Stocks Vulnerable To Fake Earnings And Overvaluation

Road meet pavement. That's the only way to describe President Trump's recent failure to convert lofty campaign promises into tangible action on health care reform. When news of the potential legislative disappointment surfaced, stocks suffered their largest declines since the election and volatility spiked to the highest levels of the year. So far, the "buy the dip" mentality remains in full effect, but these initial tremors may foreshadow a greater seismic shock in financial markets if the optimism surrounding the Trump economic agenda evaporates.

Back to Basics: Earnings

The narrative baked into current stock prices is based on the idea that Donald Trump's economic agenda will provide a smooth transition from monetary to fiscal stimulus. For the moment, few appear bothered by the fact that such a seamless baton transfer has rarely occurred in financial market history, and there are many more examples where these efforts have failed (most notably in Japan). Before analyzing the prospects of whether Trump's fiscal agenda will succeed, this first article considers a baseline scenario where no such fiscal stimulus arrives. We'll begin with the basics- earnings. The following chart shows the trend in annual S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) earnings, on a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, since the start of the stock market rally in 2009.

Whereas the first half of the rally since 2009 coincided with expanding corporate profits, the trend in earnings growth has flat lined since 2012. This phenomenon is not unique to S&P 500 companies- a similar stagnation shows up in Federal Reserve data that tracks aggregate corporate earnings across the entire U.S. economy.

By all measures, aggregate U.S. corporate profitability has gone nowhere for the past 4-5 years. Indeed, the lack of corporate earnings growth matches the relatively sluggish pace of wage gains and general economic growth in recent years. It's true that we have seen a recent tick higher in the last several quarters, but this is simply a shallow rebound from an even larger drop in previous quarters. This begs the question- why have stock prices continued to soar since 2012, despite a lack of earnings growth?

The Rise of Fake Earnings

Sluggish earnings have given rise to creative accounting techniques designed to boost the appearance of earnings. For example, corporations have taken advantage of low interest rates in recent years by borrowing money to repurchase their own shares. This effectively reduces the shares outstanding and creates an artificial boost to the widely followed "earnings per share" metric. However, the underlying earnings power and net worth of the corporation remains unchanged- they have simply reduced the denominator of the earnings/share calculation by swapping equity for debt on the balance sheet. This enables earnings/share metrics to increase even when total earnings remain flat, or even decline, so long as the rate of earnings decline is less than the rate of reduction in shares outstanding. Of course, when it comes time to repay the debts this process will work in reverse, as earnings are siphoned away from shareholders simply to cover the debt and interest costs of creating this accounting mirage. If interest rates ever rise, these costs could explode and sideswipe unsuspecting investors, who ignore these balance sheet gymnastics at their own peril.

Another arguably more deceptive practice has been to simply change the way earnings are calculated. The GAAP accounting convention is the official, SEC-mandated method required of all public companies in their quarterly reports to shareholders. However, while the SEC requires corporations to provide GAAP figures, it does not prevent them from coming up their own, supplementary versions of economic reality via earnings "adjustments." The motivation for these adjustments is simple: creative accounting can financially engineer the appearance of earnings growth by adjusting away various operating costs. Consider EBITDA, which stands for "earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization." EBITDA is essentially an accounting fantasy, which strips out very real business costs like the depreciation of capital equipment. The great Warren Buffett once had this to say about these dubious accounting adjustments:

"Every dime of depreciation expense we report, however, is a real cost. And that's true at almost all other companies as well. When Wall Streeters tout EBITDA as a valuation guide, button your wallet."

My favorite critique of non-GAAP earnings comes from the slightly more colorful Charlie Munger:

"I think that, every time you see the word EBITDA (adjusted earnings), you should substitute the word 'bullshit' earnings."

In today's world of fake news, the media and mainstream financial analysts are instrumental in perpetuating the disemination of these fake earnings. Not only do adjusted earnings dominate the headlines and discussions, but analysts often go one step further and provide valuation metrics based on future expectations of adjusted earnings. Consider this article from CNBC in January of 2017, which cited an S&P 500 price to earnings multiple of 17.1. This number was based on Wall Street's consensus estimates of future, adjusted earnings. But how often do analysts even come close to guessing the future earnings? Consider the following historical trend of analyst estimates for future earnings, which shows how the consensus anlysts consistently overestimate earnings by a wide margin.

In other words, not only did CNBC use adjusted earnings in their valuation multiple, they used analyst estimates for future adjusted earnings. In the parlance of Charlie Munger, this would be equivalent to a BS estimate of future BS earnings.

If you instead calculate valuation multiples based on actual, booked earnings that include all appropriate costs of doing business, this puts the S&P 500 PE ratio in the mid-20's. In fact, as GAAP earnings have barely budged since 2012, most of the gains in stock prices since then have come from investors paying ever-higher valuations for the same underlying earnings. The PE multiple for the S&P 500 has soared by 50% since 2012.

What does this mean for investors? Valuations alone have never provided a good tool for short term market timing, but over the long term, paying such lofty earnings multiples has been terrible for future returns. In fact, today's mid-20's PE multiple exceeds the levels reached just before the 2008 Financial Crisis, and is approaching the valuations reached in the heady days of the late stage Tech Bubble. In each of these prior cases, stock prices subsequently lost half of their value. I see no reason to believe a similar decline could not happen from today's levels.

Of course, the savior for investors would be a return to earnings growth, which would help justify today's elevated valuations. This is why the market has become increasingly dependent upon political developments in recent months. It's also the reason why stocks could be vulnerable in the event of any legislative disappointments going forward, which will be the subject of future articles.

