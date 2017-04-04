Ecology And Environment Proxy Fight Good For All Shareholders - Even Those Fighting It

The company is a good long case despite a poor board and governance. It could get a lot better with some changes.

I used to be CEO of Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI). For Seeking Alpha readers, I will try to be as objective as possible in laying out the facts for you to the best of my knowledge. Here goes:

There is currently a proxy fight for two seats on the EEI board. The largest shareholder of the company, Mill Road Capital, is seeking two seats. The EEI board claims that Mill Road is an activist hedge fund, among other things, without any evidence to back their claims.

The current board of directors has underperformed objectively in almost all measures of business success since their "coup" in 2012. From the publicly reported company financials:

Revenue Decline

The company's revenue has declined in every year since the new board has been in place:

Fiscal Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue (in millions $US) 134.9 128.4 126.9 105.8

In addition to this constant year-over-year decline in revenue, there is an acceleration in revenue decline. In the four years previous to the current board, the company enjoyed the highest revenue levels that it had in its history, averaging just over $154 million.

Earnings Decline

While the revenue decline was substantial, the degradation of earnings was even greater. From 2013-16, the combined company earnings for those four years was only 18 cents per share -- or an annual average of less than 5 cents per share. In the four years previous to the current board, the company enjoyed the highest earnings level in its history -- $4.12 per share for the four years, or an annual average of $1.03 per share.

Dividend Decline

The poor financial performance under this board led to a reduction in the dividend for the first time in company history in July 2016. In their press release describing why they were reducing the dividend, Chairman of the Board Frank Silvestro did not say it was due to poor financials (which seems obvious from the declining revenue and earnings). Instead, he said it was to "direct more resources to support management's growth initiatives." While this is clearly needed, there is no evidence of growth.

The injection of professionalism and youth on the board would help a great company rebound. As CEO, I attended many EEI board meetings. These board meetings were among the worst kind of discourse that I have experienced in professional meetings of any sort. In my opinion, the meetings were primarily a group of old men arguing about a bunch of stuff that often had little to do with the company that they were supposed to guide. They argued about almost everything and thought that it was the secret to their success.

The board meetings that I attended included some outstanding board members who are not currently on the board, including my father and founder Gerhard Neumaier, Tim Butler, and Ross Cellino. In the company's history, the discussion of facts when arguing about them was probably useful when they all knew the client or situation. But this declined dramatically as board members got older.

The current board is very old by most comparable standards. The median age is currently 76, which means that half the board is older than that. In my opinion, the problem with this board is that they are out of touch with the market and unable to manage a global or changing market. Most are too old to travel to meet clients, but rather than abstain from an argument where they have no firsthand facts, they make them up. I really have no idea what they are thinking, but company performance continues to decline as it's possible that they don't even realize what they are doing. So far, everything that I have said would support a short case. However, I think that with some changes to the board, the company would once again be able to grow and thrive.

Mill Road Capital has been successful in improving company performance in the small- and micro-cap space. With their ownership, they normally improve company performance over a period of years. Because the current board of directors is limiting the company, their input is likely to have a big positive impact.

Ironically, those fighting it would benefit financially. The biggest surprise here is that these old directors who are most strongly opposing Mill Road Capital (the company's largest shareholder) from having representation on the board would actually benefit from it.

The current chairman is the highest paid EEI executive. His most recent experience is the decline of the company under his guidance as chairman, and prior to that a failed aquaculture venture -- one of EEI's greatest losses. While he has arguably drawn a much larger paycheck than he could get anywhere else, he is a significant shareholder. A few months from 80 years old, he would benefit more financially if the company dividend and share price goes up than he could possibly get paid from the company. Other long-time directors who are also large shareholders would also gain more financially from dividends and share price increases than they would from collecting director fees.

It is somewhat subjective and perhaps fanciful to suggest that the input of two professional business people would have a dramatic impact on the company business. Knowing the company very well, having worked there for 25 years and leading it to its best years in revenue and earnings, the board was always a problem. The company's staff and experience are outstanding. In my opinion, the company is limited by the remaining founders and their "yes men" who sit on the board.

I believe that the input of professional guidance can raise the company back to growing revenues 8%-10% a year and increasing earnings at a faster rate. Given the current declining revenue, this would create a major turnaround in the company's value. Simply putting the focus back on the business in a rational and professional manner is what is needed.

One can just look at the metrics that the company used to explain why they think are doing a good job in a letter to shareholders on March 15 to see the lack of focus and established business understanding. They cited and graphed the rise of net cash as the only metric to describe their "success." Most investors know that negative growth will result in lower receivables and greater net cash -- and that is not usually a good thing. The company's board are either trying to deceive shareholders or, possibly worse, are deceiving themselves. Changing to an enlightened business focus at the board level would have a very large impact on the business.

The company is a good long case, despite a poor board and governance. It could get a lot better with some changes. Ecology and Environment is truly a great company that has been at the forefront of almost every environmental issue. From doing some of the first environmental impact studies to the first hazardous waste work and being a global leader in sustainability services, the company has tremendous strength and a great reputation. There still exist many outstanding staff and the company has an outstanding resume. It can return to being a great company with relatively small changes. It needs the management of a better and more professional board to move on. When it does, it will unlock value for shareholders.

