Traders Are Betting On A Big 30-Year Bond Sell-Off

Stocks: Speculators are extremely bullish on the DJIA, not so much in the Nasdaq. The Nikkei has gradually attracted bullish positioning.

Commodities: Palladium, feeder cattle, and cotton are all crowded on the long side. Corn producers have recently taken off some of their short hedges. Optimism in WTI has dissipated.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This is my 53rd weekly update that outlines how traders are positioned and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Bonds

Traders increased their long exposure in the 2-year note (NYSEARCA:SHY). This means that they're betting on lower short-term rates.

Positioning in the 30-year bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) is quite different. Speculators have a historically extreme net short position on, meaning that they expect the bond sell-off to continue and long-term rates to rise.

Commodities

Positioning has quickly reversed in corn (NYSEARCA:CORN) futures. Just a few weeks ago speculators were leaning on the long side and producers were actively hedging their future production. All it took was a 5% correction to completely shake out bullish speculators.

Traders are extremely long cotton (NYSEARCA:BAL) futures. As a reminder, crowded long positioning is not a sign to go short. It's simply a sign that a trade is now consensus.

Crowded positioning is most meaningful when price diverges from the crowd. For example, a lot of longs would be under pressure if cotton futures were to fall. Their risk reduction, in the form of selling to unwind their longs, would likely accelerate the downward momentum. Think of it as a "fire in the theater" situation when prices goes against crowded positioning.

While few people trade feeder cattle (NYSEARCA:COW), it's worthwhile to note that speculators haven't been this net long in five years. This is the #1 most crowded trade in the commodity markets I monitor. Producers of feeder cattle are on the other side of the trade, actively hedging their future livestock at current prices.

Positioning in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures is honestly very mixed. Speculators were massively long last summer, which ended up foreshadowing last winter's correction. Since then gold has rallied off the lows but traders haven't aggressively bought back into the precious metal.

Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) does have noteworthy positioning. Traders are very long, much more so than in gold.

A large part of the excessive optimism in WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures has disappeared. CoT data proved to be useful in pointing out just how crowded the long side was just a few weeks ago.

Stocks

If you were to only look at how traders are positioned in Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures, you'd likely conclude sentiment is anything but bullish.

It's important to look at other stock index contracts, like Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) futures. Speculator positioning is much more crowded on the long side.

Traders haven't been this net long S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures since the summer of 2015. When factoring in all three contracts, it's clear that speculators are bullish on U.S. stocks. I would stop short of saying they are extremely bullish though.

Finally, being long the Japanese Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ) has slowly become a more popular trade.

Conclusion

So what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data? Three things:

Positioning in stock futures is biased to the long side, but it's not as stretched as I'd expect given that all indices are basically at all time highs. There are a number of crowded long trades in commodity markets, such as palladium, feeder cattle, and cotton. The majority of traders are betting on long-term Treasury yields to keep rising.

I post fresh CoT data each week, so be sure to follow me to stay on top of how people are positioned in the futures markets!

If you have any questions about CoT data, don't hesitate to ask me in the comments below.

