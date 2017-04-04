Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory And Clinical Change Is Not A Concern

The title of my last article discussing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) was "Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Fully Funded with Upcoming Catalysts", and published on March 24, 2017. It sets out my bullish views on Aurinia and a summary of what I believe are its upcomiing catalysts.

On March 28, 2017 at 9.33 a.m. an article came out on Seeking Alpha called "Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Highlighting an Important Clinical and Regulatory Change" (the "Article"). This was written as the first article by Element Capital Research.

Contrary to the title's assertion, there was no important clinical and regulatory change affecting Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as alleged. This article discusses why Element Capital Research was incorrect in its analysis and conclusions.

As it was obvious to me that the Article was going to immediately cause the share price to drop quickly, by 9.45 a.m. (within 10 minutes or so of starting to read the Article) I sold all my shares in Aurinia at $7.35 per share.

Aurinia's share price had closed the night before at $7.75 per share (approximately $630 million market cap). Within minutes of the Article being published, Aurinia's share price was plummeting and within a couple of hours had plummeted on heavy volume to $6.75, a loss of approximately $1.00 per share from the previous evening's closing price. In other words, immediately after the Article was published on SA, nearly $80 million in the market cap of Aurinia was affected. The share price has partially but not fully recovered as of the time that I am writing this article.

Who is Element Capital Research?

This was the first article written by Element Capital Research for Seeking Alpha.

In its March 28th Article, Element Capital Research, argued that in the near future, investors can expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will disclose a change in the trial design of the Phase III AURORA study (scheduled to beging next month or shortly thereafter) to require renal (kidney) biopsies after patients had started being treated during the trial at 6 months and/or 12 months or both. Furthermore, Element Capital Research asserted that UPCR is not a realizable indicator of disease activity in patients with lupus nephritis being treated with a calcineurin inhibitor; but the main focus of the argument in the March 28th Article was the issue of renal biopsies to be added to the Phase III trial design at 6 months, 12 months or both.

Element Capital Research argued that if such additional ongoing renal biopsies would be required by the FDA as a component of the AURORA phase 3 clinical trial, then all kinds of other questions will arise, and it will also be more difficult for Aurinia to enroll new patients into the Phase III trial causing a deceleration effect on enrollment and additional risks.

The author also argues that had it not been for this anticipated endpoint change, Aurinia would still be the author's largest position by weight. Finally, Element Capital Research concludes that, given his/ her anticipated change in the endpoints in the Phase III trial to include additional renal biopsies, "a difficult-to-quantify risk has just been introduced into the Aurinia story as it relates to lupus nephritis. This information materially and significantly raises the bar for approval and enrollment". Element Capital Research's final conclusion was that until there is more clarity from management regarding this new issue, the risks of owning Aurinia shares outweigh the benefits.

In my view, I don't believe that this conclusion is in any way justified for the reasons set out below.

Remember the title of the article, "....Highlighting Important Clinical and Regulatory Changes"? In fact, there are no important clinical or regulatory changes that have affected Aurinia's Phase III trial.

Within a number of hours of the March 28th Article being published on Seeking Alpha, I had a conference call with both Michael Martin, COO of Aurinia and Dr. Solomon, Chief Medical Officer of Aurinia. The three of us spoke about the contents and conclusions set out in Element Capital Research's Article. Both Michael Martin and Dr. Solomon confirmed to me that Element Capital Research's statements about the anticipated FDA requirements to change the Phase III AURORA clinical trial to require additional renal biopsies was simply not true. Aurinia has ongoing discussions with the FDA because of their Fast track designation, and the FDA has never indicated or suggested or discussed having ongoing renal biopsies as part of a Phase III trial. Nor has any such requirement ever been requested by any other regulatory body for any other lupus nephritis clinical trial in the USA, Europe or Japan.

There is a pre-admission requirement to get into the Phase III trial to provide evidence that the patient has Lupus Nephritis; the FDA mandated the Phase III trial requires a biopsy be conducted within 24 months of the patient enrolling into the trial as part of the evidence that the patient indeed has Lupus Nephritis. That was a similar requirement to the Phase 2B trial (which required the biopsy to be conducted within 6 months of starting the trial). The new 24-month pre-admission biopsy is an easier rule to comply with and will actually allow acceleration of enrolment into the clinical trial.

At 12.45 p.m. that day (March 28, 2017) I posted a comment on the Article addressed to Element Capital Research in which I stated, inter alia,

I spoke briefly to both the COO and the Chief Medical Officer about 30 minutes ago. The FDA has never indicated to AUPH that the Phase III trial requires ongoing biopsies (beyond the pre-admission biopsy described below), and there has never been a suggestion by the FDA that the Phase III trial design should be changed to require same. The Phase III trial design does require each patient to have a biopsy within 24 months of being enrolled in the trial. That is actually an easier requirement to meet than the Phase IIB trial requirement which required the biopsies be done within 6 months. Hence, the easier 24-month biopsy Phase III trial requirement should allow faster recruitment for Phase III than Phase IIB. As well, the very strong and favorable trial results coming out of Phase IIB makes recruitment much easier as well. The Phase III trial design was confirmed in correspondence and minutes issued from the FDA which the company discussed in various press releases in November and December, 2016.

Response of Aurinia's CEO Dr. Richard Glickman

I also felt it important to speak directly with Aurinia's CEO & President Dr. Richard Glickman and tried to reach him as well. Dr. Glickman was out of the country when I called on March 28th. I was finally able to speak to Dr. Glickman on Saturday April 1, 2017. He spoke to me from his home outside of Victoria, B.C.

I first wrote about Dr. Glickman in my article dated February 7, 2017 when he was appointed CEO & President of Aurinia. He was previously Chairman of the Board. Dr. Glickman has a deep understanding and knowledge of Lupus Nephritis, Voclosporin and the existing standard of care in the treatment of Lupus Nephritis. His bio includes being,

"... the Interim Executive Chairman of the Company for the period September 20, 2013 to February 28, 2014 and as Acting Interim CEO for the period October 22, 2013 to November 5, 2013. He was a co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Aspreva Pharmaceuticals ("Aspreva"), playing an integral role in the development and establishment of CellCept®, or MMF, as the current standard of care for lupus nephritis. Aspreva Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Swiss pharmaceutical company Galenica for nearly $1B in 2008. He currently serves as founding Chairman of Essa Pharmaceuticals Inc., Chairman of the Board of Engene Corporation and a Director of Cardiome Pharma. He is also a Partner at Lumira Capital, one of Canada's most successful healthcare focused venture capital firms. Dr. Glickman has served on numerous biotechnology and community boards, including member of the federal government's National Biotechnology Advisory Committee, Director of the Canadian Genetic Disease Network, Chairman of Life Sciences B.C. and a member of the British Columbia Innovation Council. Dr. Glickman is the recipient of numerous awards including the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, a recipient of both BC and Canada's Top 40 under 40 award, the BC Lifesciences Leadership Award and the Corporate Leadership Award from the Lupus Foundation of America (LFA)."

I asked Dr. Glickman about Element Capital Research's allegations in the Article that the FDA was likely going to require a change to Aurinia's current Phase III trial to require additional kidney (renal) biopsies mid and/or end of the trial.

Dr. Glickman indicated that the statement is absolutely untrue. Aurinia has been in discussions with the regulatory agencies regarding the Voclosporin clinical trials to treat Lupus Nephritis ("LN"), with the FDA, the European agencies and the Japanese regulatory agency. There has never been a discussion with regulators in any country in the world that would require inclusion of kidney (renal) biopsies in the course of or at the end of a clinical trial for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.

While he does see significant merit scientifically and clinically in the value of biopsies and histopathology from an important academic perspective, for the purposes of a regulatory approval process, the role and understanding of biopsies are still not that advanced. Today there isn't a complete understanding of the relationship between potential therapies, changes in histology and long term patient outcome. Other endpoints such as proteinuria have much more supportive scientific literature. In any event, ongoing renal biopsies are not part of the endpoints of the Phase III AURORA trial or any other clinical trial involving lupus nephritis anywhere in the world. Element Capital Research's allegation was simply wrong.

The author of the March 28th Article was also incorrect in the description of the primary endpoint of the Phase III trial; the primary endpoint is actually a composite endpoint that includes 4 different endpoints. The primary endpoint (which is almost identical to the endpoints set out in the pivotal Phase IIB AURA trial (with a few exceptions) is a very high hurdle and similar to endpoints in other LN trials

Dr. Glickman indicated that Aurinia has had extensive interaction with the FDA division known as D.P.A.R.P. (Department of Pulmonary Allergy Rheumatology Products). They are a very sophisticated specialized team at the FDA, very competent and knowledgeable, and are working closely with Aurinia under the FDA's Fast Track designation protocol. Aurinia had its very positive end of Phase II meeting with FDA last fall in which the design of the AURORA Phase III trial was again discussed and Minutes from the meeting were prepared by and sent from the FDA to Aurinia. The feedback from the FDA at the meeting (which was also discussed in various earlier written communications), the design of the Phase III AURORA trial (which begins very soon) and the receipt of the Minutes were all disclosed in Press Releases issued by Aurinia in the fall.

The Phase IIII AURORA clinical program was designed based upon the FDA feedback, as well as the ongoing collaboration and alignment between Aurinia and the D.P.A.R.P. (FDA), resulting in the design of the pre-admission requirements and the primary and secondary endpoints being used in the Phase III trial. Aurinia and the D.P.A.R.P. (FDA) will continue to have ongoing communications consistent with the Fast Track protocol.

Dr. Glickman emphasized that the FDA is completely supportive of the Phase III trial design and made it clear to me that the FDA and Aurinia are aligned. When I asked Dr. Glickman whether they had considered obtaining a SPA, he indicated that Aurinia felt that the FDA alignment was strong enough that the extra 3 to 6 months or so it would take to obtain a SPA designation was not in the best interests of Aurinia or its shareholders. In fact, the FDA appears to be comfortable with the Phase IIB AURA trial results and only required a single Phase III trial with a single low dose treatment arm to be conducted (instead of the usual two Phase III trials.)

I questioned Dr. Glickman about a comment in the Phase III trial design, discussed briefly in Element Capital Research's Article, that Aurinia might request a change in the Phase III design but that any such change would not delay the trial. Dr. Glickman's response (which I had heard a few times some weeks earlier) was that the only changes Aurinia might request were based on the most recent learnings of the AURA Phase IIb trial and included the possible use of a 52-week primary endpoint rather than at 24 weeks. The clinical data generated at 48 weeks in the AURA Phase IIb study was stronger than at 24 week. In any event, the Phase III AURORA trial requires patients to be in the trial for 52 weeks completely blinded; hence they could make that change to the Phase III trial design without adding a single minute to the length to the trial.

While there is always a theoretical risk that the FDA could require a change (as in any clinical trial), there is currently absolutely no indication that they would do so and extremely unlikely that they would. There is an enormous need for an effective treatment for Lupus Nephritis and with Aurinia's very strong clinical results to date (p<0.001) there is reason for optimism.

As far as Dr. Glickman is concerned, Aurinia is in excellent shape. They are as de-risked as any company would be embarking on a Phase III clinical trial after achieving very strong Phase IIB clinical trial results. Aurinia has a clear regulatory path going forward to obtain FDA approval of Voclosporin, tremendously positive clinical data in well controlled double blind pivotal Phase IIB clinical studies, a patient population that desperately needs this drug, and Aurinia has the financial resources to easily complete the Phase III study.

Dr. Glickman also shared with me the nearly overwhelming interest that Aurinia has received from clinicians and LN patients who want to participate in the AURORA Phase III trial. The Lupus Foundation of America had nearly 100,000 hits on its website discussing the results of the Phase IIB clinical trial within the first week alone. It took 16 months to recruit the 265 patient Phase IIB trial when Voclosporin didn't' have the profile or strong clinical trial evidence of efficacy. While the company officially states that it will require 18 months to recruit the 320 patients for the upcoming Phase III trial, I would be surprised if it takes them 12 months given the high profile of the drug's success and the very high demand to participate from both clinicians and LN patients.

Conclusion

For the reasons set out above, I believe that Element Capital Research was mistaken in its thesis and analysis set out in its March 28th Article. There is no indication that the FDA is soon likely require Aurinia to change the endpoints in its Phase III clinical trial to include biopsies during or at the end of the clinical trial, and there are no important clinical and regulatory changes as Element Capital Research alleges.

My own views of Aurinia are best summarized in my March 24, 2017 article in which I provide my analysis as to why I have a 12-month target share price for AUPH in the range of $12.00 to $16.00 which I believe may be conservative, especially in a buyout scenario.

In fact I argued that perhaps a $16.00 to $20.00 share price target for AUPH is more realistic given my view that a buyout is a very real possibility later this year given:

the strength of the Phase 2B 48-week data (p<0.001), with high levels of partial and complete remissions in LN patients at both 24 and 48 weeks in the face of low or biologic levels of steroid, and what will likely be little or no renal toxicity (demonstrated at 24 weeks and hopefully demonstrated at 48 weeks);

the size of the LN market, with unmet medical needs and no other FDA or EMA approved drug to treat LN (estimated $1.4 billion to $2.35 billion peak annual sales);

FDA Fast Track designation;

FDA blessing to only conduct a single arm Phase 3 trial (with 320 patients) to begin enrollment within the next few months; and

future filing for regulatory approval of voclosporin in both Japan and Europe.

Upcoming Catalysts

April 20, 2017 - The presentation of the 48-week trial data from the 265 patient Phase 2B AURA trial. The late-breaking abstract for voclosporin will be orally presented at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) 2017 Spring Clinical Meetings taking place on April 20, 2017, in Orlando, FL. The oral presentation titled "Treatment of Active Lupus Nephritis with Voclosporin: 48 Week Data from the AURA-LV Study," will be made by lead author Dr. Samir Parikh, a clinical investigator for the study and Assistant Professor, Clinical Nephrology at the Ohio State University, on Thursday, April 20, 2017, from 4:00 P.M. - 5:30 P.M. ET. A corresponding late-breaking poster presentation of the 48-week AURA-LV study data will also be presented at the NKF 2017 Scientific Clinical Meetings. A copy of the abstract will be available on the conference's website; April - May 2017 - The enrollment of patients in the Phase 3 AURORA trial; and Mid to late 2017 - My prediction (speculation) of a possible partnership to develop voclosporin with a larger pharmaceutical company or a buyout of the company at a premium to market price.

Risks

Despite my bullish views on Aurinia, it remains a speculative buy and is subject to various risks, including poor trial results, Phase 3 trial failure, failure to obtain FDA, European or Japanese regulatory approvals, litigation risks, competition risks, voclosporin being the only substantial asset owned by Aurinia, potential IP or patent issues, financing issues, general economic, market and other usual risks for a biotech company without revenues or any approved products. For further discussion of the risks involved, please carefully review the recent Form 40-F filed by Aurinia with the SEC.