respectively. All fall short of the capital goods industry average. This is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Air Lease Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

I will discuss the company's debt under the risk section. Air Leases debt/equity is 257%. Many investors may not like this, but in my opinion, it is not the end of the world. Air Lease pays a 0.77% dividend although it is growing. In 2016 the dividend increased by 50%. I would look for this to continue as the company matures.

Opportunities And Drivers

Air Lease placed 92% of its order book on long-term leases through 2019. The company has a very young aircraft fleet with an average age of 3.8 years. The average lease length is 6.9 years. In 2016 the company sold 46 aircraft for $1.2B in total.

The company states that as long as airline passenger traffic is healthy, it believes there will be demand for the models in their fleet. In fact, airline passenger traffic has survived countless crises. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Airline Passenger Traffic 1980-Present

Source: Air Lease Corp Q4 Presentation

In fact, since 1970, airline leasing has grown immensely. The concept is simple, aircraft are expensive and take a long time to receive. Airlines lease (or purchase) aircraft from companies like Air Lease in order to boost productivity. The growth of aircraft leasing is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Aircraft Lease Growth

Source: Air Lease Corp Q4 Presentation

Risks

To a rate conscious investor, Air Lease's debt may jump right out at you. However, I don't see this posing too much of a problem. First, it is a necessary evil. Aircraft are expensive and the company needs to buy them. Next, 84% of the company's debt is fixed rate with a composite rate of 3.69%. That is extremely cheap debt. Plus, the company sold $1.2B of aircraft last year. If it needs to pay its debt down it can always sell some of the fleet. The company has more book value than the average bear. It is worth noting that the company's debt is rated investment grade.

Another major risk for the aircraft industry is fuel prices. However, as shown in figure three, airline passenger growth is pretty resilient. I don't see high fuel prices affecting Air Lease Corp too much. However, I am not an expert on airlines companies. I don't know if they would be more or less likely to lease in the event of high fuel prices. Either way, Air Lease's contracts have an average of nearly a seven year term. This means some of the risk is mitigated.

Final Thoughts

I really like Air Lease Corp. I'm a little short on cash but am considering freeing some up in order to purchase Air Lease. I believe they will continue to grow. I love their combination of growth and deep value. I believe the company will expand its dividend and reward its shareholders with cash returns and capital gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.